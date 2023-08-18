Roblox Dragon Blox codes (August 2023): Free Gold Zinny, Resets, and more 

Roblox Dragon Blox, as the name hints, is based on the iconic Dragon Ball Z franchise. Players must unlock their character's ultimate power by achieving level 600 million in this game. Moreover, they can use Saiyan modes to further enhance their avatar's damage and strength. New players will usually spend Robux and other resources to purchase Gold Zinny, Resets, and Rebirths.
However, they can simply redeem the codes featured in this article to get those items. These codes offer money, Rebirths, XP, and a lot more for free.
Active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox
A fresh set of codes for Roblox Dragon Blox were released by this title's developers earlier in August. Here they are:
- EXP_August2023 - Redeem for 50 EXP (Latest)
- Currency_August2023 - Redeem for 25 Gold Zenny and two Rebirths (Latest)
- #DBMEDIA - Redeem for 25 Gold Zenny and two Rebirths (Latest)
- #DragonBloxonMedias - Redeem for 25 Gold Zenny and two Rebirths (Latest)
- UPDATE16ISHERE! - Redeem for three Rebirths, 15 Gold Zenny, and three Skill Resets
- 400MPLAYS! - Redeem for three Skill Resets and two Rebirths
Inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Blox
Unfortunately, a large number of old Roblox codes have gone inactive over time.
- July2023FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths
- July2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Resets
- July2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1- Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- June2023FREEREBIRTH!- Redeem for two Rebirths
- June2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Resets
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- May2023FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths
- May2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Resets
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- 100KYTSUBS - Redeem for five Rebirths, three Skill Resets, and 25 Gold Zenny
- April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- MARCH2023FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Zenny
- MARCH2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Resets
- FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- FEB2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Resets
- FEB2023FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths
- BeastRelease - Redeem for 20 Gold Zenny
- FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1 - Redeem for two Rebirths and 25 Gold Zeni
- 2023REBIRTH - Redeem for five Rebirths
- GOLDCODE#2 - Redeem for 50 Gold Zenny
- JAN2023FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths
- JAN2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Resets
- XMAS22SECRETCODE! - Redeem for Stat Reser, five Rebirths, and 50 Premium Currency
- XMAS22CODE! - Redeem for five Rebirths, 50 Gold Zenny, and three Skill Resets
- FREE5REBIRTHDAY! - Redeem for five Rebirths
- 2023ISALMOSTHERE! - Redeem for Gold Zenny
- DEC2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for a Rebirth
- DEC2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for a Skill Reset
- FREE3SKILLRESETS! - Redeem for three Skill Resets
- 5REBIRTHS - Redeem for five Rebirths
- 1MGAMEFAVORITES! - Redeem for 100 Golden Zeni
- NOV2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths
- NOV2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset Points
- 300MPLAYS! - Redeem for two Rebirths and three Skill Reset Points
- 1MGROUPMEMBERS! - Redeem for free rewards
- OCT2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths
- OCT2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset Points
- SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths
- SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset Points
- AUG2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths
- AUG2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points
- JULY2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths
- JULY2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points
- JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths
- JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points
- MAY2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths
- MAY2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points
- APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths
- APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points
- 200MVISITS! - Redeem for two Rebirths and three Skill Resets
- MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for two Rebirths
- MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points
- FEB2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for +2 Rebirth
- FEB2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points
- January2022FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for three Skill Reset points
- January2022FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for +2 Rebirth
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Blox
Follow the simple steps listed below to use Roblox codes within a matter of minutes:
- Start the Roblox title and connect to the server.
- Click the brown Menu option located on the left side of the screen; a new interface will pop up.
- Select the small Settings buttons to open the settings UI.
- Enter the desired code into the text box under "Redeem Code."
- Press Redeem Code to get your rewards.
Roblox codes are case-sensitive; hence, avoid making spelling mistakes during the redemption process.