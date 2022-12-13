Roblox Clicker Simulator Codes (December 2022)

Roblox Clicker Simulator free codes can be redeemed by players for various boosts and exclusive pets. Since the game revolves around hatching eggs and raising unique pets, hatching and luck boosts are considered very important in the game. Gems can be used to buy skins and other accessories.

The title strictly belongs to the genre of clicking games. Players earn more clicks in the game with more left-clicks on their mouse. They can use it to hatch eggs. Pets that come out can be collected or traded for the most epic ones. Players can also unlock other prowess by buying game passes from the game store.

All working codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator

Below are the active codes in the game:

15MWORLD6 - Players can redeem this active code to receive 15 minutes of 6x hatch

2GLITCHY - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x gems boost

HIDDENX61 - Players can redeem this active code to receive 30 minutes of 6x hatch

hide0luck - Players can redeem this active code to receive 30 minutes of 2x luck

HINT56 - Players can redeem this active code to receive a Bringer of the Black Hole pet

LIMITEDPET1 - Players can redeem this active code to receive a limited Candy Man pet

solx6 - Players can redeem this active code to receive 30 minutes of 6x hatch

TGIFNOV - Players can redeem this active code to receive 10 minutes 6x hatch

X6HFUNTIME - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 30-minute 6x hatch boost

It is straightforward to redeem the above codes. The detailed steps to redeem the free code are mentioned further in this article.

All inactive codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator

Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice. Players can save time by checking this list to redeem only the active ones. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

100KLIKES - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive an hour of auto-click

10KLikes - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive a 2x click boost 1 hour

125KLUCK - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive 3 hours 2x luck boost

150KCLICKS - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 3 hours 2x click boost

175KLIKELUCK - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive 1 hour 2x luck

200KLIKECODE - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive 1 hour 2x shiny chance

2022 - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive the 2022 Champion pet

20KLIKES - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive 3-hour free auto-hatch

225KLIKECODE - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive 1 hour 2x shiny chance

250KLIKECLICKS - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1 hour 2x click boost

275K2XSHINY - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1 hour 2x shiny shance

300DOUBLELUCK - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1 hour 2x luck

300SHINYCHANCE - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1 hour 2x shiny chance

30klikes - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 2 hour 2x luck boost

50klikes - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 5 hour 2x luck boost

70KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a free boost

75KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 3 hour 2x luck boost

freeautohatch - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1 hour free auto-hatch

FREEAUTOHATCH5 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 2 hours of auto-hatch

UPDATE4HYPE - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 2x luck boost 1 hour

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game as usual and wait for it to load.

Next, click on the menu option that has the hamburger icon.

Now you should see a list of options, select the Twitter icon.

A pop-window should appear now.

Enter the code in the text box.

Press the confirm button to end the process.

The rewards will be added to the player's Roblox account immediately.

