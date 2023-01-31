Roblox Dragon Blox codes (February 2023): Free resets, rebirths, and more

Roblox Dragon Blox (aka Super Saiyan Simulator 2) is an anime-inspired game from the hit anime Dragon Ball Z, allowing players to become the ultimate Super Saiyan of the universe. To do the same, they need to gather enough power level to reign superior to other rivals in the metaverse experience.
However, the maximum power level to level up is 600 million, which is an unachievable feat for most players who are stuck in an endless grind. They require certain skill points, resets, and training skill rebirths in order to level up their character and increase their strength at a quicker pace.
While the grind to reach 600 million is endless, a bunch of codes can help them level up faster and aid them in becoming the ultimate Super Saiyan. Here's a list of active and inactive codes for Dragon Blox as of February 2023 in Roblox.
Roblox Dragon Blox codes for February 2023: Active and inactive list
Active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox
Here's a complete list of codes that will work for Roblox Dragon Blox as of February 2023:
- 400MPLAYS! - Redeem for 3 Skill Resets and 2 Rebirths
- 2023REBIRTH - Redeem for 5 Rebirths
- GOLDCODE#2 - Redeem for 50 Gold Zenny
- JAN2023FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- JAN2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Resets
Players can use the list above to get the rewards mentioned and ensure that the gameplay is exciting and competitive.
Inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Blox
Here's a complete list of codes that will no longer work in Roblox Dragon Blox as of February 2023:
- XMAS22SECRETCODE! - Redeem for Stat Reser, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Premium Currency
- XMAS22CODE! - Redeem for 5 Rebirths, 50 Gold Zenny, and 3 Skill Resets
- FREE5REBIRTHDAY! - Redeem for 5 Rebirths
- 2023ISALMOSTHERE! - Redeem for Gold Zenny
- DEC2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for a Rebirth
- DEC2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for a Skill Reset
- FREE3SKILLRESETS! - Redeem for 3 Skill Resets
- 5REBIRTHS - Redeem for 5 Rebirths
- 1MGAMEFAVORITES! - Redeem for 100 Golden Zeni
- NOV2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- NOV2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points
- 300MPLAYS! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Reset Points
- 1MGROUPMEMBERS! - Redeem for free rewards
- OCT2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- OCT2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points
- SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points
- AUG2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- AUG2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- JULY2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- JULY2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- MAY2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- MAY2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- 200MVISITS! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets
- MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- FEB2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for +2 Rebirth
- FEB2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- January2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- January2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for +2 Rebirth
- HAPPY150KLIKES!
- DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET!
- FREE2REBIRTH!
- FREESKILLRESET!
- UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET
The playerbase always appreciates the developers and the DB community's efforts because they ensure the game is refreshed periodically by updates and free rewards.
How to redeem active Dragon Blox codes in Roblox
Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem the active codes for Dragon Blox:
- Open Dragon Blox from the Experiences app
- Enter the game's world and load as your character in the world.
- In the game, press the Menu button on the left side of the screen.
- Press the Settings button and click on the Redeem Code button.
- Once done, copy a working code from the list above and paste into the Enter Code box.
- Hit Redeem once you're done.
Enter the codes as they're seen on the active list above because they are case-sensitive and a typo might lead to failure in redemption. If one of them still doesn't work, restart your Roblox Experience app and load into the game again. This will switch servers and ensure the codes work. If they still don't work, then it's a good chance they have expired.