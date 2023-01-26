Roblox King Legacy codes (January 2023): Free Beli, Gems, and more

Developed by Venture Lagoons, Roblox King Legacy is an interesting Roblox game that's based on the popular One Piece anime/manga franchise. Players can take on the roles of pirates and marines in the action-packed world of King Legacy.

As part of its gameplay, Robloxians are tasked with becoming elite fighters, either as marines or pirates. In order to achieve this difficult task, they should have the finest fighting gear and Devil Fruit powers.

Players should make good use of the free promo codes featured in this article to help them with their in-game adventure. These codes not only offer free Beli and Gems (in-game resources), but Stat Resets as well. New players will have an advantage early on in the game by redeeming the active codes listed below.

Active codes in Roblox King Legacy

The following are the active Roblox codes that can be redeemed today:

lagshallnotpass – Players can redeem this code for 15 Gems (Latest)

– Players can redeem this code for 15 Gems UPDATE4.5.3 –Players can redeem this code for 25 Gems

–Players can redeem this code for 25 Gems 950KLIKES – Players can redeem this code for Reset Stats

– Players can redeem this code for Reset Stats 2023 –Players can redeem this code for 5 Gems

–Players can redeem this code for 5 Gems delayedchristmas2022 –Players can redeem this code for 5 Gems

–Players can redeem this code for 5 Gems HYDRAGLYPHICS –Players can redeem this code for 50 Gems

–Players can redeem this code for 50 Gems UPDATE4.0.2 –Players can redeem this code for Free Rewards

–Players can redeem this code for Free Rewards UPDATE4 – Players can redeem this code for 5 Gems

– Players can redeem this code for 5 Gems 900KLIKES – Players can redeem this code for Stat Reset

– Players can redeem this code for Stat Reset UPDATE3.5 – Players can redeem this code for 5 Gems

– Players can redeem this code for 5 Gems 650KLIKES – Players can redeem this code for Stat Reset

– Players can redeem this code for Stat Reset Update3_17 – Players can redeem this code for 3 Gems

– Players can redeem this code for 3 Gems Update3_16 – Players can redeem this code for 3 Gems

– Players can redeem this code for 3 Gems Update3_15 – Players can redeem this code for 3 Gems

– Players can redeem this code for 3 Gems Update3 – Players can redeem this code for 3 Gems

– Players can redeem this code for 3 Gems THXFOR1BVISIT – Players can redeem this code for 3 Gems

– Players can redeem this code for 3 Gems 550KLIKES – Players can redeem this code for Stat Reset

– Players can redeem this code for Stat Reset 1MFAV – Players can redeem this code for 5 Gems

– Players can redeem this code for 5 Gems Peodiz – Players can redeem this code for 100,000 Beli

– Players can redeem this code for 100,000 Beli DinoxLive – Players can redeem this code for 100,000 Beli

Inactive codes in Roblox King Legacy

Unfortunately, all of the codes listed below have expired and won't work in the game anymore:

UPDATE3.5 - 5 gems

- 5 gems 550KLIKES - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset Update3_17 - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems PEODIZ - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli DINOXLIVE - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli Update3 - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems Update2_5 - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems 500KLIKES - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset 300KLIKES - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset DINOXLIVE - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 400KLIKES - Stat Reset

- Stat Reset Update2_16 - 5 Gems

- 5 Gems Update2_17 - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems 600KFAV - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem 700KFAV - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem 800KFAV - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem 900KFAV - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem 200MVISITS - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 300KFAV - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli DragonIsStrong - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 200KFAV - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 100KFAV - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 80MVISITS - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli NewDragon - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem Samurai - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems Spino - 2 Gems

- 2 Gems Dough - 2 Gems

- 2 Gems Shadow - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem String - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem Snow - 1 Gem

- 1 Gem Merry Christmas - 3 Gems

- 3 Gems 150KLIKES - Stat reset

- Stat reset 100KLIKES - Stat reset

- Stat reset 50KLIKES - Stat reset

- Stat reset TanTaiGaming - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 60MVISITS - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli MIUMA - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli OpOp - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 45KLIKES - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 45MVISIT - 100,000 Beli

- 100,000 Beli 35MVisit - 100,000 Beli

How to redeem active codes in Roblox King Legacy

Interested readers can follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the Roblox codes:

Launch the game and get into the server

Click on the Menu option that you can find on the top left side of the screen

A drop box will appear.

You must now click on the Settings button to access the code redemption box

A brown interface will be displayed. You can now copy an active code from the list above and paste it into the text box that says ENTER CODE

Finally, hit the Enter button on your keyboard to claim your free reward

You should be able to find all claimed Beli and Gems added to your in-game treasury. while any newly obtained Resets can be found in the inventory.

Poll : 0 votes