Roblox Blox Fruits Update 21: Release date, Kitsune Fruit, and more 

Roblox Blox Fruits Update 21, poised to be another successful patch in the experience, is set to introduce the Kitsune Fruit, Dragon Hunter Boat, and several reworks. Coupled with that, two new Sea Events, Treasure Island and Ghost Ship Assault, will also be a part of the new patch.

Update 21 was initially planned for release on this year's Thanksgiving Day. However, due to unexpected delays from the developers, the patch has been postponed. Keep reading to learn about the release date of Update 21, Kitsune Fruit, Dragon Hunter Boat, and more.

Roblox Blox Fruits Update 21 is now scheduled for release on December 14, 2023

Some of the corresponding local times for different time zones are as follows:

PT : December 14, 2023, 6 pm

: December 14, 2023, 6 pm ET : December 14, 2023, 9 pm

: December 14, 2023, 9 pm GMT: December 15, 2023, 2 am

Kitsune Fruit

The latest Blox Fruit, Kitsune Fruit, is of the Beast type that allows you to transform into a Kitsune. The following are the abilities that can be used after consuming Kitsune Fruit:

Accursed Enchantment

Tails of the Burning Glory

Fox Fire Disruption

Transformation

Swift Assault

As seen in the trailer, all of the abilities look powerful and constantly keep you on your toes, making it harder for opponents to attack you. Notably, the Transformation mode enables you to ally up, which is to carry one of your allies as Kitsune.

Boats

Some of the Boats in Roblox Blox Fruits (Image via Blox Fruits.com)

Dragon Hunter

The latest Boat in Roblox Blox Fruits is going to be very fast and agile, best used for chasing fleeing enemies or escaping from dangerous situations.

Dragon Hunter is described as:

"A vessel designed for the boldest explorers."

Lantern (Reworked)

The Lantern boat's rework will feature improved maneuverability and control when sailing.

Lantern is described as:

"A classic boat reimagined for modern adventures."

Guardian (Reworked)

Guardian is getting a few buffs that are bound to augment the Boat's defense and HP.

Guardian is described as:

"A boat built to withstand the toughest of seas."

Miracle (Reworked)

Extra armor and weaponry for Miracle Boat will be added in Roblox Blox Fruits Update 21.

Miracle is described as:

"A balanced boat with offense and defense in mind."

What else to expect in Roblox Blox Fruits Update 21?

Update 21 is set to transform sea battles in Blox Fruits with an improved fighting mechanism. After the patch, you can jump on your boat during the most intense sea fights and stay on it. Your character won't be thrown into the water in the middle of the fights anymore.

Furthermore, a new Fighting Style, Mythical Sword Art, along with reworks on Dragon Fruit, Dragon Blade, and Mythical Sword, are to be included in Update 21. You will also be able to see the Raid Boss health bar in the upcoming gameplay update.

The next Blox Fruits patch following Update 21 is expected to launch around Christmas. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Roblox section to learn about the Christmas Update upon its release.