Roblox Heroes Online codes in October 2022: Free Spins

Based on the popular manga series My Hero Academia, Heroes Online has stood out from the crowd of anime-themed Roblox games due to its interactive and morality-based gameplay.

Gamers can choose to play as heroes and withhold justice, or as villains who can cause chaos in their wake. Players can also pair up with their friends and engage in PvP combat with elite factions and other players on the server.

It is common for players to struggle at the start of the game due to a lack of financial resources, weapons, or enhanced magical power. That's when players should think about redeeming the active codes listed in this article to get free rewards.

With lady luck by their side, players can receive expensive items by using the free Spins in Roblox Hero Online

Active codes

Unfortunately, only two codes are functionable in Roblox Hero Online.

1milfavs —Redeem for 5 Spins (Latest code)

Super7: Redeem this code for 7 Epic spins

Note: Redeem both the active Roblox Hero Online codes as they will expire very soon!

Each Spin has a chance of obtaining various types of Quirks. Quirks are a source of superhuman power in Roblox Hero Online that can be used to augment the players' spell arsenal with a special superpower.

Epic Spins

85% chance of an Epic Quirk

15% chance of a Legendary Quirk

Common Spins

81% chance of a common Quirk

15% chance of a Rare Quirk

3% chance of an Epic Quirk

1% chance of a Legendary Quirk.

Inactive codes

Sadly, a significant amount of old active codes in Roblox Hero Online have expired. There is a silver lining to this misfortune as new codes are provided to the community on a regular basis.

TheLastOne : Redeem this code and get 5 Epic spins

2kids : Redeem this code to get 5 Epic spins

: Redeem this code to get 5 Epic spins Bluebird : Redeem this code and receive 3 Epic spins

: Redeem this code and receive 3 Epic spins Tsukuyomi : Redeem this code and get 10 Rare spins

: Redeem this code and get 10 Rare spins TomuraCrisis : Redeem this code and get 8 Rare spins

: Redeem this code and get 8 Rare spins BLOODLINES : Redeem this code and get 7 Rare spins

: Redeem this code and get 7 Rare spins ErenYeager! : Redeem this code and get 7 Epic spins

: Redeem this code and get 7 Epic spins Bizarre : Redeem this code and get 6 Epic spins

: Redeem this code and get 6 Epic spins Iggy : Redeem this code for 5 Epic spins

: Redeem this code for 5 Epic spins 2018 : Redeem this code and get 3 Epic spins

: Redeem this code and get 3 Epic spins VolumeWinning : Redeem this code and get 3 Epic spins

: Redeem this code and get 3 Epic spins Gentle : Redeem this code and avail 2 Epic spins

: Redeem this code and avail 2 Epic spins DelayPlatinum : Redeem this code and get 2 Epic spins

: Redeem this code and get 2 Epic spins YareYare : Redeem this code and get 7 spins

: Redeem this code and get 7 spins Rebirth : Redeem this code and get 2 spins

: Redeem this code and get 2 spins Grateful : Redeem this code and get 3 spins

: Redeem this code and get 3 spins Witcher : Redeem this code and get 3 spins

: Redeem this code and get 3 spins Heroborne : Redeem this code and get 7 spins

: Redeem this code and get 7 spins LilDeluxe : Redeem this code and get 15 spins

: Redeem this code and get 15 spins shinobiX : Redeem this code and get 7 spins

: Redeem this code and get 7 spins sansOnline : Redeem this code to receive 7 common spins

: Redeem this code to receive 7 common spins hallowhallowOnthewall : with this code you avail 1 Epic spin

: with this code you avail 1 Epic spin season4 : Redeem this code and get 7 common spins

: Redeem this code and get 7 common spins Bloxxit : this code will get you 5 rare spins

: this code will get you 5 rare spins VillainsOnlinnne : with this code you receive 5 rare spins

: with this code you receive 5 rare spins Bloxnote : with this code you will earn 1 Epic spin

: with this code you will earn 1 Epic spin Mentoris : with this code you will get 5 rare spins

: with this code you will get 5 rare spins Lawliet : this code earns you 1 Epic spin

: this code earns you 1 Epic spin Jannnuaryy : with this code you will get 5 rare spins

: with this code you will get 5 rare spins Relllease : this code will get you 2 epic spins

: this code will get you 2 epic spins Shinnnobi : with this code you avail 5 common spins

: with this code you avail 5 common spins Onnnline : with this code you will get 5 rare spins

: with this code you will get 5 rare spins ogvexx : 5 Epic spins

: 5 Epic spins 20k :1 epic spin

:1 epic spin NightFame : 5 rare spins

: 5 rare spins Commoner : 1 epic spin

: 1 epic spin Release! : 10 common spins

: 10 common spins Onnnline : 5 rare spins

: 5 rare spins Overhaul : 10 common spins

: 10 common spins iHaveLegs : 2 rare spins

: 2 rare spins NotUs : 1 epic spin

: 1 epic spin Herogame : 2 rare spins

: 2 rare spins Thrones : 3 rare spins

: 3 rare spins Le3000 : 2 rare spins

: 2 rare spins Avengers! : 1 epic spin

: 1 epic spin Assemble! :1 epic spin

:1 epic spin Avengers Assemble!: 3 epic spins

How to redeem the active Roblox Hero Online codes?

Players can redeem working Roblox Hero Online codes without breaking a sweat. The steps outlined below need to be followed:

Launch the Roblox game and stay at the main menu

Click the "Codes" option situated right under "Characters" button

A new code box UI will pop up on the screen

Copy the required code from the list and paste it in the text box that indicates "Enter Code Here!"

Click on the "Redeem" button to redeem the codes

Players can find the claimed Spins in their in-game inventories.

