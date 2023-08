Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds codes (August 2023): Free Gems

Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds is based on the iconic One Piece anime franchise. Players are tasked with becoming ferocious pirates and law-abiding marines in the outlaw-infested world of Fruit Battlegrounds. Furthermore, they can collect and consume a variety of Devil Fruits to access special spells that can help them defeat the strongest NPCs and other players on the server.

Individuals who are new to Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds must consider redeeming the promo codes featured in this article. These offer free Gems that can be used for spins. As a spin costs 50 gems in-game, players can use the newly obtained Gems to gain a significant amount of extra spins.

Active codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds

You are advised to redeem the old active codes with haste, as they will expire soon. Additionally, the redeemed Gems will be added to your in-game coffers directly.

380ALMOST - Redeem for 500 Gems (Latest)

Redeem for 500 Gems QUIKREBOOT - Redeem for 900 Gems (Latest)

Redeem for 900 Gems WEBACKBABYYY - Redeem for 500 Gems (Latest)

Redeem for 500 Gems TOX1C - Redeem for 1200 Gems (Latest)

Redeem for 1200 Gems TOURNYCLASH - Redeem for 600 Gems (Latest)

Redeem for 600 Gems P4TIENC3! - Redeem for 450 Gems (Latest)

Redeem for 450 Gems 370MADDD - Redeem for 700 Gems (Latest)

Redeem for 700 Gems FULL360! - Redeem for 600 Gems

Redeem for 600 Gems 350HAPPY - Redeem for 1000 Gems

Redeem for 1000 Gems HYPETIME! - Redeem for 500 Gems

Redeem for 500 Gems TECHNOBOX - Redeem for 800 Gems

Redeem for 800 Gems PULLINGSTRINGZ - Redeem for 900 Gems

Redeem for 900 Gems PITYUP! - Redeem for 600 Gems

Redeem for 600 Gems 340NEVERENDS! - Redeem for 900 Gems

Redeem for 900 Gems 330WEUP! - Redeem for 600 Gems

Redeem for 600 Gems 320THXGUYS! - Redeem for 850 Gems

Redeem for 850 Gems HYPEFIX! - Redeem for 400 Gems

Redeem for 400 Gems 310KEEPGOING - Redeem for 500 Gems

Redeem for 500 Gems 4TTRACTI0N - Redeem for 700 Gems

Redeem for 700 Gems SKYH1GH! - Redeem for 350 Gems

Redeem for 350 Gems 300KWOW - Redeem for 800 Gems

Redeem for 800 Gems OMG100M - Redeem for 1,200 Gems

Inactive codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds

The following codes have expired in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds. Players will receive error messages if they try redeeming these codes:

KINGJUNGL3 —This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems 2HAPPY290 —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems TOOKRAZY280 —This code was redeemable for Gems

—This code was redeemable for Gems 270TOOINSANE —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems LIGHTNINGHYPE —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems KRAZYGASSED —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems 260BELIEVE —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems GETKRAZYY! —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems 250QUARTER! —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems 240GASSED —This code was redeemable for 600 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 600 Gems BUGFIXOP —This code was redeemable for 500 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 500 Gems TOOHAPPYBRO —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems GRATITUDE —This code was redeemable for x2 Luck Extender

—This code was redeemable for x2 Luck Extender 230GANGG —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems APPRECIATIVE —This code was redeemable for 500 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 500 Gems 100KWEDIDIT —This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 1000 Gems DAMN90K —This code was redeemable for 400 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 400 Gems 80KAHHHHH —This code was redeemable for 450 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 450 Gems THXFOR70K —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems FREEBREAD! —This code was redeemable for 300 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 300 Gems 60KLETSGO —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems SORRY4SHUTDOWN —This code was redeemable for 250 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 250 Gems MAGMALETSGOO —This code was redeemable for 900 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 900 Gems 50KINSANE —This code was redeemable for 500 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 500 Gems 40KDAMN —This code was redeemable for 350 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 350 Gems 35KWOWBRO —This code was redeemable for 200 Gems

—This code was redeemable for 200 Gems 30KLOVEYOU —This code was redeemable for 550 Gems

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds?

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem the codes in Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds:

Launch the game and be on the main menu

Press the "Spin Fruit" button

A new dialog box featuring a chest will be displayed

Select the chest to bring up the code box

Copy any code from our list and paste it into the "Enter Code Here..." text box

Hit the dark blue "Redeem" button to redeem the code

Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Hence avoid making spelling mistakes during the redemption process.