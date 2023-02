Roblox Little World codes (February 2023): Free Tokens, Emotes, and more 

In Roblox Little World, players will take on the roles of little bugs and evolve them to progress in-game. The fast-paced and refined gameplay mechanisms featured in the title have received positive feedback from the community.

Players will be needing Tokens to purchase the finest tools, pets, and other enhancements in this title. Instead of grinding to earn that currency, one can simply redeem the promo codes featured in this article. These offer Tokens, as well as different types of emotes, levels, and more. Here are the active and inactive codes for February 2023.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Little World

Active codes in Roblox Little World

Here are all the codes that are currently active in the game.

FreeRareColors - Redeem this code for two Color Pods

Duck175K - Redeem this code for Duck Emote

House - Redeem this code for +1 Level

Furniture - Redeem this code for 1K Stars

Berries - Redeem this code for +1 Level

Squads - Redeem this code for four hours of x2 EXP

LegendaryLike - Redeem this code for one Legendary Color Pod

FreeColors - Redeem this code for three Common Color Pods

FreeLevel - Redeem this code for +1 Level

CarbonMeister - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

CDTV - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

DrakeCraft - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

SnugLife - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

RazorFish - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

Roblerom - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

Cookieboiyt - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

ToadBoiGaming - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

ItzVortex - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

GrumpyGravy - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

Baxtrix - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

JeffBlox - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

GamingDan - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

Frash - Redeem this code for 50 Tokens

Inactive codes in Roblox Little World

Several old codes in Roblox Little World have been rendered inactive over the course of time.

120KThankYou - This code was redeemed for four hours of 2x XP

Egg - This code was redeemed two hours of 2x XP

EasterLevel - This code was redeemed for +1 Level

EasterSecret - This code was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x XP

100KThankYou - This code was redeemed for an Emote

GoldenRat - This code was redeemed for two hours of 2x XP

Rat - This code was redeemed for 500 Stars

75000 - This code was redeemed for two hours of 2x XP

Controls - This code was redeemed for 750 Stars

Obby - This code was redeemed for one hour of 2x XP

BOSSES - This code was redeemed for 500 Tokens

ThankYou20K - This code was redeemed for 750 Tokens

5MILLIONBUGS - This code was redeemed for one hour of x2 XP

5KWorld - This code was redeemed for +1 Level

SPIDER10k - This code was redeemed for 750 Tokens

1MVISITSCODE - This code was redeemed for rewards

TY2MPLAYS - This code was redeemed for rewards

2kBug - This code was redeemed for 500 Tokens

RELEASE - This code was redeemed for 500 Tokens

1kLadybug - This code was redeemed for one hour of x2 EXP

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Little World

You can follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem any active Roblox codes within a few minutes:

Launch Roblox Little World and log into the title's server.

Select the blue-themed Twitter logo icon located next to the Settings button. A blue and grey-colored code box will present itself subsequently.

You can now copy any desired code from the provided active list and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box

Make sure to press the blue Redeem button to redeem the code right away.

It is advised that you have a stable internet connection before starting the redemption procedure.

