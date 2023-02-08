Roblox Bomb Simulator codes (February 2023): Free boosts, pets, and more 

Published by Incentive Team, Roblox Bomb Simulator gained a cult following in the metaverse due to its interesting gameplay features. Players are tasked with destroying bombs spawning on the map to progress in-game.

They can also collect the finest pets and weapons and unlock new locations in Roblox Bomb Simulator. Instead of spending in-game money and Robux to purchase the aforementioned items, you can simply redeem the codes listed in this article. These codes offer various boosts, pets, and Gems for free.

Active codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator

Unfortunately, the developers have not published any new Roblox codes for this month. Players need not worry, as fresh codes will be issued in the forthcoming patch update.

Grumpy - Redeem for a YouTube Pet

- Redeem for a YouTube Pet 35KLikes – Redeem code for 35K Likes Pet

– Redeem code for 35K Likes Pet GoldPotion - Redeem code for a Gold Potion!

- Redeem code for a Gold Potion! DarkPotion - Redeem code for a Dark Potion!

- Redeem code for a Dark Potion! Bomby - Redeem code for x2 gem boost!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost! boostcoin1 - Redeem code for x2 coin boost!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost! 60KLIKES - Redeem code for a 60KLikes Pets!

- Redeem code for a 60KLikes Pets! GemBoost3 - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! LuckyBoost - Redeem code for x2 luck boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 luck boost for 15 mins! Gemboost2 - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! 45KLIKES - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour! COINZ - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! SecretHat - Redeem code for x2 luck boost!

- Redeem code for x2 luck boost! 30KLIKES - Redeem code for Dominus Icy Pet!

- Redeem code for Dominus Icy Pet! Gems - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 1 hour! 15KLIKES - Redeem code for 15KLikes Pet!

- Redeem code for 15KLikes Pet! ItsKolapo - Redeem code for 1,000 gems!

- Redeem code for 1,000 gems! GemBoost - Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 gem boost for 15 mins! Apology - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 1 hour!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 1 hour! FreeCoinBoost - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! FreeBoost - Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins!

- Redeem code for x2 coin boost for 15 mins! 5KLIKES - Redeem code for a 5kLikes Pet!

- Redeem code for a 5kLikes Pet! razorfishgaming - Redeem code for a RazorFishGaming YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a RazorFishGaming YouTuber Pet! Snuggie - Redeem code for a Snuggie YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a Snuggie YouTuber Pet! Russo - Redeem code for a Russo YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a Russo YouTuber Pet! MayRushArt - Redeem code for a MayRushArt YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a MayRushArt YouTuber Pet! ToadBoiGaming - Redeem code for a ToadBoi YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a ToadBoi YouTuber Pet! JoJo - Redeem code for a JoJo YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a JoJo YouTuber Pet! CDTV - Redeem code for a CDTV YouTuber Pet!

- Redeem code for a CDTV YouTuber Pet! Defildplays - Redeem code for a Defildplays YouTuber Pet!

Players are advised to redeem the pet codes first, as the value of these pets will skyrocket once the codes expire.

Inactive codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator

Listed below are the inactive codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator:

EndingSoon - This code was redeemed for 200,000 Fireworks!

EventBoost - This code was redeemed for 2x Firework Boost for 15 mins!

QuestUpdate - This code was redeemed for 1,000 Fireworks!

fireworks1: This code was redeemed for a booster

Coinboost4: This code was redeemed for a booster

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator?

Players can easily redeem codes in Roblox Bomb Simulator. They can follow the steps mentioned below to claim the freebies instantly:

Start the title and enter the server

Once inside the game's server, press the settings logo button on the right-hand side of the screen

A new interface will pop up on the screen

Now click the "Codes" button

A new code box UI will be displayed

Users can now copy the desired active code from the provided list and paste it into the text box that states, "Type Code Here"

Press the Enter button to claim the free rewards

The newly obtained pets and boosters will be added to your in-game inventory.

