Roblox Funky Friday codes (January 2023)

Roblox Funky Friday is an energy-filled game where music and dancing are involved. Its creators were inspired by an open-source donationware rhythm game called Friday Night Funkin'.

To play Roblox Funky Friday, players must get on the in-game stage and hold press E when they are near the microphone. After the countdown, they should press the solo button. Solo mode allows them to sing or rap solo instead of singing with another player.

Players can use the free codes that Roblox Funky Friday provides to get fun animations, points to gain accuracy, and a funky microphone to show off. Without these codes, they will have to depend on the petty points they get at the beginning of the game.

All active codes in Roblox Funky Friday

You can redeem these active codes to get different items and points in the game:

100kactive - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 250 Points

100M - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 500 Points

19DOLLAR - This active code can be redeemed by players to get the RickRoll animation

1BILCHEESE - This active code can be redeemed by players to get Funky Cheese Animation

1MILFAVS - This active code can be redeemed by players to get the Boombox Animation

1YEARFUNKY - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 1k Points

1YEARSCOOP - This active code can be redeemed by players to get the One Year Scoop Microphone

250M - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 250 Points

2v2!! - This active code can be redeemed by players to get Sakuroma Microphone

9keyishere - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 500 Points

CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU - This active code can be redeemed by players to get Cheese Microphone

funkymillion - This active code can be redeemed by players to get the Lyte Lantern mic

Halfbillion - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 500 Points

MILLIONLIKES - This active code can be redeemed by players to get Radio Emote

smashthatlikebutton - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 300 Points

SPOOKYMIC - This active code can be redeemed by players to get the Spooky Time Microphone

TAMBRUSHISBACK - This active code can be redeemed by players to get FNF Speaker

XMAS2021 - This active code can be redeemed by players to get Candy Cane Animation

All inactive codes in Roblox Funky Friday

The following codes have expired, which means redeeming them would be a waste of your time:

500KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players for an emote

750KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players for an emote

smashthelikebutton - This inactive was redeemed by players for 250 points

How to redeem codes in Roblox Funky Friday

Although the code redemption process is almost the same across all Roblox games, the icons and layout may confuse you. Thus, you can follow these easy steps to redeem a code on Funky Friday:

Log in to the Roblox platform using your username and password.

Now, find Funky Friday by entering its name in the search bar.

Click on the game's thumbnail and start it up as usual.

Once you are in the game, select the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen.

If you have done everything right, a pop-up window should appear.

The next step needs to be flawless, or you may see an error message. Copy and paste a code into the text box. Make sure that there is no extra space before or after the code.

Complete the process by clicking on the Redeem button.

Note: You can also manually type in a code, but this often leads to typos or other errors.

Poll : 0 votes