Roblox Egg Simulator codes in January 2023: Free Gems, Pets, and more 

Roblox Egg Simulator offers a distinctive simulation experience to the community. Gamers must collect eggs and other vital resources to thrive on the title's server. They can also use a variety of special Pets and power-ups to gather more resources. The codes provided in this article can help with this by offering boosts and other rewards.

Furthermore, gamers can easily become wealthy on the title's map if they use the freebies wisely. Interested readers can scroll down to view the active codes in Roblox Egg Simulator.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Egg Simulator

Newbies will see a dream start if they equip the Pets claimed from these active codes:

GALAXY - Alien Pet (New)

- Alien Pet (New) HOLIDAY - Santa Pe t (New)

Santa Pe (New) FROST - Frozen Ninja

- Frozen Ninja TIGER - Mega Tiger

- Mega Tiger LUCKY - Lucky Bunny Pet

- Lucky Bunny Pet MEGAPET - Mega Alien Dog

- Mega Alien Dog SHOCK - Red Shock Dominus

- Red Shock Dominus METAVERSE - Dominus Astra Pet

- Dominus Astra Pet Beach - Rainbow Dog

- Rainbow Dog Gem - Free Reward

- Free Reward EGG - Free Eggdeeri Pet

- Free Eggdeeri Pet Curse - Cursed

- Cursed Plasma - Blue shock dominus pet

- Blue shock dominus pet Boost - 5x boost for eggs, coins, luck, and gems

- 5x boost for eggs, coins, luck, and gems Bot - Glitch bot

- Glitch bot Cherub - Cherub Dominus Pet

- Cherub Dominus Pet Clover - Free Reward

- Free Reward Love - Free reward

- Free reward CROWN - Super Glitch Queen Pet

- Super Glitch Queen Pet Crystal - Crystal Valk

- Crystal Valk Doge - Captain Doge

- Captain Doge Easter - Free reward

- Free reward Galaxy - Galaxy Unicorn

- Galaxy Unicorn NewYear - Free reward

- Free reward Droid - Free reward

- Free reward Red - Free reward

- Free reward Giant - Giant Unicorn

- Giant Unicorn Golden - Golden Mouse

- Golden Mouse Jen - Sparkle Note Trio

- Sparkle Note Trio LUCK - Luck boost

- Luck boost Moon - Radioactive Alien

- Radioactive Alien Mythical - Mythical Candy Dominus

- Mythical Candy Dominus Patriot - Patriot Puppy

- Patriot Puppy Premium - Gold Dominus

- Gold Dominus Present - Rainbow Deer

- Rainbow Deer Robzi - Robzi Robot

- Robzi Robot Snow - Rainbow Knight

- Rainbow Knight Spooky - Pumpkin King

- Pumpkin King Star - Galaxy Genie

- Galaxy Genie Stick - Magic Glow Stick

- Magic Glow Stick ULTRA - Ultra Red Dominus Pet

- Ultra Red Dominus Pet Zombie - Zombie Sinister

- Zombie Sinister Ninja - Ninja Unicorn

- Ninja Unicorn Alien - Alien Grunt

- Alien Grunt FAIRY - Sparkle Fairy

- Sparkle Fairy GRAVY - Grumpy Cat Pet

Grumpy Cat Pet PINK - Pink Shock Dominus Pet

- Pink Shock Dominus Pet INSANE - Insane Dominus Pet

- Insane Dominus Pet astral - Dominus Astral

- Dominus Astral THANKS - Free Pet

- Free Pet PLUTO - Free Pet

- Free Pet SCARY - Free Pet

- Free Pet SINISTER - Free Pet

- Free Pet RED - Free Pet

- Free Pet MEGA - Free Pet

- Free Pet SLIME - Free Pet

- Free Pet ANGEL - Free Pet

- Free Pet MAGIC - Free Pet

- Free Pet TESLA - Free Pet

- Free Pet FREE - Free Pet

- Free Pet SUN - Free Pet

- Free Pet USA - Free Pet

- Free Pet Deer - Free Pet

- Free Pet Lazer - Free Pet

- Free Pet Rainbow - Free Pet

- Free Pet Gold - Free pet

- Free pet SPARKLES - Free Pet

Inactive codes in Roblox Egg Simulator

The following Roblox codes no longer work in Egg Simulator:

Cat - Ninja Cat Pet

- Ninja Cat Pet TEDDY - Teddy Bear

- Teddy Bear 6mil - Shiny Party Bunny

- Shiny Party Bunny Boo - Ghost Dominus

- Ghost Dominus Moon - Radioactive Alien

- Radioactive Alien SPARKS - Sparks Pet

- Sparks Pet Jelly - Jellyfish Pet

- Jellyfish Pet Comet - Galaxy Pirate

- Galaxy Pirate July - Mythical Fireworks

- Mythical Fireworks Grad - Diploma Dog Pet

- Diploma Dog Pet LION - Lion Pet

- Lion Pet BEAR - Spring Bear Pet

- Spring Bear Pet HERO - Free Booster

- Free Booster SPRING - Flower Golem Pet

- Flower Golem Pet FIEND - Fiend Rare Pet

- Fiend Rare Pet SUPER - Rainbo Unicorn Pet

- Rainbo Unicorn Pet holiday - Rainbo Deer Pet

- Rainbo Deer Pet Santa - Rainbow Santa Dog

- Rainbow Santa Dog KAWAII - Legendary Kawaii Cat Pet

- Legendary Kawaii Cat Pet Pure - Pure Dominus Legendary Pet

- Pure Dominus Legendary Pet 1mil - Rainbow Bunny

- Rainbow Bunny 2020 - Rainbow Snow Angel

- Rainbow Snow Angel 28Mil - Goblin Dominus

- Goblin Dominus 666 - Sinister Stack

- Sinister Stack 6mil - Shiny Party Bunny

- Shiny Party Bunny Bolt - Green Shock Dominus

- Green Shock Dominus Boo - Magma Matter

- Magma Matter Comet - Galaxy Pirate

- Galaxy Pirate Crab - Super Crab

- Super Crab Cyber - Cyber pet

- Cyber pet Disco - Disco Sun

- Disco Sun Electro - Electro Demon Dominus

- Electro Demon Dominus Fall - Thankful Duck

- Thankful Duck Feast - Ducky Dominus

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Egg Simulator

Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the aforementioned active Roblox codes within a matter of minutes:

Start the Roblox title and enter the server.

Select the Twitter logo button titled Codes located on the left-hand side of the screen between the Rewards and Rebirths options. A user interface will pop up on the screen subsequently.

Now, copy the required code from the list provided earlier and paste it into the text box that says "[ENTER CODE]."

Make sure to hit the Claim button to redeem the code instantly.

You can find the claimed rewards in your in-game inventory.

