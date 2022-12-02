Roblox Friday Night Bloxxin' Codes for December 2022: Free points and animation

Released in September 2021, Friday Night Bloxxin' is a Roblox game developed by Ur Mother Incorperated. It is inspired by a popular rhythm title known as Friday Night Funkin, which has a huge fanbase in its own domain.

The Roblox version, however, holds its ground with more than 60 million visitors who came to dance in this melodious game.

Friday Night Bloxxin' currently features over 50 songs, with the developers and moderators persistently expanding the tracklist with new songs. Moreover, certain in-game settings can be tweaked for smoother gameplay as stated in the YouTube video link below.

Players need to show their moves by pressing the correct notes on their keyboard in tune with the songs. Hitting the arrow keys with perfect synchronization will grant points that can be used to upgrade the character's cosmetics and animation.

Users can get their weekend rolling with the help of codes that the developers release on a regular basis. The below-mentioned codes will grant points and animations that can be used for in-game purchases. New hoofers can use them to gain an advantage and climb their way to the top of the leaderboards.

Get free points and animation using Roblox Friday Night Bloxxin' Codes in December 2022

List of active codes in Roblox Friday Night Bloxxin'

Listed below are the working codes for Friday Night Bloxxin' that can be redeemed for rewards. Since these codes can expire at anytime, users are advised to redeem them as soon as possible:

GAMEOVER - Redeem this code to receive Points.

- Redeem this code to receive Points. ANNIVERSARY - Redeem this code to receive Points.

- Redeem this code to receive Points. HOGSWEEP - Redeem this code to receive Sonic animation.

- Redeem this code to receive Sonic animation. INDIECROSS - Redeem this code to receive Points.

- Redeem this code to receive Points. THANKSMARIO - Redeem this code to receive Mario animation.

- Redeem this code to receive Mario animation. HOLIDAY - Redeem this code to receive 650 Points.

- Redeem this code to receive 650 Points. SUBTOANDRENICHOLAS - Redeem this code to receive 1,200 Points.

- Redeem this code to receive 1,200 Points. MERRYCHRISTMAS - Redeem this code to receive 750 Points.

- Redeem this code to receive 750 Points. OMGCODES - Redeem this code to receive 400 Points.

- Redeem this code to receive 400 Points. THXBOOSTERS - Redeem this code to receive 800 Points.

- Redeem this code to receive 800 Points. LAWSUIT - Redeem this code to receive 300 Points.

- Redeem this code to receive 300 Points. OMG2V2 - Redeem this code to receive 500 Points.

- Redeem this code to receive 500 Points. SONIC - Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Points.

- Redeem this code to receive 1,000 Points. BLOXXINISINNOCENT - Redeem this code to receive 600 Points.

- Redeem this code to receive 600 Points. NOMOREDRAMAPLSTHX - Redeem this code to receive Points.

List of inactive codes in Roblox Friday Night Bloxxin'

Since the developers never specified the termination of the codes, there is a good chance that a few may still work for particular accounts:

SUBTOCAPTAINJACK - Redeem this code to receive 1000 points.

- Redeem this code to receive 1000 points. MODIFIERS - Redeem this code to receive 300 points.

- Redeem this code to receive 300 points. 1M - Redeem this code to receive 500 points.

- Redeem this code to receive 500 points. MODIFIERS - Redeem this code to receive 300 Points.

- Redeem this code to receive 300 Points. 1M - Redeem this code to receive 500 Points.

- Redeem this code to receive 500 Points. HOLIDAY - Redeem this code to receive 650 Points.

- Redeem this code to receive 650 Points. IFOUNDYOUFAKER - Redeem this code to receiveFaker Animation.

How to redeem Friday Night Bloxxin' codes in Roblox

To redeem all the codes in Friday Night Bloxxin', players can follow these easy steps:

Start Roblox Friday Night Bloxxin' on the preferred device and login to a server.

Hit the Twitter bird button at the top-left side of the screen.

Copy the required code from the list and paste it into the writable panel.

Hit Enter button to claim the points.

Players must check for typographical errors when manually inputting the codes, as they are case-sensitive. To prevent such mistakes, they are urged to simply copy and paste their selections from the active list.

