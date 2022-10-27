Roblox Heroes Online codes in October 2022: Free Spins

Based on the popular manga series My Hero Academia, Heroes Online has stood out from the crowd of anime-themed Roblox games due to its interactive and morality-based gameplay.
Gamers can choose to play as heroes and withhold justice, or as villains who can cause chaos in their wake. Players can also pair up with their friends and engage in PvP combat with elite factions and other players on the server.
It is common for players to struggle at the start of the game due to a lack of financial resources, weapons, or enhanced magical power. That's when players should think about redeeming the active codes listed in this article to get free rewards.
With lady luck by their side, players can receive expensive items by using the free Spins in Roblox Hero Online
Active codes
Unfortunately, only two codes are functionable in Roblox Hero Online.
1milfavs—Redeem for 5 Spins (Latest code)
- Super7: Redeem this code for 7 Epic spins
Note: Redeem both the active Roblox Hero Online codes as they will expire very soon!
Each Spin has a chance of obtaining various types of Quirks. Quirks are a source of superhuman power in Roblox Hero Online that can be used to augment the players' spell arsenal with a special superpower.
Epic Spins
- 85% chance of an Epic Quirk
- 15% chance of a Legendary Quirk
Common Spins
- 81% chance of a common Quirk
- 15% chance of a Rare Quirk
- 3% chance of an Epic Quirk
- 1% chance of a Legendary Quirk.
Inactive codes
Sadly, a significant amount of old active codes in Roblox Hero Online have expired. There is a silver lining to this misfortune as new codes are provided to the community on a regular basis.
TheLastOne: Redeem this code and get 5 Epic spins
- 2kids: Redeem this code to get 5 Epic spins
- Bluebird: Redeem this code and receive 3 Epic spins
- Tsukuyomi: Redeem this code and get 10 Rare spins
- TomuraCrisis: Redeem this code and get 8 Rare spins
- BLOODLINES: Redeem this code and get 7 Rare spins
- ErenYeager!: Redeem this code and get 7 Epic spins
- Bizarre: Redeem this code and get 6 Epic spins
- Iggy: Redeem this code for 5 Epic spins
- 2018: Redeem this code and get 3 Epic spins
- VolumeWinning: Redeem this code and get 3 Epic spins
- Gentle: Redeem this code and avail 2 Epic spins
- DelayPlatinum: Redeem this code and get 2 Epic spins
- YareYare: Redeem this code and get 7 spins
- Rebirth: Redeem this code and get 2 spins
- Grateful: Redeem this code and get 3 spins
- Witcher: Redeem this code and get 3 spins
- Heroborne: Redeem this code and get 7 spins
- LilDeluxe: Redeem this code and get 15 spins
- shinobiX: Redeem this code and get 7 spins
- sansOnline: Redeem this code to receive 7 common spins
- hallowhallowOnthewall: with this code you avail 1 Epic spin
- season4: Redeem this code and get 7 common spins
- Bloxxit: this code will get you 5 rare spins
- VillainsOnlinnne: with this code you receive 5 rare spins
- Bloxnote: with this code you will earn 1 Epic spin
- Mentoris: with this code you will get 5 rare spins
- Lawliet: this code earns you 1 Epic spin
- Jannnuaryy: with this code you will get 5 rare spins
- Relllease: this code will get you 2 epic spins
- Shinnnobi: with this code you avail 5 common spins
- Onnnline: with this code you will get 5 rare spins
- ogvexx: 5 Epic spins
- 20k:1 epic spin
- NightFame: 5 rare spins
- Commoner: 1 epic spin
- Release!: 10 common spins
- Onnnline: 5 rare spins
- Overhaul: 10 common spins
- iHaveLegs: 2 rare spins
- NotUs: 1 epic spin
- Herogame: 2 rare spins
- Thrones: 3 rare spins
- Le3000: 2 rare spins
- Avengers!: 1 epic spin
- Assemble!:1 epic spin
- Avengers Assemble!: 3 epic spins
How to redeem the active Roblox Hero Online codes?
Players can redeem working Roblox Hero Online codes without breaking a sweat. The steps outlined below need to be followed:
- Launch the Roblox game and stay at the main menu
- Click the "Codes" option situated right under "Characters" button
- A new code box UI will pop up on the screen
- Copy the required code from the list and paste it in the text box that indicates "Enter Code Here!"
- Click on the "Redeem" button to redeem the codes
Players can find the claimed Spins in their in-game inventories.