Roblox Super Doomspire codes (February 2023): Free Bomb Tools, Crowns, and more 

Roblox Super Doomspire is known as the successor to the famous Doomspire Brickbattle experience. Players must eliminate each other to be victorious in the game. If they defeat other players on the server, they will earn an in-game currency called Crowns.
If players want to avoid grinding for Crowns, they can opt to use the redeem codes that are often released by the developers of Roblox Super Doomspire. These codes offer not only free Crowns but also stickers and bomb tools. Newbies can get off to a perfect start with the help of the rewards associated with these codes.
Active codes in Roblox Super Doomspire for February 2023
The developers of Roblox Super Doomspire have not released any new codes this month. However, there are many codes that are still active in the game. They are listed below:
- SMUGCAT—Players can redeem this code for the Smug Cat Sticker
- HOLLYJOLLY—Players can redeem this code for 1k Crowns and a Gift Bomb Tool
- ROBLOXROX—Players can redeem this code for a Dance Potion Sticker
- EXISTENTIALHORROR—Players can redeem this code for 900 Crowns and the Oh Nooo Sticker
- ITSFREE—Players can redeem this code for 200 Crowns and Stickers
- MARCHAHEAD—Players can redeem this code for 500 Crowns
- Thanks—Players can redeem this code for 10 Crowns
- Nonbinaryrights—Players can redeem this code for 30 Crowns and a Pride N Sticker
- Panrights—Players can redeem this code for 30 Crowns and a Pride P Sticker
- Transrights—Players can redeem this code for 30 Crowns and a Pride T Sticker
- Gayrights—Players can redeem this code for 30 Crowns and a Pride G Sticker
- Birights—Players can redeem this code for 30 Crowns and a Pride B Sticker
- Lesbianrights—Players can redeem this code for 30 Crowns and a Pride L Sticker
- Please—Players can redeem this code for 50 Crowns
- ADOPTME—Players can redeem this code for 100 Crowns and Adopt Me Stickers
- REDRULES—Players can redeem this code for a Red Leader Sticker
- YELLOWFROG—Players can redeem this code for a Yellow Frog Sticker
- BLUEBUSINESS—Players can redeem this code for a Blue Executive Sticker
- GREENMAGIC—Players can redeem this code for a Green Scientist Sticker
These active codes don't have any specified expiration dates. Nevertheless, players are urged to use them before it's too late.
Inactive codes in Roblox Super Doomspire for February 2023
A few old codes have gone inactive in Roblox Super Doomspire. Players can expect new codes in future patch updates or in-game special events.
Here are the expired codes in the game this month:
- INTHEDARK: This code was redeemable for the Darkheart Sword
- HAPPYNEWYEAR: This code was redeemable for a Firework Launcher and 50 Crowns
- Frozen: This code was redeemable for the Ice Sword
- Present: This code was redeemable for 200 Crowns
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Super Doomspire
You can redeem all the active codes in the game by following the simple steps outlined below:
- Start Roblox and launch Super Doomspire
- Once inside the server, press the lime-themed bag button titled Shop. It should be located on the screen's left-hand side.
- You will see a new interface on the screen.
- Press the keyboard logo called Codes to open the code box UI.
- A code box bearing this message, "Enter a special code to receive a prize!" will be displayed.
- Choose a code from the list above, copy it, and paste it into the text box that states, "ENTER CODE HERE."
- Make sure to hit the Confirm button to claim the freebies instantly.
If the redemption is successful, you will be able to find all the rewards in your in-game inventory.