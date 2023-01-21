Roblox Egg Simulator codes in January 2023: Free Gems, Pets, and more 

Roblox Egg Simulator offers a distinctive simulation experience to the community. Gamers must collect eggs and other vital resources to thrive on the title's server. They can also use a variety of special Pets and power-ups to gather more resources. The codes provided in this article can help with this by offering boosts and other rewards.
Furthermore, gamers can easily become wealthy on the title's map if they use the freebies wisely. Interested readers can scroll down to view the active codes in Roblox Egg Simulator.
Active and inactive codes in Roblox Egg Simulator
Newbies will see a dream start if they equip the Pets claimed from these active codes:
- GALAXY - Alien Pet (New)
- HOLIDAY - Santa Pet (New)
- FROST - Frozen Ninja
- TIGER - Mega Tiger
- LUCKY - Lucky Bunny Pet
- MEGAPET - Mega Alien Dog
- SHOCK - Red Shock Dominus
- METAVERSE - Dominus Astra Pet
- Beach - Rainbow Dog
- Gem - Free Reward
- EGG - Free Eggdeeri Pet
- Curse - Cursed
- Plasma - Blue shock dominus pet
- Boost - 5x boost for eggs, coins, luck, and gems
- Bot - Glitch bot
- Cherub - Cherub Dominus Pet
- Clover - Free Reward
- Love - Free reward
- CROWN - Super Glitch Queen Pet
- Crystal - Crystal Valk
- Doge - Captain Doge
- Easter - Free reward
- Galaxy - Galaxy Unicorn
- NewYear - Free reward
- Droid - Free reward
- Red - Free reward
- Giant - Giant Unicorn
- Golden - Golden Mouse
- Jen - Sparkle Note Trio
- LUCK - Luck boost
- Moon - Radioactive Alien
- Mythical - Mythical Candy Dominus
- Patriot - Patriot Puppy
- Premium - Gold Dominus
- Present - Rainbow Deer
- Robzi - Robzi Robot
- Snow - Rainbow Knight
- Spooky - Pumpkin King
- Star - Galaxy Genie
- Stick - Magic Glow Stick
- ULTRA - Ultra Red Dominus Pet
- Zombie - Zombie Sinister
- Ninja - Ninja Unicorn
- Alien - Alien Grunt
- FAIRY - Sparkle Fairy
- GRAVY - Grumpy Cat Pet
- PINK - Pink Shock Dominus Pet
- INSANE - Insane Dominus Pet
- astral - Dominus Astral
- THANKS - Free Pet
- PLUTO - Free Pet
- SCARY - Free Pet
- SINISTER - Free Pet
- RED - Free Pet
- MEGA - Free Pet
- SLIME - Free Pet
- ANGEL - Free Pet
- MAGIC - Free Pet
- TESLA - Free Pet
- FREE - Free Pet
- SUN - Free Pet
- USA - Free Pet
- Deer - Free Pet
- Lazer - Free Pet
- Rainbow - Free Pet
- Gold - Free pet
- SPARKLES - Free Pet
Inactive codes in Roblox Egg Simulator
The following Roblox codes no longer work in Egg Simulator:
- Cat - Ninja Cat Pet
- TEDDY - Teddy Bear
- 6mil - Shiny Party Bunny
- Boo - Ghost Dominus
- Moon - Radioactive Alien
- SPARKS - Sparks Pet
- Jelly - Jellyfish Pet
- Comet - Galaxy Pirate
- July - Mythical Fireworks
- Grad - Diploma Dog Pet
- LION - Lion Pet
- BEAR - Spring Bear Pet
- HERO - Free Booster
- SPRING - Flower Golem Pet
- FIEND - Fiend Rare Pet
- SUPER - Rainbo Unicorn Pet
- holiday - Rainbo Deer Pet
- Santa - Rainbow Santa Dog
- KAWAII - Legendary Kawaii Cat Pet
- Pure - Pure Dominus Legendary Pet
- 1mil - Rainbow Bunny
- 2020 - Rainbow Snow Angel
- 28Mil - Goblin Dominus
- 666 - Sinister Stack
- 6mil - Shiny Party Bunny
- Bolt - Green Shock Dominus
- Boo - Magma Matter
- Comet - Galaxy Pirate
- Crab - Super Crab
- Cyber - Cyber pet
- Disco - Disco Sun
- Electro - Electro Demon Dominus
- Fall - Thankful Duck
- Feast - Ducky Dominus
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Egg Simulator
Follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the aforementioned active Roblox codes within a matter of minutes:
- Start the Roblox title and enter the server.
- Select the Twitter logo button titled Codes located on the left-hand side of the screen between the Rewards and Rebirths options. A user interface will pop up on the screen subsequently.
- Now, copy the required code from the list provided earlier and paste it into the text box that says "[ENTER CODE]."
- Make sure to hit the Claim button to redeem the code instantly.
You can find the claimed rewards in your in-game inventory.