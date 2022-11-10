Roblox Clicking Champions codes in November 2022: Free boosts, pets, and more

Roblox Clicking Champions offers a variety of features and unique gameplay. The main objective of this metaverse game is to earn a significant amount of Clicks (in-game currency) and become wealthy on the server.

Novices will struggle at the beginning of the game as they will lack Rebirths (auto-click tool), pets, and other necessary tools required for collecting Clicks. This is when they should consider redeeming free codes.

Become influential in Roblox Clicking Champions by redeeming active codes

Valid codes

CDTV - Redeem code for a CDTV pet

- Redeem code for a CDTV pet IceLuck - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks GoldenClick - Redeem code for 2x golden clicks

- Redeem code for 2x golden clicks 40KSECRET - Redeem code for a free pet

- Redeem code for a free pet SecretCode - Redeem code for 2x secret boost

- Redeem code for 2x secret boost ElementalClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks ExtraClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks ForClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks ExtraSecret - Redeem code for 2x secret boost

- Redeem code for 2x secret boost 10MCode - Redeem code for a free Dark Cloud pet

- Redeem code for a free Dark Cloud pet ExtraLuck - Redeem code for a 2x luck boost

- Redeem code for a 2x luck boost FixRebirth - Redeem code for a 5x coin boost

- Redeem code for a 5x coin boost LuckyBoss - Redeem code for a 2x luck boost

- Redeem code for a 2x luck boost ShinyNow - Redeem code for a 3x shiny boost

- Redeem code for a 3x shiny boost ZombieLand - Redeem code for 2x secret boost

- Redeem code for 2x secret boost 20KSecret - Redeem code for a free pet

- Redeem code for a free pet PirateClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks BestBoss - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks FreeGemBoost - Redeem code for 2x gem boost

- Redeem code for 2x gem boost Rebalance - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks AlienGem - Redeem code for 2x gem boost

- Redeem code for 2x gem boost ClickCode - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks AlienClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks 3KCODE - Redeem code for a free pet

- Redeem code for a free pet SecretUpdate - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward RoboBoost - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward ShinyPet - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward FastPet - Redeem code for a x2 Egg Speed Boost

- Redeem code for a x2 Egg Speed Boost DesertKing - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks Egypt - Redeem code for 10,000 Gems

- Redeem code for 10,000 Gems Gravy - Redeem code for a Gravy pet

- Redeem code for a Gravy pet Razor - Redeem code for a Razor pet

- Redeem code for a Razor pet ItsKolapo - Redeem code for 1,000 Gems

- Redeem code for 1,000 Gems Snug - Redeem code for a Snug pet

- Redeem code for a Snug pet Russo - Redeem code for a Russo pet

- Redeem code for a Russo pet Milo - Redeem code for a PlanetMilo pet

- Redeem code for a PlanetMilo pet Release - Redeem code for 2x clicks for 15 minutes

The expiration dates of the active codes in Roblox Clicking Champions have not been disclosed, so players are advised to redeem them before it's too late.

Pets are very useful in the game as they increase the players' revenue, stats, and movement speed. The value of these pets will skyrocket in the community market once the pet codes expire.

Invalid codes

The popular "one million clicks" code has expired in Roblox Clicking Champions. However, a fresh set of codes might be published in the upcoming update.

Players can expect new codes to be released during special in-game events, collaborations, and patchwork updates.

1MClicks - Was redeemable for one million clicks

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Clicking Champions

Players can redeem codes in Roblox Clicking Champions in just a couple of minutes. They can follow the steps listed below to do so:

Enter the server after starting the game.

Select the blue-colored Twitter logo button titled "Codes" located next to the "Pets" button.

A text box will appear on the screen.

Copy an active code and paste it into the text box that reads, "Type Code Here."

Make sure to hit the green-colored "Redeem" button to finish redeeming the code.

The boosters and pets that players get from redeeming the active codes listed above can be found in their in-game inventories. The claimed gems, on the other hand, will be added directly to the players' coffers.

