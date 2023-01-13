Roblox Fat Race Clicker codes for January 2023: Free potions

Fat Race Clicker is a Roblox game that allows players to compete against each other in a race to gain the most speed and momentum. Players will be able to purchase a variety of food items that will help them gain speed and momentum. The game also allows for customizations, such as changing the color of the food, the background, and even the race track itself.

In addition to the racing aspect of the game, the game also allows players to collect rewards. These rewards can be used to purchase new items and for customizations to gain an edge in the game.

Players can also collect wins and use them to purchase special items and upgrades to help them become the best in the world.

All codes for Fat Race Clicker are time-limited. Therefore, they will eventually expire. Hence, players won't be able to use them to get free items anymore. Therefore, be careful to redeem them as soon as possible.

Utilize these Roblox Fat Race Clicker codes to get free potions in January 2023

Here is a list of all the Fat Race Clicker codes that are currently working and giving away free potions. It is advised that players redeem them as soon as they can because they can stop working at any time.

List of Active codes in Roblox Fat Race Clicker:

SUN - Use this code to obtain 2x Wins Potion

- Use this code to obtain 2x Wins Potion P4LMS - Use this code to obtain Hatch Only Toxic Food Potion

- Use this code to obtain Hatch Only Toxic Food Potion 6M - Use this code to obtain a Hatch Only Toxic Food Potion

- Use this code to obtain a Hatch Only Toxic Food Potion ST34M - Use this code to obtain a Hatch Only Toxic Food Potion

- Use this code to obtain a Hatch Only Toxic Food Potion Rust - Use this code to obtain a 2x Wins Potion

- Use this code to obtain a 2x Wins Potion TRADESOON - Use this code to obtain a 2x Wins Potion

- Use this code to obtain a 2x Wins Potion DailyDays - Use this code to obtain a 2x Wins Potion

- Use this code to obtain a 2x Wins Potion ONSIDEKILLER - Use this code to obtain a Hatch Only Toxic Food Potion

- Use this code to obtain a Hatch Only Toxic Food Potion 3M - Use this code to obtain a 2x Luck Potion

- Use this code to obtain a 2x Luck Potion 2M - Use this code to obtain a 2x Luck Potion

- Use this code to obtain a 2x Luck Potion N1GHT - Use this code to obtain a 2x Wins Potion

- Use this code to obtain a 2x Wins Potion CYB3RPUNK - Use this code to obtain a 2x Wins Potion

- Use this code to obtain a 2x Wins Potion RELEASE - Use this code to obtain a 15-minute 2x wins potion.

- Use this code to obtain a 15-minute 2x wins potion. LuckyDay - Use this code to obtain a 15-minute 2x luck potion.

- Use this code to obtain a 15-minute 2x luck potion. Spoiled - Use this code to obtain hatch-only toxic food potions

List of Inactive codes in Roblox Fat Race Clicker

To every player's great relief, as of January 2023, there aren't any inactive codes in Roblox Fat Race Clicker. Players are recommended to use all of the active codes right away.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Fat Race Clicker

Players may easily redeem Roblox Fat Race Clicker codes by following the simple steps listed below:

In the game, press the Shopping Cart button on the left side of the screen.

Scroll to the bottom of the Store menu that pops up until you see Codes. Cut and paste your code into the purple box that says 'Enter your code here.'

Press the Use Code button below the text box to claim your reward!

After manually entering the codes, users must check them again for typos. They can copy and paste the code during the redemption process for a breezy experience. We encourage you to bookmark our page to easily obtain the current Roblox Fat Race Clicker codes.

Poll : 0 votes