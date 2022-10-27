Roblox Combat Rift codes in October 2022: Gems, Eternals, and more

Roblox Combat Rift is a cult-favorite adventure-based action-packed title in the metaverse. Players must defeat various types of monsters and foes to reign supreme on the server.

The primary objective is to become wealthy and powerful to defeat elite players in lethal PvP battles. Players must have access to the best weapons and spells to accomplish this objective.

Inflicting heavy damage is difficult because newcomers and some older players lack the necessary experience and resources to improve their weaponry.

This is when players should consider redeeming the codes listed in this article to enhance their gameplay experience and become rich without countless hours of grinding.

Get influential in the Roblox world of Combat Rift by redeeming the active codes

Active codes

JulyEvent – Redeem this code for 3x Damage for 20 minutes (Latest code)

– Redeem this code for 3x Damage for 20 minutes (Latest code) Apologies – Redeem this code for 3x Firework boost for 10 minutes (Latest code)

– Redeem this code for 3x Firework boost for 10 minutes (Latest code) truewarior – Redeem this code for Free Boosts

– Redeem this code for Free Boosts LuckyBoost – Redeem this code for Free Boosts

– Redeem this code for Free Boosts Update12 –Redeem this code for Free Boosts

–Redeem this code for Free Boosts Update11 –Redeem this code for Free Boosts

–Redeem this code for Free Boosts NinjaCaves –Redeem this code for Free Reward

–Redeem this code for Free Reward S3CRET –Redeem this code for 50 Eternals

–Redeem this code for 50 Eternals CR4LIFE –Redeem this code for Free Boosts

–Redeem this code for Free Boosts COMBATRIFT –Redeem this code for Free Boosts

–Redeem this code for Free Boosts to50m –Redeem this code for Free Reward

–Redeem this code for Free Reward 10MBoost –Redeem this code for Auto-Sell Boost

–Redeem this code for Auto-Sell Boost ExtraPetStorage –Redeem this code for 10 Sword Storage Slots

–Redeem this code for 10 Sword Storage Slots DUNGEON –Redeem this code for 70 Eternals

–Redeem this code for 70 Eternals Update3 –Redeem this code for 200 gems

–Redeem this code for 200 gems Update2 –Redeem this code for 200 Gems

–Redeem this code for 200 Gems RELEASE –Redeem this code for 100 Coins and 20 Gems

Players must act swiftly to redeem the working codes in Roblox Combat Rift, as they will expire anytime.

Gamers can purchase the finest tools, weapons, and other important accessories with free Gems, Eternals, and Coins claimed from the codes.

Inactive codes

Sadly, the expired list in Roblox Combat Rift is rich in numbers, as the old active codes expire faster. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming patch update.

LimitedRewardsOP - Redeem for x3 Coins boost

- Redeem for x3 Coins boost AuraStats - Redeem for 3x Damage Boost

- Redeem for 3x Damage Boost COMINGSOON - Redeem for x3 Skulls boost

- Redeem for x3 Skulls boost WeekendEvent - Redeem for 3x Coins Boost

- Redeem for 3x Coins Boost FutureZone - Redeem for x2 Luck Boost

- Redeem for x2 Luck Boost truewarior - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts LuckyBoost - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts NewDungeon - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts FreeBoost - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts CR4LIFE - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts COMBATRIFT - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts to50m - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward 10MBoost - Redeem code for Auto-Sell Boost

- Redeem code for Auto-Sell Boost PotionHype - Redeem for 200 Eternals

- Redeem for 200 Eternals Update6 - Redeem for a reward

- Redeem for a reward AuraHype - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost

- Redeem code for 3x Damage boost Update5 - Redeem code 3x Health boost

- Redeem code 3x Health boost Update4 - Redeem code for 3x Coin boost

- Redeem code for 3x Coin boost 20KLikes - Redeem for a 3x Gems boost

- Redeem for a 3x Gems boost 2.5MVisits - Redeem for a reward

- Redeem for a reward TwitterHype - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost

- Redeem code for 3x Damage boost 5KLIKES - Redeem for 600 gem

- Redeem for 600 gem 2.5KLIKES - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost

- Redeem code for 3x Damage boost TWITTERCODE - Redeem code for 3x Coins boost

- Redeem code for 3x Coins boost ExtraPetStorage - Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots

- Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots ExtraSwordStorage - Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots

- Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots 10Mplayz - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

How to redeem the active Roblox Combat Rift codes?

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem Roblox Combat Rift codes within a matter of minutes:

Launch the game and log into the server

Select the Twitter logo icon that can be found on the right-hand side of the screen

A new code box UI will appear

Copy the code from our list above and paste it into the small text box under the Twitter bird logo that says "Enter Code"

Make sure to hit the green-colored "Redeem" button to activate the code

The resources obtained from the codes will be added directly to the players' in-game treasuries. They can find the redeemed boosters in their inventories.

Key points to remember when redeeming the codes

The Roblox community is well known for using case-sensitive codes. Hence, players must avoid making typographical mistakes during the redemption process.

Instead of entering the codes manually, players must consider copying and pasting the codes throughout the redemption process. This method eliminates typos and spelling mistakes and is quite fast.

