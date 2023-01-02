Roblox Doodle World codes (January 2023): Free Gems, Cash, and more 

Roblox Doodle World is based on the popular Pokemon anime/manga franchise. In it, players have to capture creatures that look similar to those seen in the aforementioned series called Doodles. Players start their hunting journey in the town of Sketchvale.
Gamers must capture the finest creatures to become powerful on the map. In this title, their task is to become elite Masters on the server. To enhance their chances of making that happen, players must consider using the promo codes featured in this article. They are quite easy to redeem and offer free Roulette Tickets, in-game resources, and more.
Active and inactive codes in Roblox Doodle World
Here are the active codes for January 2023:
- MerryXMas2022 - Redeem for a Sled Mount (special event)
- 125KLikes - Redeem for a free Roulette Ticket
- Lakewoodbug - Redeem for 300 Gems
- HopefullyLastOne - Redeem for 750 Gems
- Motivation - Redeem for 500 Gems
- Halloween2002 - Redeem for 800 Gems
- HWGemz - Redeem for 600 Gems
- Letstrythisgain - Redeem for 525 Gems
- Buggybug - Redeem for a tinted Rosebug
- SweetAwesome - Redeem for a tinted Bunsweet
- SocialParkRelease - Redeem for four VP
- 100KLikes - Redeem for a Partybug
- Wiggylet - Redeem for a Wiglet
- AntenaBuff - Redeem for a Larvennae
- CoolCoalt - Redeem for a Coalt
- AnothaOne - Redeem for Free Roulette Ticket
- 75KLikes - Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket
- wowcomeon - Redeem for 15K Cash
- TERRABL0 - Redeem for Terra's Requiem color
- VREQUIEM - Redeem for the Vizard's Requiem title
- StimulusCheck - Redeem for 7.5K Cash
- FreeGems - Redeem for 25 Gems
- Welcome - Redeem for 3K Cash
- BasicTitle - Redeem for the Basic Title
- GrayColor - Redeem for the Gray Color
- FreeCapsules - Redeem for five Basic Capsules
- FreeRosebug - Redeem for a free Rosebug Doodle
YouTuber codes:
- SubToJerii - Redeem for YouTuber color
- BerserkFan - Redeem for YouTuber Title
- Existensy - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Wizard - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Lucky - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- SpeedahSonic - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- PowerToTheChipmunks - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Fly - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Point - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- PokeNova - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- NovaNation - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Dino - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- DCONTOP - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Joeblox - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- JoebloxNation - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- Armenti - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- WeLit - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- ItzSoara - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- GoggleGang - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- ClassicNative - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- TheTribe - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- OldTimes - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
- PraveenYT - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color
Players are advised to redeem the active codes in Roblox Doodle World with haste, as they will expire soon.
Inactive codes in Roblox Doodle World
Unfortunately, a significant number of old codes in Roblox Doodle World have gone inactive. Players can expect new ones during special in-game events and via updates.
- Oopsie2 - Redeem for a Roulette Ticket
- SpoolCode - Redeem for a Twigon
- Rollette1 - Redeem for a free Roulette ticket
- ExtraReward - Redeem for a Lesser Chain Ticket
- Awesome10K - Redeem for a Blue Skatikeet
- pain1 - Redeem for 300 Gems
- Pain2 - Redeem for free rewards
- Pain3 - Redeem for free rewards
- Letsparty - Redeem for Party Springling
- Pain4 - Redeem for free rewards
- LessPainMaybe - Redeem for 400 Gems
- Lewis - Redeem for a cyan Louis
- GreaterChain - Redeem for a free Chain Ticket
- ImLateLol2 - Redeem for a Dramask
- ImLateLol - Redeem for a Roulette Ticket
- 50KLikes - Redeem for a free Roulette Ticket
- MillionParty - Redeem for a free Partybug Doodle
- 30KBunny - Redeem for a Bunsweet
- GreenBug - Redeem for a Nibblen
- WowzerRouletteTicket - Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket
- FreeNeedling - Redeem for a Needling
- DaGOAT - Redeem for a five-star Yagoat
- ThanksSoMuch - Redeem for free tickets
- Friendship_z - Redeem for a Friendship Ribbon
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Doodle World
Follow the simple steps provided below to redeem active Roblox codes in Doodle World:
- Launch Doodle World and enter the server
- Click the Menu icon situated on the bottom-left side of the screen or press Tab on the keyboard to make a pop-up appear.
- Press the Money symbol to open the code-redemption box
- Now, copy and paste an active code into the box that says "Code."
- Click the green Submit button to redeem the code instantly.
To ensure a hassle-free redemption process, Roblox players are advised to copy-paste the quotes instead of inserting them in the text box manually.