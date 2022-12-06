Roblox Blox Wars codes for December 2022: Free crates and rewards

Roblox Blox Wars is a game released on the platform in July 2020. It has already received over nine million visitors, and more than 60k people have put it on their Favorites list.

Blox Wars is a recreation of a popular Roblox game called Bed Wars. Based on its official description, players are required to build their own spawn and destroy others using their bows and swords. The objective is to defend one's own spawn point from enemies and try to survive as long as possible.

Once the spawn point is destroyed and the player gets eliminated, they will be out of the game permanently.

Players can use the codes below to get rewards and crates, which contain weapons and items that will help them dominate their opponents in the game.

Active codes that players can use to get free crates and rewards in Roblox Blox Wars for December 2022

Listed below are the active Roblox codes for Blox Wars as of December 2022:

LETS_GO_1K_PLAYERS! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get three Special Crates

- Players can redeem this code in the game to get three Special Crates Domisbad - Players can redeem this code in the game to get a reward

- Players can redeem this code in the game to get a reward 750Players??? - Players can redeem this code in the game to get two Special Crates

- Players can redeem this code in the game to get two Special Crates Release!!! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get three Mystery Crates

Inactive codes in Roblox Blox Wars for December 2022

There are no inactive codes in Roblox Blox Wars as of December 2022. However, since the active codes can stop working at any time, players should redeem them as soon as they can.

What are the uses of Blox Wars codes?

Roblox Blox Wars codes are freebies rationed out by the developers, Enclamatic Idlers, to help a player on their fun adventure in the game. They offer players rewards and crates that can be used to level up at a quicker pace.

It should be noted that new active codes are frequently released by the developers, specifically when new game updates drop.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Blox Wars

It is very easy to get free crates and rewards in Roblox Blox Wars with the help of codes. Follow the steps below to redeem active codes in the game:

Launch Blox Wars on Roblox and hit the “Gear” button on the top-left corner of the screen. This will automatically take you to the code redemption area.

Input your desirable code in the text box and click on the “Redeem” button to get the stipulated reward. Make sure to enter the code carefully, or else it won't work and will result in an unsuccessful redemption.

If an active code does not work, you should close and reopen the game. You will then be transferred to an updated server where the code will surely work.

You can follow the developer of the game, Quantum_36, on Twitter, join the Blox Wars Discord channel, or become a member of their Roblox group to be updated about the release of new codes.

