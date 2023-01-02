Roblox Doodle World codes (January 2023): Free Gems, Cash, and more 

Roblox Doodle World is based on the popular Pokemon anime/manga franchise. In it, players have to capture creatures that look similar to those seen in the aforementioned series called Doodles. Players start their hunting journey in the town of Sketchvale.

Gamers must capture the finest creatures to become powerful on the map. In this title, their task is to become elite Masters on the server. To enhance their chances of making that happen, players must consider using the promo codes featured in this article. They are quite easy to redeem and offer free Roulette Tickets, in-game resources, and more.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Doodle World

Here are the active codes for January 2023:

MerryXMas2022 - Redeem for a Sled Mount (special event)

- Redeem for a Sled Mount (special event) 125KLikes - Redeem for a free Roulette Ticket

- Redeem for a free Roulette Ticket Lakewoodbug - Redeem for 300 Gems

Redeem for 300 Gems HopefullyLastOne - Redeem for 750 Gems

- Redeem for 750 Gems Motivation - Redeem for 500 Gems

- Redeem for 500 Gems Halloween2002 - Redeem for 800 Gems

- Redeem for 800 Gems HWGemz - Redeem for 600 Gems

- Redeem for 600 Gems Letstrythisgain - Redeem for 525 Gems

- Redeem for 525 Gems Buggybug - Redeem for a tinted Rosebug

- Redeem for a tinted Rosebug SweetAwesome - Redeem for a tinted Bunsweet

- Redeem for a tinted Bunsweet SocialParkRelease - Redeem for four VP

- Redeem for four VP 100KLikes - Redeem for a Partybug

- Redeem for a Partybug Wiggylet - Redeem for a Wiglet

- Redeem for a Wiglet AntenaBuff - Redeem for a Larvennae

- Redeem for a Larvennae CoolCoalt - Redeem for a Coalt

- Redeem for a Coalt AnothaOne - Redeem for Free Roulette Ticket

- Redeem for Free Roulette Ticket 75KLikes - Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket

- Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket wowcomeon - Redeem for 15K Cash

- Redeem for 15K Cash TERRABL0 - Redeem for Terra's Requiem color

- Redeem for Terra's Requiem color VREQUIEM - Redeem for the Vizard's Requiem title

- Redeem for the Vizard's Requiem title StimulusCheck - Redeem for 7.5K Cash

- Redeem for 7.5K Cash FreeGems - Redeem for 25 Gems

- Redeem for 25 Gems Welcome - Redeem for 3K Cash

- Redeem for 3K Cash BasicTitle - Redeem for the Basic Title

- Redeem for the Basic Title GrayColor - Redeem for the Gray Color

- Redeem for the Gray Color FreeCapsules - Redeem for five Basic Capsules

- Redeem for five Basic Capsules FreeRosebug - Redeem for a free Rosebug Doodle

YouTuber codes:

SubToJerii - Redeem for YouTuber color

- Redeem for YouTuber color BerserkFan - Redeem for YouTuber Title

- Redeem for YouTuber Title Existensy - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color Wizard - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color Lucky - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color SpeedahSonic - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color PowerToTheChipmunks - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color Fly - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color Point - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color PokeNova - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color NovaNation - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color Dino - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color DCONTOP - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color Joeblox - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color JoebloxNation - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color Armenti - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color WeLit - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color ItzSoara - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color GoggleGang - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color ClassicNative - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color TheTribe - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color OldTimes - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

- Redeem for YouTuber Title and color PraveenYT - Redeem for YouTuber Title and color

Players are advised to redeem the active codes in Roblox Doodle World with haste, as they will expire soon.

Inactive codes in Roblox Doodle World

Unfortunately, a significant number of old codes in Roblox Doodle World have gone inactive. Players can expect new ones during special in-game events and via updates.

Oopsie2 - Redeem for a Roulette Ticket

- Redeem for a Roulette Ticket SpoolCode - Redeem for a Twigon

- Redeem for a Twigon Rollette1 - Redeem for a free Roulette ticket

- Redeem for a free Roulette ticket ExtraReward - Redeem for a Lesser Chain Ticket

- Redeem for a Lesser Chain Ticket Awesome10K - Redeem for a Blue Skatikeet

- Redeem for a Blue Skatikeet pain1 - Redeem for 300 Gems

- Redeem for 300 Gems Pain2 - Redeem for free rewards

- Redeem for free rewards Pain3 - Redeem for free rewards

- Redeem for free rewards Letsparty - Redeem for Party Springling

- Redeem for Party Springling Pain4 - Redeem for free rewards

- Redeem for free rewards LessPainMaybe - Redeem for 400 Gems

- Redeem for 400 Gems Lewis - Redeem for a cyan Louis

- Redeem for a cyan Louis GreaterChain - Redeem for a free Chain Ticket

- Redeem for a free Chain Ticket ImLateLol2 - Redeem for a Dramask

- Redeem for a Dramask ImLateLol - Redeem for a Roulette Ticket

- Redeem for a Roulette Ticket 50KLikes - Redeem for a free Roulette Ticket

- Redeem for a free Roulette Ticket MillionParty - Redeem for a free Partybug Doodle

- Redeem for a free Partybug Doodle 30KBunny - Redeem for a Bunsweet

- Redeem for a Bunsweet GreenBug - Redeem for a Nibblen

- Redeem for a Nibblen WowzerRouletteTicket - Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket

- Redeem for a Free Roulette Ticket FreeNeedling - Redeem for a Needling

- Redeem for a Needling DaGOAT - Redeem for a five-star Yagoat

- Redeem for a five-star Yagoat ThanksSoMuch - Redeem for free tickets

- Redeem for free tickets Friendship_z - Redeem for a Friendship Ribbon

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Doodle World

Follow the simple steps provided below to redeem active Roblox codes in Doodle World:

Launch Doodle World and enter the server

Click the Menu icon situated on the bottom-left side of the screen or press Tab on the keyboard to make a pop-up appear.

Press the Money symbol to open the code-redemption box

Now, copy and paste an active code into the box that says "Code."

Click the green Submit button to redeem the code instantly.

To ensure a hassle-free redemption process, Roblox players are advised to copy-paste the quotes instead of inserting them in the text box manually.

Poll : 0 votes