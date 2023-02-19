Roblox Bloxston Mystery codes (February 2023)

Roblox Bloxston Mystery is inspired by an online game called Town of Salem, which features social deductions and strategic elements. Thus, players must put on their thinking cap and bring out their inner Sherlock Holmes.

To find the evil guys and prosecute them, players will need to cooperate with the community. They should protect, cure, investigate, and destroy using their skills. The third season's most recent update includes a few spooky additions from the developers.

Players will need a lot of items to perform their duties. They can redeem free codes published by the creators of the game to get extra in-game money, which will give them a headstart. Follow the official discord account for more such codes and updates.

Roblox players can redeem free codes in Bloxston Mystery

Active codes in Roblox Bloxston Mystery

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

/code 15KMILESTONE! - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

/code Bloxston - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 200 Coins

/code JUGGERNAUT - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 300 Coins

/code RANKED! - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

/code SEASON2 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get 2k Coins

Redeeming these active codes is very easy. Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem them further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Bloxston Mystery

The following codes do not work anymore. If players see one on this list, they can move on to the next to save time:

/code 10KMILESTONE! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

/code 1000LIKES! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 500 Coins

/code 10000LIKES! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Coins

/code 10KMILESTONEreach! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Coins

/code salemcity - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Coins

/code bhosTwitter - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get Coins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Bloxston Mystery?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the Roblox website on Google Chrome or launch the Roblox desktop app.

Log in to access your account using the username and password created by you.

Now that you see the home page, enter the name of the game in the search bar and hit the Enter key.

A list of games will appear. Click on Roblox Bloxston Mystery and you will be taken to its home page.

Here, you need to click on the big green play button to enter the game. You are not required to log in again.

Wait for a few seconds for the game to fully load. Once done, you will see the avatar summoned.

Now, hit the '/' key on your keyboard to open the chat box.

Enter the code exactly as it appears in the text box.

Hit the enter key on your keyboard and the rewards will be credited to your account immediately.

What to do if the active code is not working?

Here are a few suggestions:

If the active code does not go through in the first attempt, leave and restart the game and try again.

Make sure to leave no space.

Check if the letter 'O' has been replaced with the number 0 or vice versa.

Check out the game's official discord to know the latest status of the code.

Since the developers do not post the code's expiry date, it can stop working at any time. Once redeemed, the rewards will stay in the player's account forever.

