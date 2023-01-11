Roblox Freeze Simulator codes (January 2023): Free gems, coins, pets, and more 

The Roblox universe is home to many titles with special and unique gameplay features. For example, Roblox Freeze Simulator is a game where players are tasked with freezing NPCs on the map.

Gamers need in-game tools, power-ups, and pets to enhance the freezing experience. Instead of using Robux to purchase these items, players can redeem the codes featured here.

These codes are simple to use and provide players with various tools, pets, and more. Newbies can get a dream start on Roblox Freeze Simulator by redeeming these codes.

Active codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator

Here are the active redeemable codes for Roblox:

SONIC - Redeem for a Sonic Pet

- Redeem for a Sonic Pet Update8 - Redeem for 1.75k Coins

- Redeem for 1.75k Coins 2KLikes - Redeem for 15m of 2x Luck

- Redeem for 15m of 2x Luck Update7 - Redeem for 1.75k Coins

- Redeem for 1.75k Coins 300KVisits - Redeem for 1.75k Gems

- Redeem for 1.75k Gems Update6 - Redeem for 1.5k Coins

- Redeem for 1.5k Coins EggHunt - Redeem for 1.5k Gems

- Redeem for 1.5k Gems ShinyPets - Redeem for 1.25k Gems

- Redeem for 1.25k Gems Update5 - Redeem for 1.25k Coins

- Redeem for 1.25k Coins Update4 - Redeem for 1k Coins

- Redeem for 1k Coins 1.5kLikes - Redeem for 1.25k Coins

- Redeem for 1.25k Coins SONIC - Redeem for a free Sonic Pet

- Redeem for a free Sonic Pet Update3 - Redeem for 750 Coins

- Redeem for 750 Coins 100KVisits - Redeem for 750 Gems

- Redeem for 750 Gems LateUpdate3 - Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Coins

- Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Coins SorryForLateUpdate3 - Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Luck

- Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Luck sub2gravy - Redeem for a Free Reward

- Redeem for a Free Reward sub2viper - Redeem for a Free Reward

- Redeem for a Free Reward sub2creptiez - Redeem for a Free Reward

- Redeem for a Free Reward sub2kanshy - Redeem for a Free Reward

- Redeem for a Free Reward sub2russo - Redeem for a Free Reward

- Redeem for a Free Reward sub2baxtrix - Redeem for a Free Reward

- Redeem for a Free Reward SorryForTheDelay - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Coins

- Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Coins SorryForTheDelay2 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck

- Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck Release - Redeem for 250 Coins

- Redeem for 250 Coins New - Redeem for 250 Gems

- Redeem for 250 Gems TwitterRelease - Redeem for a Twitter Bird Pet

- Redeem for a Twitter Bird Pet Fancy - Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins

- Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins Croatian - Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins

- Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins Update1 - Redeem for 250 Coins

- Redeem for 250 Coins HeavenAndLava - Redeem for 250 Gems

- Redeem for 250 Gems LateUpdate1 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Power

- Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Power 250Likes - Redeem for 250 Coins

- Redeem for 250 Coins 500Likes - Redeem for 500 Coins

- Redeem for 500 Coins 2KFavorites - Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Luck

- Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Luck Update2 - Redeem for 500 Coins

- Redeem for 500 Coins Crafting - Redeem for 500 Gems

- Redeem for 500 Gems 1KLikes - Redeem for 1K Winged Star Pet

Pet codes should be redeemed first, as pets' values will skyrocket in the community market once the codes expire. The codes will expire at any time, so players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

Inactive codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator

Fortunately, an old gem code is the only inactive code in Roblox Freeze Simulator. New codes will be released during special in-game events and collaborations.

2000KVisits - This code was redeemed for 1k Gems

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator?

Players can redeem the active codes within a matter of minutes. They must follow the simple steps outlined below:

Start the game and get into the server.

Press the blue Twitter bird logo button on the screen's right side.

A new code redemption box titled Codes will be displayed on the screen.

Players can now copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says Enter codes here.

Hit the green Redeem button to claim the freebies instantly.

The redeemed pets and tools can be found in your in-game inventory. On the other hand, the claimed resources will be added to your treasuries.

Players who type in the codes must double-check for typos before hitting the redeem button. You can copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure for a safer and faster approach.

