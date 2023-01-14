Roblox Fidget World codes for January 2023: Free Coins

Girlboss Studios created the game Fidget World for the Roblox platform. It was inspired by the popular Fidget Toys that took the gaming-world by storm. The game allows players to collect and trade fidgets with their friends and other players. It is a great game for people to relax and have fun with their friends.

Players are only given one fidget spinner when they first enter Fidget World. To earn coins, one needs to use this spinner in certain areas of the map.

Once they have accumulated enough money via exploring and spinning, players will be able to buy "fidget packs" from the in-game store. These packs may contain one or more spinners, with some being rarer than others.

The fun doesn't end after users have an assortment of spinners. If they are looking for something more than just collecting and spinning, they can head over to the trading area. Here, players can exchange their duplicate spinners for ones that they don’t already have.

This is a great way to get your hands on some ultra-rare spinners as well as earn extra coins in the process.

Whether players are novices or seasoned gamers, using Fidget World tickets is a secure and convenient method to gain in-game bonuses. When a game reaches a new milestone or the developers release a new update, codes typically follow.

Utilize these Roblox Fidget World codes to get free coins in January 2023

As of January 2023, the following Roblox Fidget World codes are still active and will provide players with free coins.

List of Active codes in Roblox Fidget World:

Dis - Use this code to obtain 35 Coins

List of Inactive codes in Roblox Fidget World

Sadly, the codes listed below are no longer valid in Fidget World. In the upcoming patch update, players can expect new ones, but they can still try to redeem the codes below to see if any of them are still valid for that specific account:

1Mil - Use this code to obtain Pop It Pack & 50 Coins

- Use this code to obtain Pop It Pack & 50 Coins Release - Use this code to obtain 50 Coins

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Fidget World

Roblox Fidget World codes are quite simple to redeem. Just follow the straightforward instructions outlined below:

Simply start the game and look for the Redeem Codes board.

The Coin Shop is nearby.

You can enter the codes in the designated text box.

Enjoy your reward.

Players will immediately receive their rewards upon successful execution of the steps above. Fidget World codes are case-sensitive, so it is better to copy and paste the active codes rather than manually putting them in to prevent mistakes and typos.

