Roblox Clicker Simulator Codes (December 2022)

Roblox Clicker Simulator free codes can be redeemed by players for various boosts and exclusive pets. Since the game revolves around hatching eggs and raising unique pets, hatching and luck boosts are considered very important in the game. Gems can be used to buy skins and other accessories.
The title strictly belongs to the genre of clicking games. Players earn more clicks in the game with more left-clicks on their mouse. They can use it to hatch eggs. Pets that come out can be collected or traded for the most epic ones. Players can also unlock other prowess by buying game passes from the game store.
All working codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
Below are the active codes in the game:
- 15MWORLD6 - Players can redeem this active code to receive 15 minutes of 6x hatch
- 2GLITCHY - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x gems boost
- HIDDENX61 - Players can redeem this active code to receive 30 minutes of 6x hatch
- hide0luck - Players can redeem this active code to receive 30 minutes of 2x luck
- HINT56 - Players can redeem this active code to receive a Bringer of the Black Hole pet
- LIMITEDPET1 - Players can redeem this active code to receive a limited Candy Man pet
- solx6 - Players can redeem this active code to receive 30 minutes of 6x hatch
- TGIFNOV - Players can redeem this active code to receive 10 minutes 6x hatch
- X6HFUNTIME - Players can redeem this active code to receive a 30-minute 6x hatch boost
It is straightforward to redeem the above codes. The detailed steps to redeem the free code are mentioned further in this article.
All inactive codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice. Players can save time by checking this list to redeem only the active ones. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- 100KLIKES - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive an hour of auto-click
- 10KLikes - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive a 2x click boost 1 hour
- 125KLUCK - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive 3 hours 2x luck boost
- 150KCLICKS - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 3 hours 2x click boost
- 175KLIKELUCK - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive 1 hour 2x luck
- 200KLIKECODE - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive 1 hour 2x shiny chance
- 2022 - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive the 2022 Champion pet
- 20KLIKES - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive 3-hour free auto-hatch
- 225KLIKECODE - Players redeemed this inactive code to receive 1 hour 2x shiny chance
- 250KLIKECLICKS - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1 hour 2x click boost
- 275K2XSHINY - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1 hour 2x shiny shance
- 300DOUBLELUCK - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1 hour 2x luck
- 300SHINYCHANCE - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1 hour 2x shiny chance
- 30klikes - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 2 hour 2x luck boost
- 50klikes - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 5 hour 2x luck boost
- 70KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive a free boost
- 75KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 3 hour 2x luck boost
- freeautohatch - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1 hour free auto-hatch
- FREEAUTOHATCH5 - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 2 hours of auto-hatch
- UPDATE4HYPE - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 2x luck boost 1 hour
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Clicker Simulator
Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the game as usual and wait for it to load.
- Next, click on the menu option that has the hamburger icon.
- Now you should see a list of options, select the Twitter icon.
- A pop-window should appear now.
- Enter the code in the text box.
- Press the confirm button to end the process.
The rewards will be added to the player's Roblox account immediately.