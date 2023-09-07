Roblox Dig to China Codes (September 2023): Free Points

Roblox's Dig to China is a one-of-a-kind spin on the clicker genre that takes players on an excavating experience unlike any other. Instead of clicking, players use explosives to fracture the earth under them. These controlled explosions propel you into the air without harming you, allowing you to remain in the excavation zone and continue your descent.

As you dig deeper, you'll discover points (in-game currency) and other unusual items. These points can then be spent on numerous upgrades, allowing you to personalize your digging experience to suit your tastes. You can increase the bomb strength, extend the detonation radius, or unlock unique powers.

Players can also obtain these points along with other valuables by redeeming the codes listed below.

All working codes in Roblox Dig to China

These are all the codes that are active in Dig to China as of now; if a newer code is released, then this list will be updated.

DeepDiscoveries - This code is currently redeemable for 18,000 Points. (New)

UPDATE - This code is currently redeemable for 18,000 Points. (New)

BIGGERSERVERS - This code is currently redeemable for 100,000 Bombs.

RubyRocks:3 - This code is currently redeemable for Special Bomb.

P2W - This code is currently redeemable for 5,000 Points.

BombsAreFun - This code is currently redeemable for 1,000 Points.

Explosions12 - This code is currently redeemable for 500 Bombs.

Bombs4Life - This code is currently redeemable for 1,500 Bombs.

Bx42L3 - This code is currently redeemable for 3,000 Bombs.

ExplodingTime - This code is currently redeemable for 5,000 Points.

ExplodingHeadEmoji - This code is currently redeemable for 1,000 Bombs.

for0.1secondsuponjoiningyouwillseeasecretmessage - This code is currently redeemable for 6,969 Bombs.

JoinTheDiscord - This code is currently redeemable for 9,999 Points.

RubyRocks - This code is currently redeemable for Special Bomb.

P2W - This code is currently redeemable for 5,000 Points.

J8g43SL - This code is currently redeemable for 5,000 Points.

Thisisacode - This code is currently redeemable for 9,999 Bombs.

BombsAway64 - This code is currently redeemable for 1,000 Bombs.

thisisacode - This code is currently redeemable for 10,000 Bombs.

CodesUpdate - This code is currently redeemable for 1,000 Bombs.

All expired codes for Roblox Dig to China

Fortunately, there are no expired codes for Dig to China as of now; nonetheless, players are urged to redeem the ones that are active right now to get the free stuff while they can.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Dig to China?

Follow the step-by-step instructions listed below to redeem codes in Dig to China.

Launch Dig to China and connect to the server. Click the Twitter bird; it should be on the left side of your screen. Now, enter a working code in the text box labeled Enter code here! Finally, press the Enter button on your keyboard to claim the free reward.

Why are some codes for Roblox Dig to China not activating?

If you're facing issues while trying to redeem a code, you should first check for spelling mistakes.

This is because these codes are case-sensitive. You can also copy and paste them from this webpage directly into the game to avoid errors entirely.

If the code still fails to turn on, it has likely expired, and there is not much to do about it.

How to get more codes for Roblox Dig to China?

If you want to get your hands on some fresh codes, you can try joining the Dig to China Discord server and checking out the #giveaway channel inside the server.

You can also follow the game's creator on X and YouTube to do the same. You can also bookmark Sportskeeda's Roblox News Hub in order to stay up to speed on the latest news and updates.