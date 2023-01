Roblox Defender's Depot codes (February 2023): Free tokens, crates, and more 

Roblox Defender's Depot is one of the metaverse's top strategy-based games. Its mechanics are advantageous for players who can micromanage and are familiar with the defensive spots on the map.

Gamers must defend their strongholds valiantly by eliminating hoards of enemies with various weapons. Beginners won't be able to keep up with their strongest enemies as they will lack the finest defensive equipment and combat gear.

This is when they must consider redeeming the codes featured in this article, which offer free tokens, coins, and crates that can help newbies install the best weaponry in their base. Interested players can scroll down to learn more about the active codes.

Active codes in Roblox Defender's Depot

Players can redeem the Roblox codes listed below within a matter of minutes:

*%@? - Redeem for a Trade Token (New)

- Redeem for a Trade Token bingchillin - Redeem for a Chat Token (New)

- Redeem for a Chat Token 65M! - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate 300kFAVE - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token festiveTime - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate snowsnosns - Redeem for a Trade Token

- Redeem for a Trade Token 60M! - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate DD2 - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token winteriscoming - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate candy - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate corn - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token soonTM - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate tags?! - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token redYELLOWred - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate spamspam - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token settingsnoway -Redeem for a Chat Token

-Redeem for a Chat Token ty4100k -Redeem for a Chat Token

-Redeem for a Chat Token Ascensions! - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token gaming - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate ascend? - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token killALLpls - Redeem for a Godly Crate

- Redeem for a Godly Crate zoooom - Redeem for +2 Walk Speed

- Redeem for +2 Walk Speed worldWIDE - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token SUPERCHAT - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token tahc labolg - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token thatswild - Redeem for a Trade Token

- Redeem for a Trade Token token? - Redeem for a Trade Token

- Redeem for a Trade Token wal - Redeem for a Free Reward

- Redeem for a Free Reward FONUFO - Redeem for a Free Trade Token

- Redeem for a Free Trade Token O_o - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate ZaP - Redeem for 10,000 Coins

- Redeem for 10,000 Coins speeeed - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate daily - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate spooky - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate bugcatcher - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate 69 - Redeem for 69 Coins

Active codes do not have expiration dates, so players are urged to redeem them before it's too late.

Inactive codes in Roblox Defender's Depot

Sadly, a handful of old crate codes have gone inactive in Roblox Defender's Depot. This is good, as the developers publish fresh ones regularly.

50M! - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

- Was redeemed for a Basic Crate 50000000?! - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

- Was redeemed for a Basic Crate Another1 - Was redeemed for free rewards

- Was redeemed for free rewards ty450 - Was redeemed for a Chat Token

- Was redeemed for a Chat Token EASTER2022 - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

- Was redeemed for a Basic Crate newnewnew - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

- Was redeemed for a Basic Crate cencel - Was redeemed for a Trade Token

- Was redeemed for a Trade Token snowww - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

- Was redeemed for a Basic Crate fir3ball - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

- Was redeemed for a Basic Crate hd - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

- Was redeemed for a Basic Crate b0x - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

- Was redeemed for a Basic Crate b00m - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

- Was redeemed for a Basic Crate disco - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

- Was redeemed for a Basic Crate soon - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Defender's Depot?

Follow the steps outlined below to activate the Roblox codes:

Start the title and enter the server

Press the settings logo button that can be found on the left-hand side of the screen

A new black-colored interface titled "Settings" will be displayed on the screen

Users can now copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the small empty text box under "Codes"

Hit the green-themed "Check" button to activate the code immediately.

Players can find the redeemed rewards in their in-game inventory.

