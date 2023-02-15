Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes (February 2023): Free Coins, Pets, and more 

Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator has a cult following in the metaverse as a result of its interesting gameplay. In this title, players must battle it out to dominate the server. They must breathe fire to earn Coins and grow their influence on the game's map.

Individuals can also employ a variety of pets to empower their in-game revenue and damage output. Instead of spending Robux to purchase Coins, they can simply redeem the codes featured in this article. These are quite simple to use and offer that currency for free, along with pets as well as boosters. Here are the free codes for February 2023.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator

You can redeem the active codes featured below within a few minutes:

18000likes - Players can redeem this code for 5x Coin Boost (latest code)

Players can redeem this code for 5x Coin Boost (latest code) snowflake - Players can redeem this code for a Snowflake Pet

Players can redeem this code for a Snowflake Pet 5000likes - Players can redeem this code for 100k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 100k Coins update8 - Players can redeem this code for 16k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 16k Coins update7 - Players can redeem this code for 14k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 14k Coins update6 - Players can redeem this code for 12k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 12k Coins update5 - Players can redeem this code for 10k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 10k Coins update4 - Players can redeem this code for 8k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 8k Coins update3 - Players can redeem this code for 6k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 6k Coins update2 - Players can redeem this code for 4k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 4k Coins Tofuu - Players can redeem this code for a Tofuu pet

Players can redeem this code for a Tofuu pet Russo - Players can redeem this code for a Russo Pet

Players can redeem this code for a Russo Pet Jeff - Players can redeem this code for a Jeff Pet

Players can redeem this code for a Jeff Pet Gravycat - Players can redeem this code for a Gravycat Pet

Players can redeem this code for a Gravycat Pet Mayrushart - Players can redeem this code for a Mayrushart Pet

Players can redeem this code for a Mayrushart Pet Flamingo - Players can redeem this code for a Flamingo Pet

Players can redeem this code for a Flamingo Pet Denis - Players can redeem this code for a Denis Pet

Players can redeem this code for a Denis Pet C00kie - Players can redeem this code for a C00kie Pet

Players can redeem this code for a C00kie Pet 2000likes - Players can redeem this code for 20k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 20k Coins 1000players - Players can redeem this code for 20k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 20k Coins 1000likes - Players can redeem this code for 20k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 20k Coins 750likes - Players can redeem this code for 15k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 15k Coins 500likes - Players can redeem this code for 10k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 10k Coins release - Players can redeem this code for 1k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 1k Coins update1 - Players can redeem this code for 2k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 2k Coins 500players - Players can redeem this code for 1k Coins

Players can redeem this code for 1k Coins 250likes - Players can redeem this code for 5k Coins

You can take your time redeeming these Roblox codes, as they won't expire anytime soon. That said, the pets that can be obtained as rewards are quite exclusive as their value will increase once the codes expire.

Inactive codes in Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator

Fortunately, none of the codes in Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator have gone inactive. Players can also expect new active ones in the upcoming patch updates and in-game events.

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator

Follow the simple steps provided below to use the active codes immediately:

Start Roblox and find Fire Breathing Simulator.

Launch the game and enter its server.

After that, click the Twitter bird icon titled "Codes" to open the code redemption interface; a new UI that says "Codes" will appear.

Now copy the required code from the active list and paste it into the text box titled "Code Here."

Hit the green Enter button to claim the free rewards right away!

The newly obtained pets and boosters can be found in your in-game inventory. Redeemed Coins, on the other hand, will be added to your treasury.

