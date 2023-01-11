Roblox Delivery Simulator for January 2023: Free cash

Delivery Simulator is a Roblox experience that has been visited by more than 65 million people since its creation. In this game, players must build their own warehouse and transport several boxes for delivery. They need to collect boxes, which will be stored at their storage facility, load them onto a car, and deliver them to residences.

Delivery Simulator allows players to launch their own delivery service company and compete to be the best in the world. They begin with one van and a desire to improve. The game is a one-stop destination for those who want to embark on the profession of delivering packages virtually.

Delivery Simulator players must travel through many locations while upgrading their vehicles or pick-up boxes and doing a bunch of other exciting activities. The game rewards them with virtual cash upon completing tasks.

The creators of Roblox Delivery Simulator provide players with several active codes that offer exclusive freebies, including currency.

Utilize these Roblox Delivery Simulator codes to get free cash in January 2023

List of active codes in Delivery Simulator

Players can use the following active Roblox Delivery Simulator codes to get free cash in the game:

Goal210 - You can redeem this code to acquire 12,000 Cash

Likes195 - You can redeem this code to acquire 10,000 Cash

Likes185 - You can redeem this code to acquire 10,000 Cash

LikeGoal175 - You can redeem this code to acquire 9,000 Cash

165Likes - You can redeem this code to acquire 8,500 Cash

Likes155 - You can redeem this code to acquire 8,500 Cash

Goal145 - You can redeem this code to acquire 8,500 Cash

Likes135 - You can redeem this code to acquire 8,500 Cash

LikeGoal125 - You can redeem this code to acquire 7,000 Cash

100Likes - You can redeem this code to acquire 7,000 Cash

LikeGoal9 - You can redeem this code to acquire 7,000 Cash

70Likes - You can redeem this code to acquire 7,000 Cash

55Likes - You can redeem this code to acquire 6,000 Cash

40klikes - You can redeem this code to acquire Free Cash

LikeGoal20 - You can redeem this code to acquire 5,000 Cash

LikeGoalTen - You can redeem this code to acquire 5,000 Cash

List of inactive codes in Delivery Simulator

The Roblox Delivery Simulator codes listed below have gone inactive:

LikeGoalSix - This code was redeemed for 5,000 Cash

SecretCash - This code was redeemed for 4,000 Cash

Players can expect new codes to be released in the upcoming updates and special in-game events.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Delivery Simulator

It is relatively easy to redeem codes in Roblox Delivery Simulator. You can follow these simple steps to redeem each active code in the game:

Open Roblox Delivery Simulator on your device.

Press the Twitter icon button.

Enter your desirable active code.

Press the Confirm button.

Enjoy the rewards.

If you face issues while redeeming an active code, you should exit the game and open it again after a short while. You might be moved to an updated server where the code might just function.

