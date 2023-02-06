Roblox Bubblegum Simulator codes (February 2023): Free Pets, Gems, and more

Developed by Rumble Studios, Roblox Bubblegum Simulator is one of the most popular simulator games within the metaverse. Players who are able to blow the biggest bubble in Roblox Bubblegum Simulator will earn a significant amount of in-game money for their efforts.
Those who struggle to produce the largest bubble should make use of the game's various enhancements and boosts. By redeeming the active codes that are featured in this article, they can receive Coins, Pets, Boosts, and other useful items for free.
Thanks to these codes, new players can adapt faster to Bubble Gum Simulator's world and significantly improve their gaming experience. Interested readers can scroll down to check out the game's Roblox codes.
Active codes in Roblox Bubblegum Simulator
Unfortunately, the developers haven't published any new Roblox codes in February. Players need not worry, as a fresh set of codes may likely be issued in the forthcoming update:
- 20HourLuck – 20 Hours of 2x Luck
- FrostPortal – 6 Hours of 2x Luck
- Update78 – 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- SuperSpooky – 6 Hours of 2x Luck
- Update77 – 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Glitch – 6 Hours of 2x Luck
- Update75 – 6 hours of 2x Hatch Speed
- Easter21 – 6 Hours of 2x Luck
- Update74 – Hatch Speed
- SylentlyBest – 2x Hatch Speed
- BlizzyrdBest – 2x Luck
- hiddenvideocode – 2x Luck
- Update73 – Hatch Speed
- Luckiest – Luck
- Update72 – Hatch Speed
- Royalty – Hatch Speed
- valentine – Hatch Speed
- update71 – Luck
- pinkarmypet – Hatch Speed
- Update70 – Luck
- Update68 – Luck
- SantaClaus – Hatch Speed
- ChristmasStream – Hatch Speed
- JollyChristmas – Luck
- ChristmasPart2 – Hatch Speed
- Update66 – Luck
- christmas – 5,000 Candy Canes
- Update65 – Luck
- Ghosts – Hatch Speed
- Update63 – Luck
- Update60 – Luck
- Update59 – Luck
- Update58 – Luck
- Update57 – Luck
- Update54 – Luck
- Update53 – Luck
- Update51 – Luck
- Update50 – Luck
- Update49 – Luck
- Update48 – Hatch Speed
- Update47 – Hatch Speed
- Update45 – Hatch Speed
- Season 8 – Luck
- Mushroom – Luck
- Galactic – Luck
- Portal – Luck
- MegaSale – Luck
- 600M – Luck
- Valentines – Luck
- 2hourLuck – Luck
- BriteJuice – Luck
- BubblePass – Luck
- ExtraLuck – Luck
- Fancy2 – Luck
- HappyEaster – Luck
- Halloween – Luck
- July4th – Luck
- Kraken – Luck
- LostCity – Luck
- LuckyDay – Luck
- NewWorld – Luck
- Ocean – Luck
- Season3 – Luck
- SecretLuckCode – Luck
- sircfenneriscool – Luck
- sircfennerNoob – Luck
- StPatricks – Luck
- SuperBeach – Luck
- SuperLuck – Luck
- ThankYou – Luck
- UnderTheSea – Luck
- Update16 – Luck
- Update21 – Luck
- SuperCoins – 1,000 Coins
- BlueCrew – 5,000 Gems
- pinkarmypet – 5,000 Gems
- Twiisted – 5,000 Gems
- SuperGems – 100 Gems
- SecretPet – Toy Serpent
- FreePet – Twitter Dominus
- SpookyHalloween – Hatch Speed
- Citrus – Hatch Speed
- Vacation – Hatch Speed
- Carnival2 – Hatch Speed
- MegaSpeedBoost – Hatch Speed
- SuperSale – Hatch Speed
- Vine – Hatch Speed
- Spring – Hatch Speed
- Season7 – Hatch Speed
- Challenges – Hatch Speed
- 300M – Hatch Speed
- 400m – Hatch Speed
- AtlantisHats – Hatch Speed
- BeachBoost – Hatch Speed
- Bunny – Hatch Speed
- ChristmasBoost – Hatch Speed
- Circus – Hatch Speed
- Clown – Hatch Speed
- Cupid – Hatch Speed
- Fireworks – Hatch Speed
- FREE – Hatch Speed
- FreeBoost – Hatch Speed
- FreeHatchSpeed – Hatch Speed
- HammieIsBadAtRocketLeague – Luck
- InThePast – Hatch Speed
- Part2 – Hatch Speed
- Pass – Hatch Speed
- Poseidon – Hatch Speed
- ReallyFancy – Hatch Speed
- SecretBoost – Hatch Speed
- Special – Hatch Speed
- SpeedBoost – Hatch Speed
- SpeedyBoi – Hatch Speed
- Summer – Hatch Speed
- SuperSecret – Hatch Speed
- superspeed – Hatch Speed
- Tomcat – Hatch Speed
- TrickOrTreat – Hatch Speed
- UltraSpeed – Hatch Speed
- AncientTimes – Shiny Chance
- ChocolateEgg – Shiny Chance
- Colorful – Shiny Chance
- Fancy – Shiny Chance
- Mythical – Shiny Chance
- Secrets – Shiny Chance
- Thanks – Shiny Chance
- UncleSam – Shiny Chance
Inactive codes in Roblox Bubblegum Simulator
Fortunately, only four codes have expired in Roblox Bubblegum Simulator so far:
- FreeDominusPet - Spookivus
- TwitchRelease - TwitchKitty
- FrostEgg- Frost Egg
- Golemite - Twitch Golem
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Bubblegum Simulator
Follow the steps listed below to redeem the game's active Roblox codes within a matter of minutes:
- Launch the Roblox title and get into the game's server.
- You must click on the blue Twitter bird icon to open the code box UI.
- Copy any code from the list above and paste it into the small text box.
- Click on the green Enter button to redeem the code immediately!
You should find your newly obtained rewards added to your in-game inventory.