Roblox Doodle World codes (February 2023): Free Gems, Tickets, and more 

The Roblox metaverse is home to many user-generated titles on its gaming platform. Published by Doodle World Studios, Roblox Doodle World gained a cult following owing to its distinctive gameplay features and polished mechanisms.
Robloxians are tasked with becoming legendary Doodle Masters by defeating their elite rivals on the map. They can achieve this by capturing and using the finest Doodles in battles. Those struggling to earn in-game resources and capture the strongest Doodles can consider redeeming the codes provided in this article.
These codes offer free Gems, Tickets, Cash, and even Doodles. Newbies can quickly get off to a flying start with the rewards claimed from the active codes.
Active codes in Roblox Doodle World
Players can redeem the Roblox codes featured below within a few minutes:
- GemPrinter—Redeem for 500 Gems (Latest code)
- MerryXMas2022—Redeem for a Sled Mount (Event code)
- 125KLikes—Redeem for a free Roulette Ticket
- Lakewoodbug—Redeem for 300 Gems
- HopefullyLastOne—Redeem for 750 Gems
- Motivation—Redeem for 500 Gems
- Halloween2002—Redeem for 800 Gems
- HWGemz—Redeem for 600 Gems
- Letstrythisgain—Redeem for 525 Gems
- Buggybug—Redeem for a tinted Rosebug
- SweetAwesome—Redeem for tinted Bunsweet
- SocialParkRelease—Redeem for 4 VP
- 100KLikes—Redeem for a Partybug
- Wiggylet—Redeem for a Wiglet
- AntenaBuff—Redeem for a Larvennae
- CoolCoalt—Redeem for a Coalt
- AnothaOne—Redeem for Free Roulette Ticket
- 75KLikes—Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket
- wowcomeon—Redeem for 15k Cash
- TERRABL0X—Redeem for the Terra's Requiem color ('0' in this code is a zero, copy and paste the code to avoid typos)
- VREQUIEM—Redeem for the Vizard's Requiem title
- StimulusCheck—Redeem for 7.5k Cash
- FreeGems—Redeem for 25 Gems
- Welcome—Redeem for 3k Cash
- BasicTitle—Redeem for the Basic Title
- GrayColor—Redeem for the Gray Color
- FreeCapsules—Redeem for 5 Basic Capsules
- FreeRosebug—Redeem for a free Rosebug Doodle
YouTuber Codes
The following are the YouTuber codes in Roblox Doodle World:
- SubToJerii—Redeem for YouTuber color
- BerserkFan—Redeem for YouTuber Title
- Existensy—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Wizard—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Lucky—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- SpeedahSonic—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- PowerToTheChipmunks—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Fly—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Point—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- PokeNova—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- NovaNation—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Dino—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- DCONTOP—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Joeblox—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- JoebloxNation—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Armenti—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- WeLit—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- ItzSoara—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- GoggleGang—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- ClassicNative—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- TheTribe—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- OldTimes—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- PraveenYT—Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
Inactive codes in Roblox Doodle World
The expired codes listed below will not work in Roblox Doodle World.
- Oopsie2—Redeem for a Roulette Ticket
- SpoolCode—Redeem for a Twigon
- Rollette1—Redeem for a free Roulette ticket
- ExtraReward—Redeem for a Lesser Chain Ticket
- Awesome10K—Redeem for a Blue Skatikeet
- pain1—Redeem for 300 Gems
- Pain2—Redeem for free rewards
- Pain3—Redeem for free rewards
- Letsparty—Redeem for Party Springling
- Pain4—Redeem for free rewards
- LessPainMaybe—Redeem for 400 Gems
- Lewis—Redeem for a cyan Louis
- GreaterChain—Redeem for a free Chain Ticket
- ImLateLol2—Redeem for a Dramask
- ImLateLol—Redeem for a Roulette Ticket
- 50KLikes—Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket
- MillionParty—Redeem for a free Partybug Doodle
- 30KBunny—Redeem for a Bunsweet
- GreenBug—Redeem for a Nibblen
- WowzerRouletteTicket—Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket
- FreeNeedling—Redeem for a Needling
- DaGOAT—Redeem for a 5-star Yagoat
- ThanksSoMuch—Redeem for a free Ticket
- Friendship_z—Redeem for a Friendship Ribbon
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Doodle World?
Make sure to follow the steps outlined below to activate the Roblox codes swiftly:
- Launch the title and get into the server
- Select the "Menu" option on the bottom-left side of the screen or hit Tab on the keyboard to open a new pop-up interface.
- Click the green-themed money button to open the code box
- Copy and paste the desired active code into the " Code " box."
- Press the green "Submit" button to claim the freebies instantly!
The newly obtained rewards can be found in your in-game inventory. However, the redeemed resources will be added directly to the coffers.