Roblox Combat Rift codes (February 2023): Free Gems, Eternals, and more

Roblox Combat Rift is an adventure game where players are tasked with becoming legendary fighters on the server. Robloxians can achieve this tough task by purchasing the finest swords and pets.

Players can avoid grinding to earn in-game money by redeeming the promo codes provided in this article. These codes offer free boosters, Gems, and Eternals when redeemed. Newbies can use the newly obtained boosts to level up faster.

The Roblox codes featured below can be redeemed within a matter of minutes. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more.

Active codes in Roblox Combat Rift

Unfortunately, no new codes have been issued by the publishers for this month. Readers can expect fresh codes in the forthcoming update.

JulyEvent - Redeem for 3x Damage Boost

- Redeem for 3x Damage Boost Apologies - Redeem for 3x Fireworks Boost

- Redeem for 3x Fireworks Boost NinjaCaves - Redeem for a reward

- Redeem for a reward S3CRET - Redeem code for 50 Eternals

- Redeem code for 50 Eternals DUNGEON - Redeem for 70 Eternals

- Redeem for 70 Eternals Update3 - Redeem for 200 gems

- Redeem for 200 gems Update2 - Redeem code for 3x Gems boost

- Redeem code for 3x Gems boost RELEASE - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins and 20 gems.

- This code can be redeemed for 100 coins and 20 gems. Update12 - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts Update11 - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts AlchemyEvent - Redeem for x3 Skulls boost

- Redeem for x3 Skulls boost EXTINCTION - Redeem for x2 Luck Boost

Players must use the boosters claimed from the codes before they engage in a fight. This allows them to earn double the XP from defeating their enemies on the map.

The newly obtained resources can be used to improve the players' in-game inventory and combat gear. Beginners can easily overcome early challenges in Roblox Combat Rift by using free resources and boosters.

Inactive codes in Roblox Combat Rift

Several old codes in Roblox Combat Rift have gone inactive.

LimitedRewardsOP - Redeem for x3 Coins boost

- Redeem for x3 Coins boost AuraStats - Redeem for 3x Damage Boost

- Redeem for 3x Damage Boost COMINGSOON - Redeem for x3 Skulls boost

- Redeem for x3 Skulls boost WeekendEvent - Redeem for 3x Coins Boost

- Redeem for 3x Coins Boost FutureZone - Redeem for x2 Luck Boost

- Redeem for x2 Luck Boost truewarior - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts LuckyBoost - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts NewDungeon - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts FreeBoost - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts CR4LIFE - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts COMBATRIFT - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts to50m - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward 10MBoost - Redeem code for Auto-Sell Boost

- Redeem code for Auto-Sell Boost PotionHype - Redeem for 200 Eternals

- Redeem for 200 Eternals Update6 - Redeem for a reward

- Redeem for a reward AuraHype - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost

- Redeem code for 3x Damage boost Update5 - Redeem code 3x Health boost

- Redeem code 3x Health boost Update4 - Redeem code for 3x Coin boost

- Redeem code for 3x Coin boost 20KLikes - Redeem for a 3x Gems boost

- Redeem for a 3x Gems boost 2.5MVisits - Redeem for a reward

- Redeem for a reward TwitterHype - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost

- Redeem code for 3x Damage boost 5KLIKES - Redeem for 600 gem

- Redeem for 600 gem 2.5KLIKES - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost

- Redeem code for 3x Damage boost TWITTERCODE - Redeem code for 3x Coins boost

- Redeem code for 3x Coins boost ExtraPetStorage - Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots

- Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots ExtraSwordStorage - Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots

- Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots 10Mplayz - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Combat Rift?

Players can easily redeem codes in Roblox Combat Rift. They must follow the simple steps outlined below to claim the free rewards:

Start the game and get into the game's server.

Select the Twitter logo icon found on the right-hand side of the screen.

A code box interface will display on the screen.

Copy the desired code from the provided list and paste it into the small Enter Code text box under the Twitter logo

Press the green-themed Redeem button to redeem the code right away!

You can find the claimed boosters in your in-game inventory. On the other hand, the redeemed resources will be added to the coffer.

