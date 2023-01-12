Roblox Block Defense Alpha codes for January 2023: Free Emeralds

Roblox Block Defense is a strategy game created by RedManta that has players attempting to build a base and protect it from powerful monsters. The goal is to construct a structure that can withstand attacks from zombies, giants, and other evil forces. Enduring the onslaught of foes will reward them with a variety of items that can improve player abilities in the future.

Roblox Block Defense codes are special offerings released by developers that can be used to redeem rewards in the game. Players can find the ones currently active below.

Utilize these Roblox Block Defense Alpha codes to get free Emeralds in January 2023

Active codes in Roblox Block Defense Alpha

Players will have access to more Block Defense Alpha Potions through the working codes mentioned below, which will also allow them to level these items up more quickly.

GAMEPAD - Use this code to obtain 5,000 Emeralds

- Use this code to obtain 5,000 Emeralds 5KTHNX - Use this code to obtain 1,000 Emeralds

- Use this code to obtain 1,000 Emeralds 15KGOLDN - Use this code to obtain 1,000 Emeralds

- Use this code to obtain 1,000 Emeralds WEEK5 - Use this code to obtain 1,000 Emeralds

- Use this code to obtain 1,000 Emeralds TY4KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 1,000 Emeralds

Players can find such codes posted on the Roblox website, social media accounts, and other third-party websites.

Inactive codes in Roblox Block Defense Alpha

These codes are no longer valid in Roblox Block Defense Alpha:

DOUBLEMILLION - This code could be used to obtain 1,000 Emeralds

- This code could be used to obtain 1,000 Emeralds NEWLOBBY - This code could be used to obtain 1,000 Emeralds

- This code could be used to obtain 1,000 Emeralds ONEMILL - This code could be used to obtain 1,000 Emeralds

- This code could be used to obtain 1,000 Emeralds WEEK3 -This code could be used to obtain 1,000 Emeralds

-This code could be used to obtain 1,000 Emeralds 2FOR2 - This code could be used to obtain 1,000 Emeralds

- This code could be used to obtain 1,000 Emeralds LIKES1000 - This code could be used to obtain 1,000 Emeralds

- This code could be used to obtain 1,000 Emeralds WEEK2 - This code could be used to obtain 1,000 Emeralds

How to redeem all active codes in Roblox Block Defense Alpha

Redeeming codes in Roblox Block Defense Alpha is as easy as it is in other titles on the platform. Simply follow these steps to use active them:

On the right side of the game screen, select the Codes button.

Enter a code exactly as it appears on the Active list provided earlier in the text bar labeled "Enter code here!".

Press the Claim button to claim your reward.

Players will get the advantages offered by a code as soon as it's redeemed. But before pressing the Claim button, it's imperative to make sure that the one the gamer is trying to use has been entered accurately. Since all codes are case-sensitive, one should copy and paste them to ensure they work properly. Spelling mistakes will prevent them from working.

Roblox Block Defense Alpha is set in a fantasy world filled with magic and monsters where users take on the role of a powerful wizard. Players must build up their base by purchasing and placing various blocks, such as walls, towers, and gates. These are used to create a defensive perimeter around the structure, which can subsequently be used to repel the monsters that attack.

Additionally, players have the option of using numerous spells and magical artifacts to aid them in battle. Monsters can be made weaker by using the former, while a player's power can be increased with the help of the latter. Powerful wizards, warriors, and even dragons can be hired by players as allies to make combat easier.

