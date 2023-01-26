Roblox King Legacy codes (January 2023): Free Beli, Gems, and more

Developed by Venture Lagoons, Roblox King Legacy is an interesting Roblox game that's based on the popular One Piece anime/manga franchise. Players can take on the roles of pirates and marines in the action-packed world of King Legacy.
As part of its gameplay, Robloxians are tasked with becoming elite fighters, either as marines or pirates. In order to achieve this difficult task, they should have the finest fighting gear and Devil Fruit powers.
Players should make good use of the free promo codes featured in this article to help them with their in-game adventure. These codes not only offer free Beli and Gems (in-game resources), but Stat Resets as well. New players will have an advantage early on in the game by redeeming the active codes listed below.
Active codes in Roblox King Legacy
The following are the active Roblox codes that can be redeemed today:
- lagshallnotpass – Players can redeem this code for 15 Gems (Latest)
- UPDATE4.5.3 –Players can redeem this code for 25 Gems
- 950KLIKES – Players can redeem this code for Reset Stats
- 2023 –Players can redeem this code for 5 Gems
- delayedchristmas2022 –Players can redeem this code for 5 Gems
- HYDRAGLYPHICS –Players can redeem this code for 50 Gems
- UPDATE4.0.2 –Players can redeem this code for Free Rewards
- UPDATE4 – Players can redeem this code for 5 Gems
- 900KLIKES – Players can redeem this code for Stat Reset
- UPDATE3.5 – Players can redeem this code for 5 Gems
- 650KLIKES – Players can redeem this code for Stat Reset
- Update3_17 – Players can redeem this code for 3 Gems
- Update3_16 – Players can redeem this code for 3 Gems
- Update3_15 – Players can redeem this code for 3 Gems
- Update3 – Players can redeem this code for 3 Gems
- THXFOR1BVISIT – Players can redeem this code for 3 Gems
- 550KLIKES – Players can redeem this code for Stat Reset
- 1MFAV – Players can redeem this code for 5 Gems
- Peodiz – Players can redeem this code for 100,000 Beli
- DinoxLive – Players can redeem this code for 100,000 Beli
Inactive codes in Roblox King Legacy
Unfortunately, all of the codes listed below have expired and won't work in the game anymore:
- Update2_5 - 3 Gems
- 500KLIKES - Stat Reset
- 300KLIKES - Stat Reset
- DINOXLIVE - 100,000 Beli
- 400KLIKES - Stat Reset
- Update2_16 - 5 Gems
- Update2_17 - 3 Gems
- 600KFAV - 1 Gem
- 700KFAV - 1 Gem
- 800KFAV - 1 Gem
- 900KFAV - 1 Gem
- 200MVISITS - 100,000 Beli
- 300KFAV - 100,000 Beli
- DragonIsStrong - 100,000 Beli
- 200KFAV - 100,000 Beli
- 100KFAV - 100,000 Beli
- 80MVISITS - 100,000 Beli
- NewDragon - 1 Gem
- Samurai - 3 Gems
- Spino - 2 Gems
- Dough - 2 Gems
- Shadow - 1 Gem
- String - 1 Gem
- Snow - 1 Gem
- Merry Christmas - 3 Gems
- 150KLIKES - Stat reset
- 100KLIKES - Stat reset
- 50KLIKES - Stat reset
- TanTaiGaming - 100,000 Beli
- 60MVISITS - 100,000 Beli
- MIUMA - 100,000 Beli
- OpOp - 100,000 Beli
- 45KLIKES - 100,000 Beli
- 45MVISIT - 100,000 Beli
- 35MVisit - 100,000 Beli
How to redeem active codes in Roblox King Legacy
Interested readers can follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the Roblox codes:
- Launch the game and get into the server
- Click on the Menu option that you can find on the top left side of the screen
- A drop box will appear.
- You must now click on the Settings button to access the code redemption box
- A brown interface will be displayed. You can now copy an active code from the list above and paste it into the text box that says ENTER CODE
- Finally, hit the Enter button on your keyboard to claim your free reward
You should be able to find all claimed Beli and Gems added to your in-game treasury. while any newly obtained Resets can be found in the inventory.