Roblox Dragon Warrior Simulator codes (September 2023): Free rewards

When it comes to ingenuity, Roblox truly knows no limitations. The platform continues to put out engaging experiences like Dragon Warrior Simulator, an idle slasher game that will take you on an epic trip through dungeons full of terrifying creatures. This title places you on a conquering path, forcing you to battle swarms of monstrous enemies with nothing but your trusty sword.

The gameplay is simple, yet addictive. Armed with a sword, you walk through a sequence of rooms, each with its own set of enemies. You slash your path to supremacy through frightening enemies and other warriors in PvP (Player versus Player) warfare by precisely timing your strikes.

Further, you can gain the upper hand in combat by redeeming the codes listed down below.

All working codes for Roblox Dragon Warrior Simulator

These are the active codes in Dragon Warrior Simulator, and if a newer one is released, it will be added to this list as well:

THUMB20000 - This code can be redeemed for Free Diamonds. (New)

This code can be redeemed for Free Diamonds. THUMB15000 - This code can be redeemed for Free Diamonds. (New)

This code can be redeemed for Free Diamonds. THUMB5000 - This code can be redeemed for Free Diamonds.

This code can be redeemed for Free Diamonds. THUMB10000 - This code can be redeemed for Free Diamonds.

This code can be redeemed for Free Diamonds. THUMB1000 - This code can be redeemed for Free Diamonds.

This code can be redeemed for Free Diamonds. THUMB500 - This code can be redeemed for 500 Diamonds.

This code can be redeemed for 500 Diamonds. WELCOME - This code can be redeemed for 100 Diamonds.

All expired codes for Roblox Dragon Warrior Simulator

These codes have expired and trying to redeem them now will result in an error:

THUMB100 - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards. THUMB200 - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards. Diamond100 - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards. Diamond400 - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards. MerryChristmas - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards. THUMB2000 - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards. THUMB3000 - This code could have been redeemed for Free Rewards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Dragon Warrior Simulator?

You can follow this step-by-step guide in order to redeem codes in Dragon Warrior Simulator:

Open up Roblox Dragon Warriors Simulator and connect to the server. Click the Ticket button, it should be on the top of your screen. Copy a working code from the list provided above and Paste it into the Enter Code Here text box. Press the Confirm button to redeem the code and claim your reward.

Why are some codes for Roblox Dragon Warrior Simulator not working?

If you are facing issues while trying to redeem codes in Dragon Warrior Simulator, check for spelling errors, as they are case-sensitive. You can also copy and paste these codes from this webpage directly into the game to remove the errors entirely.

If the code still fails to turns on after trying all the aforementioned methods, it is likely that the code has expired, and nothing can be done about it.

How to get more codes for Roblox Dragon Warrior Simulator?

If you want to get your hands on fresh codes, you can join Dragon Warrior Simulator's Discord server and check out the #giveaway or #codes channels.

You can also follow the game's creator on X @DragonGokuBall and YouTube @dragonballgame704. Further, you can bookmark Sportskeeda's Roblox page to stay up to speed on the latest news and updates for Dragon Warrior Simulaor.