Roblox Freeze Simulator codes (January 2023): Free gems, coins, pets, and more 

The Roblox universe is home to many titles with special and unique gameplay features. For example, Roblox Freeze Simulator is a game where players are tasked with freezing NPCs on the map.
Gamers need in-game tools, power-ups, and pets to enhance the freezing experience. Instead of using Robux to purchase these items, players can redeem the codes featured here.
These codes are simple to use and provide players with various tools, pets, and more. Newbies can get a dream start on Roblox Freeze Simulator by redeeming these codes.
Active codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator
Here are the active redeemable codes for Roblox:
- SONIC - Redeem for a Sonic Pet
- Update8 - Redeem for 1.75k Coins
- 2KLikes - Redeem for 15m of 2x Luck
- Update7 - Redeem for 1.75k Coins
- 300KVisits - Redeem for 1.75k Gems
- Update6 - Redeem for 1.5k Coins
- EggHunt - Redeem for 1.5k Gems
- ShinyPets - Redeem for 1.25k Gems
- Update5 - Redeem for 1.25k Coins
- Update4 - Redeem for 1k Coins
- 1.5kLikes - Redeem for 1.25k Coins
- SONIC - Redeem for a free Sonic Pet
- Update3 - Redeem for 750 Coins
- 100KVisits - Redeem for 750 Gems
- LateUpdate3 - Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Coins
- SorryForLateUpdate3 - Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Luck
- sub2gravy - Redeem for a Free Reward
- sub2viper - Redeem for a Free Reward
- sub2creptiez - Redeem for a Free Reward
- sub2kanshy - Redeem for a Free Reward
- sub2russo - Redeem for a Free Reward
- sub2baxtrix - Redeem for a Free Reward
- SorryForTheDelay - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Coins
- SorryForTheDelay2 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck
- Release - Redeem for 250 Coins
- New - Redeem for 250 Gems
- TwitterRelease - Redeem for a Twitter Bird Pet
- Fancy - Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins
- Croatian - Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins
- Update1 - Redeem for 250 Coins
- HeavenAndLava - Redeem for 250 Gems
- LateUpdate1 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Power
- 250Likes - Redeem for 250 Coins
- 500Likes - Redeem for 500 Coins
- 2KFavorites - Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Luck
- Update2 - Redeem for 500 Coins
- Crafting - Redeem for 500 Gems
- 1KLikes - Redeem for 1K Winged Star Pet
Pet codes should be redeemed first, as pets' values will skyrocket in the community market once the codes expire. The codes will expire at any time, so players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.
Inactive codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator
Fortunately, an old gem code is the only inactive code in Roblox Freeze Simulator. New codes will be released during special in-game events and collaborations.
- 2000KVisits - This code was redeemed for 1k Gems
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator?
Players can redeem the active codes within a matter of minutes. They must follow the simple steps outlined below:
- Start the game and get into the server.
- Press the blue Twitter bird logo button on the screen's right side.
- A new code redemption box titled Codes will be displayed on the screen.
- Players can now copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says Enter codes here.
- Hit the green Redeem button to claim the freebies instantly.
The redeemed pets and tools can be found in your in-game inventory. On the other hand, the claimed resources will be added to your treasuries.
Players who type in the codes must double-check for typos before hitting the redeem button. You can copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure for a safer and faster approach.