Roblox Dragon Blox codes (February 2023): Free resets, rebirths, and more

Roblox Dragon Blox (aka Super Saiyan Simulator 2) is an anime-inspired game from the hit anime Dragon Ball Z, allowing players to become the ultimate Super Saiyan of the universe. To do the same, they need to gather enough power level to reign superior to other rivals in the metaverse experience.

However, the maximum power level to level up is 600 million, which is an unachievable feat for most players who are stuck in an endless grind. They require certain skill points, resets, and training skill rebirths in order to level up their character and increase their strength at a quicker pace.

While the grind to reach 600 million is endless, a bunch of codes can help them level up faster and aid them in becoming the ultimate Super Saiyan. Here's a list of active and inactive codes for Dragon Blox as of February 2023 in Roblox.

Roblox Dragon Blox codes for February 2023: Active and inactive list

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

Here's a complete list of codes that will work for Roblox Dragon Blox as of February 2023:

400MPLAYS! - Redeem for 3 Skill Resets and 2 Rebirths

Redeem for 3 Skill Resets and 2 Rebirths 2023REBIRTH - Redeem for 5 Rebirths

Redeem for 5 Rebirths GOLDCODE#2 - Redeem for 50 Gold Zenny

Redeem for 50 Gold Zenny JAN2023FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths

Redeem for 2 Rebirths JAN2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Resets

Players can use the list above to get the rewards mentioned and ensure that the gameplay is exciting and competitive.

Inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

Here's a complete list of codes that will no longer work in Roblox Dragon Blox as of February 2023:

XMAS22SECRETCODE! - Redeem for Stat Reser, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Premium Currency

Redeem for Stat Reser, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Premium Currency XMAS22CODE! - Redeem for 5 Rebirths, 50 Gold Zenny, and 3 Skill Resets

Redeem for 5 Rebirths, 50 Gold Zenny, and 3 Skill Resets FREE5REBIRTHDAY! - Redeem for 5 Rebirths

Redeem for 5 Rebirths 2023ISALMOSTHERE! - Redeem for Gold Zenny

Redeem for Gold Zenny DEC2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for a Rebirth

Redeem for a Rebirth DEC2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for a Skill Reset

Redeem for a Skill Reset FREE3SKILLRESETS! - Redeem for 3 Skill Resets

Redeem for 3 Skill Resets 5REBIRTHS - Redeem for 5 Rebirths

Redeem for 5 Rebirths 1MGAMEFAVORITES! - Redeem for 100 Golden Zeni

Redeem for 100 Golden Zeni NOV2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths

Redeem for 2 Rebirths NOV2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points

Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points 300MPLAYS! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Reset Points

Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Reset Points 1MGROUPMEMBERS! - Redeem for free rewards

Redeem for free rewards OCT2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths

Redeem for 2 Rebirths OCT2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points

Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths

Redeem for 2 Rebirths SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points

Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points AUG2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths

Redeem for 2 Rebirths AUG2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points JULY2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths

Redeem for 2 Rebirths JULY2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths

Redeem for 2 Rebirths JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points MAY2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths

Redeem for 2 Rebirths MAY2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths

Redeem for 2 Rebirths APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points 200MVISITS! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets

Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths

Redeem for 2 Rebirths MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points FEB2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for +2 Rebirth

Redeem for +2 Rebirth FEB2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points January2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points January2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for +2 Rebirth

Redeem for +2 Rebirth HAPPY150KLIKES!

DECEMBERFREESKILLRESET!

FREE2REBIRTH!

FREESKILLRESET!

UPDATE7FREESKILLRESET

The playerbase always appreciates the developers and the DB community's efforts because they ensure the game is refreshed periodically by updates and free rewards.

How to redeem active Dragon Blox codes in Roblox

Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem the active codes for Dragon Blox:

Open Dragon Blox from the Experiences app Enter the game's world and load as your character in the world. In the game, press the Menu button on the left side of the screen. Press the Settings button and click on the Redeem Code button. Once done, copy a working code from the list above and paste into the Enter Code box. Hit Redeem once you're done.

Enter the codes as they're seen on the active list above because they are case-sensitive and a typo might lead to failure in redemption. If one of them still doesn't work, restart your Roblox Experience app and load into the game again. This will switch servers and ensure the codes work. If they still don't work, then it's a good chance they have expired.

