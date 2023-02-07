Roblox Combat Rift codes (February 2023): Free Gems, Eternals, and more

Roblox Combat Rift is an adventure game where players are tasked with becoming legendary fighters on the server. Robloxians can achieve this tough task by purchasing the finest swords and pets.
Players can avoid grinding to earn in-game money by redeeming the promo codes provided in this article. These codes offer free boosters, Gems, and Eternals when redeemed. Newbies can use the newly obtained boosts to level up faster.
The Roblox codes featured below can be redeemed within a matter of minutes. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more.
Active codes in Roblox Combat Rift
Unfortunately, no new codes have been issued by the publishers for this month. Readers can expect fresh codes in the forthcoming update.
- JulyEvent - Redeem for 3x Damage Boost
- Apologies - Redeem for 3x Fireworks Boost
- NinjaCaves - Redeem for a reward
- S3CRET - Redeem code for 50 Eternals
- DUNGEON - Redeem for 70 Eternals
- Update3 - Redeem for 200 gems
- Update2 - Redeem code for 3x Gems boost
- RELEASE - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins and 20 gems.
- Update12 - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- Update11 - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- AlchemyEvent - Redeem for x3 Skulls boost
- EXTINCTION - Redeem for x2 Luck Boost
Players must use the boosters claimed from the codes before they engage in a fight. This allows them to earn double the XP from defeating their enemies on the map.
The newly obtained resources can be used to improve the players' in-game inventory and combat gear. Beginners can easily overcome early challenges in Roblox Combat Rift by using free resources and boosters.
Inactive codes in Roblox Combat Rift
Several old codes in Roblox Combat Rift have gone inactive.
- LimitedRewardsOP - Redeem for x3 Coins boost
- AuraStats - Redeem for 3x Damage Boost
- COMINGSOON - Redeem for x3 Skulls boost
- WeekendEvent - Redeem for 3x Coins Boost
- FutureZone - Redeem for x2 Luck Boost
- truewarior - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- LuckyBoost - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- NewDungeon - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- FreeBoost - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- CR4LIFE - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- COMBATRIFT - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- to50m - Redeem code for a reward
- 10MBoost - Redeem code for Auto-Sell Boost
- PotionHype - Redeem for 200 Eternals
- Update6 - Redeem for a reward
- AuraHype - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost
- Update5 - Redeem code 3x Health boost
- Update4 - Redeem code for 3x Coin boost
- 20KLikes - Redeem for a 3x Gems boost
- 2.5MVisits - Redeem for a reward
- TwitterHype - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost
- 5KLIKES - Redeem for 600 gem
- 2.5KLIKES - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost
- TWITTERCODE - Redeem code for 3x Coins boost
- ExtraPetStorage - Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots
- ExtraSwordStorage - Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots
- 10Mplayz - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Combat Rift?
Players can easily redeem codes in Roblox Combat Rift. They must follow the simple steps outlined below to claim the free rewards:
- Start the game and get into the game's server.
- Select the Twitter logo icon found on the right-hand side of the screen.
- A code box interface will display on the screen.
- Copy the desired code from the provided list and paste it into the small Enter Code text box under the Twitter logo
- Press the green-themed Redeem button to redeem the code right away!
You can find the claimed boosters in your in-game inventory. On the other hand, the redeemed resources will be added to the coffer.