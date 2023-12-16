Roblox Blox Fruits Kitsune Event: Kitsune Shrine and event rewards

Roblox Blox Fruits is a thrilling game that's infused with the essence of the popular anime One Piece and features various aspects of it in the game. It has become a virtual haven for adventurers seeking the thrill of high-seas exploration and epic battles.

The developer recently introduced Update 21, which brought a myriad of features and elements inspired by the anime, like the Kitsune Shrine Event along with Kitsune Fruit and a shiny new weapon - the Fox Lamp.

This article includes the complete process of obtaining the new weapon and other goodies.

All you need to know about the Kitsune Shrine Event in Roblox Blox Fruits

How to get the Fox Lamp Weapon in Roblox Blox Fruits?

The first step in this adventure requires keen timing and a visit to the mysterious question mark Zone or Danger Level 6 Zone in the high seas, precisely when the full moon graces the Blox Fruits skies. This will trigger the automatic spawning of the Shrine Event on a secluded island, waiting for brave Robloxians to explore its secrets.

Once you're on the island, you have to talk to the fox situated in the middle of the island. An animation should play after this, and the text atop your screen should read:

"The full moon shifts to a deep shade of blue..."

Now, you will have a tight window of five minutes to scour the surroundings to collect as low as 20 Azure Embers or Souls or more. To maximize your efficiency, you can use the Mammoth Fruit or the Buddha Fruit, as it will help in your fragment-collecting endeavors.

You also have to brace yourself for a bit of repetition because obtaining the Fox Lamp isn't a one-and-done affair.

Initially, you'll secure a title, then the Azure Mask, the Azure Ribbon, and finally, the coveted Fox Lamp Weapon itself. Once you're done collecting Azure Embers or the timer runs out, you'll have to go talk to the shrine again; it will consume the souls you've collected and grant you the aforementioned items in the same order.

You have to repeat this process a total of four times to obtain all four rewards. Once you've completed the quest all four times and left the area with your newfound items and title, your screen should read:

"The moon changes back to its original color..."

And with that, the moon should turn back to normal, and the event will no longer be available to you.

What is the Fox Lamp Weapon capable of doing in Roblox Blox Fruits?

Now, let's talk about what makes the Fox Lamp Weapon a game-changer. This weapon boasts a spinning attack, and its power escalates the longer you hold it. Upon release, this move transforms into a stunning aerial assault, making it an ideal choice for those who like to take control of their foes with combos.

But that's not all; the Fox Lamp's X move, Infernal Firestorm, takes things up a notch by performing a dash-forward maneuver that not only inflicts significant damage but also nudges your foe backward. This move is a combo user's dream because it offers both offensive prowess and positioning advantage to its user.

Keep in mind that the Fox Lamp earns its spot as an S-tier weapon only in PvP scenarios. Its potential for impressive maneuvers and devastating combos makes it an extremely sought-after item. However, for PvE battles, its performance may hover around the mid-range.

Whether you're aiming for PvP dominance or seeking stylish battle moves, the Fox Lamp Weapon delivers with its unique moveset and fiery aesthetic.

