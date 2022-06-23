Roblox Build Tower Simulator codes (June 2022)

Roblox Build Tower Simulator is a tower defense game made by BigKoala. Players have to build a fortress and surround it with turrets and traps in order to keep the pesky undead away.

They earn more currency as they slay the zombies, which further allows them to expand their base with even more powerful turrets and guns that they can use to take matters into their own hands. Players need to be the ultimate zombie slayer and the last person to survive with the best base.

Roblox Build Tower Simulator is a rather new game, created in September 2021. The game has around 40.2+ million visits as of now (June 2022).

All the codes available for the Build Tower Simulator are listed below. These codes can be used by players to buy guns to protect themselves or turrets to better protect their base and make it zombie-proof.

Roblox Build Tower Simulator codes to fortify your base

Active codes

Even though redeeming codes on Roblox is considered to be an easy process by many, players can sometimes run into problems. Typing in the codes can be quite tricky if one doesn't pay much attention to the special characters. This is why copying and pasting codes is considered to be the best way to redeem them since the chance of an error occurring is low.

Like most Roblox codes, the creators of Build Tower Simulator have not stated when the codes below will expire. Hence, it is suggested that players redeem these codes as soon as possible.

Here are all the active and valid codes for Build Tower Simulator in June 2022:

buildhere – Redeem code for 6,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 6,000 Coins buildhome – Redeem code for 4,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 4,000 Coins nicebuild – Redeem code for 2,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 2,000 Coins zombie – Redeem code for 500 Coins

– Redeem code for 500 Coins killzombie – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins rewardplus – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards buildnice – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 50,000 Coins zombiehome – Redeem code for 50,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 50,000 Coins zombieworld – Redeem code for 10,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 10,000 Coins buildmore – Redeem code for 8,000 Coins

Expired codes

Codes in Roblox don't tend to stay valid for a long period of time. Luckily, there are no expired codes in Build Tower Simulator yet.

Redeeming codes in Build Tower Simulation

The steps to redeem codes in Build Tower Simulator are pretty easy. Players can follow the steps below to receive new rewards:

Download the Roblox application on your PC or mobile device. Sign up or Log in using your username and password. Type "Build Tower Simulator" in the search box, launch it, and wait for it to load. Tap on the Menu tab on the right side of the screen until you see the Twitter bird and the word "Codes." Click on the Twitter bird icon. Enter any code by copying it from the list above and pasting it in the blank text box. Hit the enter button (some codes are automatic). Enjoy the free rewards!

Code redemption for Roblox Build Tower Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Where can players find more codes for Roblox Build Tower Simulation?

Players can find more codes for Build Tower Simulation by following the developers of the game (BigKoala and Playful Club) on Twitter. Players can also join the official Discord server for the game to get the latest updates regarding newly released codes and to chat with other players about Build Tower Simulation.

