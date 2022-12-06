Roblox Clicking Simulator Codes for December 2022: Free boosts and hatches

Clicking Simulator is a classic game on Roblox that was released in January 2022. It already has more than 1.7 million visits, and, among them, more than 11 thousand players have enlisted it as their favorites.

The objective of this game is simple. Just by clicking, players can earn new pets, rewards, unlocks, eggs, and all sorts of new features to explore. Roblox Clicking Simulator receives frequent updates, so there is always something exciting for gamers.

The main focus of Clicking Simulator is to get one’s click counter as high as it can extend. By unlocking more new locations and pets with each milestone, players can enjoy even more adventure.

Roblox Clicking Simulator codes can provide exclusive freebies like boosts and hatches. With the help of these codes, players can become better at the game.

Get free boosts and hatches using these Roblox Clicking Simulator codes in December 2022

Active codes in Clicking Simulator

Below is a list of active codes for Clicking Simulator as of December 2022 that will grant gamers the much-needed Boosts and free hatches to level up their impact way faster.

HINT56 - Redeem this code to get bringer of the black hole pet

solx6 - Redeem this code to get 30 minutes of six times hatch

TGIFNOV - Redeem this code to get ten minutes of six times hatch

2GLITCHY - Redeem this code to get gems boost

LIMITEDPET1 - Redeem this code to get free pet

hide0luck - Redeem this code to get 30 minutes of double luck

15MWORLD6 - Redeem this code to get fifteen minutes of six time hatch rate

HIDDENX61 - Redeem this code to get 30 mins of six times hatch rate

HIDDENX6112 - Redeem this code to get one hour of six times hatch rate

X6EGGOP - Redeem this code to get free boosts

550KCODELIKE - Redeem this code to get three hour double luck boost

525KLIKECODE1 - Redeem this code to get three hour double luck boost

LUCKY5000 - Redeem this code to get two-hour luck boosts

400DOUBLELUCK - Redeem this code to get two two-hour luck boosts

LUCKYCODE21 - Redeem this code to get two two-hour luck boosts

LIKECLICK12 - Redeem this code to get boost

tokcodeluck12 - Redeem this code to get two two-hour luck boosts

2xlongluck350 - Redeem this code to get two two-hour luck boosts

twitter100k - Redeem this code to get one two-hour luck boost

freeautohatch - Redeem this code to get one hour of auto-hatch

Inactive Codes in Clicking Simulator

Unfortunately, the below-mentioned codes have already expired on Clicking Simulator. The developers never mentioned the usage of these codes, so players aren't missing out on much.

250KLIKECLICKS

225KLIKECODE

200KLIKECODE

175KLIKELUCK

150KCLICKS

125KLUCK

100KLIKES

75KLIKES

50klikes

30klikes

20KLIKES

Freeautohatch

70KLIKES

10KLikes

UPDATE4HYPE

2022

How to redeem Clicking Simulator Codes on Roblox

These are the simple steps to redeem codes on Roblox Clicking Simulator.

Launch the Roblox Clicking Simulator on your PC or mobile device.

Click on the shop button located on the left right of the screen.

Copy your desirable code from the list. Put it into the text box where you can read “Enter Code." It's a good idea to copy and paste the required codes to avoid typos.

Hit the Verify button and get your reward.

Note: All these codes for Roblox Clicking Simulator are time-limited as they may expire after some time. So be aware to redeem them as soon as possible.

