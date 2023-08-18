Roblox Dragon Blox codes (August 2023): Free Gold Zinny, Resets, and more 

Roblox Dragon Blox, as the name hints, is based on the iconic Dragon Ball Z franchise. Players must unlock their character's ultimate power by achieving level 600 million in this game. Moreover, they can use Saiyan modes to further enhance their avatar's damage and strength. New players will usually spend Robux and other resources to purchase Gold Zinny, Resets, and Rebirths.

However, they can simply redeem the codes featured in this article to get those items. These codes offer money, Rebirths, XP, and a lot more for free.

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

A fresh set of codes for Roblox Dragon Blox were released by this title's developers earlier in August. Here they are:

EXP_August2023 - Redeem for 50 EXP (Latest)

Currency_August2023 - Redeem for 25 Gold Zenny and two Rebirths (Latest)

#DBMEDIA - Redeem for 25 Gold Zenny and two Rebirths (Latest)

#DragonBloxonMedias - Redeem for 25 Gold Zenny and two Rebirths (Latest)

UPDATE16ISHERE! - Redeem for three Rebirths, 15 Gold Zenny, and three Skill Resets

400MPLAYS! - Redeem for three Skill Resets and two Rebirths

- Redeem for three Skill Resets and two Rebirths

Inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

Unfortunately, a large number of old Roblox codes have gone inactive over time.

July2023FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths

July2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Resets

July2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

June2023FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths

June2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Resets

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

May2023FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths

May2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Resets

May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

100KYTSUBS - Redeem for five Rebirths, three Skill Resets, and 25 Gold Zenny

April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

MARCH2023FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths

MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Zenny

MARCH2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Resets

FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

FEB2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Resets

FEB2023FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths

BeastRelease - Redeem for 20 Gold Zenny

FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zeni

2023REBIRTH - Redeem for five Rebirths

GOLDCODE#2 - Redeem for 50 Gold Zenny

JAN2023FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths

JAN2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Resets

XMAS22SECRETCODE! - Redeem for Stat Reser, five Rebirths, and 50 Premium Currency

XMAS22CODE! - Redeem for five Rebirths, 50 Gold Zenny, and three Skill Resets

FREE5REBIRTHDAY! - Redeem for five Rebirths

2023ISALMOSTHERE! - Redeem for Gold Zenny

DEC2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for a Rebirth

DEC2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for a Skill Reset

FREE3SKILLRESETS! - Redeem for three Skill Resets

5REBIRTHS - Redeem for five Rebirths

1MGAMEFAVORITES! - Redeem for 100 Golden Zeni

NOV2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths

NOV2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset Points

300MPLAYS! - Redeem for two Rebirths and three Skill Reset Points

1MGROUPMEMBERS! - Redeem for free rewards

OCT2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths

OCT2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset Points

SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths

SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset Points

AUG2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths

AUG2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points

JULY2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths

JULY2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points

JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths

JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points

MAY2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths

MAY2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points

APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths

APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points

200MVISITS! - Redeem for two Rebirths and three Skill Resets

MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths

MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points

FEB2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for +2 Rebirth

FEB2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points

January2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points

January2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for +2 Rebirth

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

Follow the simple steps listed below to use Roblox codes within a matter of minutes:

Start the Roblox title and connect to the server.

Click the brown Menu option located on the left side of the screen; a new interface will pop up.

Select the small Settings buttons to open the settings UI.

Enter the desired code into the text box under "Redeem Code."

Press Redeem Code to get your rewards.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive; hence, avoid making spelling mistakes during the redemption process.