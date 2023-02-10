Roblox Flood Escape 2 codes (February 2023): Free Coins, Gems, and more 

Developed by Crazyblox Games, Roblox Flood Escape 2 is a title where players must overcome different types of challenges. They must avoid drowning in the flood by showing off their obby (platforming) and jump skills.

Gamers may also engage in PvP battles on 36 distinct maps, each with a unique setting and environment. They can earn in-game money by completing daily challenges. Moreover, to avoid grinding for hours to acquire resources and XP, they can redeem free promo codes offered by the developers.

This way, newbies can have an enhanced obby experience in the game. These codes provide free Gems, Coins, and XP, which can assist newbies in adapting to the demanding gameplay of Roblox Flood Escape 2. With that in mind, here are the active and inactive codes for the title in February 2023.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2

Active codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2

Unluckily, only one Roblox code is currently valid in Flood Escape 2. You are advised to redeem it with haste, as it will expire very soon.

5thAnniversaryFE2 - Players can redeem this code for 20 Gems, 40 Coins, and 500 XP

Gamers new to the title can use the free XP to level up at a faster rate in Flood Escape 2.

Inactive codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2

Unfortunately, several old codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2 have expired. There is a silver lining to this, however, as new ones will be issued after the next in-game patch update.

ok - This code was redeemed for 500 Gems, 500 Coins, and 5K XP

- This code was redeemed for 500 Gems, 500 Coins, and 5K XP aCodeThatContainsStuff - This code was redeemed for 100 Gems, 200 Coins, 2.5K XP

- This code was redeemed for 100 Gems, 200 Coins, 2.5K XP LotsOfWater - This code was redeemed for 60 Gems, 120 Coins, and 2K XP

This code was redeemed for 60 Gems, 120 Coins, and 2K XP HalfADecade - This code was redeemed for 40 Gems, 80 Coins, and 1K XP

This code was redeemed for 40 Gems, 80 Coins, and 1K XP NoWay10K - This code was redeemed for 100 Gems and 100 Coins

This code was redeemed for 100 Gems and 100 Coins JustForYou - This code was redeemed for free rewards

This code was redeemed for free rewards LuckyNumber7 - This code was redeemed for 7 Gems, 70 Coins, and 700 XP

This code was redeemed for 7 Gems, 70 Coins, and 700 XP MadeYouLook - This code was redeemed for 50 Gems and 100 Coins

This code was redeemed for 50 Gems and 100 Coins 25KMembers - This code was redeemed for 20 Gems

This code was redeemed for 20 Gems WannaSeeMeSpeedrun? - This code was redeemed for Speedrunner Item

This code was redeemed for Speedrunner Item 4000onTwitter - This code was redeemed for 60 Coins and 10 Gems

This code was redeemed for 60 Coins and 10 Gems 2021goodwill - This code was redeemed for 100 Coins, 50 Gems, and 1,000 XP

This code was redeemed for 100 Coins, 50 Gems, and 1,000 XP happybirthdayfloodescape2 - This code was redeemed for a third-anniversary cake!

This code was redeemed for a third-anniversary cake! finally - This code was redeemed for 50 coins and 20 Gems

This code was redeemed for 50 coins and 20 Gems LotsOfItems - This code was redeemed for 200 Coins

This code was redeemed for 200 Coins Happy400M - This code was redeemed for 100 Coins, 30 Gems, and 1,000 XP

This code was redeemed for 100 Coins, 30 Gems, and 1,000 XP iwannavote - This code was redeemed for 60 Coins and 10 Gems

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Flood Escape 2

You can heed these instructions to activate any active Roblox code in the game:

Launch the game and get into the server.

Then, select the black shopping bag icon that can be found inside a blue bar on the bottom-left menu. This will bring up a new interface titled "Shop" will be displayed on the screen.

You can now copy the desired active code and paste it into the text box that states ">Enter Code."

After that, hit the green Redeem button to activate the code right away.

The redeemed XP will be added to your in-game progress bar, while the resources will be credited to your treasury.

Players are advised to have a stable internet connection before starting the redemption procedure. If the entered code doesn't work, restart Flood Escape 2 and try using it again. This transfers players to a new server where it might have a higher chance of yielding rewards. If the code still doesn't work, then users can conclude that it has expired.

