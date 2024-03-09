Stardust Odyssey codes (March 2024)

Stardust Odyssey codes are the best way to accumulate plenty of Stardust for later use in this JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure-inspired Roblox experience. With thousands of Stardusts up for grabs, you will not need to go on enemy-hunting sprees for a long time to reach a particular number of the resource.

Receiving Stardust through codes does have a few prerequisites, such as killing a certain number of enemies or having access to new servers. Once you have them fulfilled, the codes will add the specified amount of the resource to your account.

This article lists every code for Stardust Odyssey and gives you a complete guide on using them.

Active Stardust Odyssey codes

Active codes for Stardust Odyssey (Image via Roblox)

The codes listed in the table below are confirmed to be working for Stardust Odyssey. Note that they can expire at any moment, making them useless and the rewards tied to them inaccessible. Avoiding this is a simple matter of redeeming them before their eventual expiration.

List of active codes in Stardust Odyssey Code Rewards 1milvisits 1,500 Stardust 5klikes 1,000 Stardust THEUPDATEISREAL 500 Stardust 4klikes 400 Stardust 500kvisits Stardust UPDATE Stardust 3klikes Stardust 2klikes Stardust (Requires 10 kills and access to new servers) 500followers Stardust (Requires access to new servers) 1.5klikes Stardust SorryWeSold Stardust

Inactive Stardust Odyssey codes

The following codes for Stardust Odyssey can no longer be used to receive rewards. This is because every Roblox code has an unspecified expiration date, which causes situations where codes expire without any prior warning.

Those worried about missing out on rewards can be relieved. The developers will likely replace the inactive codes with new ones while maintaining a particular reward value for new players to enjoy.

List of inactive codes in Stardust Odyssey Code Rewards Sorryfordelay Stardust RELEASE Stardust sub2jimpee Stardust Compensation 250 Stardust

How to redeem active Stardust Odyssey codes

How to redeem codes for Stardust Odyssey (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes for Stardust Odyssey is simple. Follow the steps listed below to receive free Stardust:

Launch Stardust Odyssey on the Roblox Player app.

Use the button on the bottom left corner to access the menu.

Open the Codes menu by clicking on it.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to receive your freebies.

Do the same for all active codes.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive; this is important because Stardust Odyssey codes combine uppercase and lowercase letters, and neglecting this will result in errors when entered. The best way to avoid such errors is to paste them directly from this list for faster and more accurate redemptions.

Stardust Odyssey codes and their importance

Codes for Stardust Odyssey and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Stardust Odyssey reward the player with the titular Stardust, the game's primary currency. Ordinarily, Stardust can be acquired by completing quests and defeating strong foes.

Receiving it through codes significantly streamlines the process and helps the player cut down on the time needed to grind a particular amount of the resource.

Stardust Odyssey code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Stardust Odyssey (Image via Roblox)

Stardust Odyssey will not show an error message when an inactive or mistyped code is entered. As of yet, the game has had no server issues that prevent its code system from functioning. Should you run into a similar error, restarting the Roblox client may fix it.

Where to find new Stardust Odyssey codes

New Stardust Odyssey codes are posted by the game creators on their official social media handles, such as Twitter and Discord. Otherwise, you can rely on this page and its active codes table for the newest code additions to the game.

FAQs on Stardust Odyssey codes

What can I receive by redeeming codes for Stardust Odyssey?

Stardust Odyssey codes can be redeemed to receive Stardust for free.

When are new codes added to Stardust Odyssey?

Stardust Odyssey updates its code list during major game updates and milestones.

Which code gives the highest amount of Stardusts in Stardust Odyssey?

The code 1milvisits gives 1,500 Stardusts, which is the highest in Stardust Odyssey.

