Roblox Funky Friday codes (January 2023)

Roblox Funky Friday is an energy-filled game where music and dancing are involved. Its creators were inspired by an open-source donationware rhythm game called Friday Night Funkin'.
To play Roblox Funky Friday, players must get on the in-game stage and hold press E when they are near the microphone. After the countdown, they should press the solo button. Solo mode allows them to sing or rap solo instead of singing with another player.
Players can use the free codes that Roblox Funky Friday provides to get fun animations, points to gain accuracy, and a funky microphone to show off. Without these codes, they will have to depend on the petty points they get at the beginning of the game.
All active codes in Roblox Funky Friday
You can redeem these active codes to get different items and points in the game:
- 100kactive - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 250 Points
- 100M - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 500 Points
- 19DOLLAR - This active code can be redeemed by players to get the RickRoll animation
- 1BILCHEESE - This active code can be redeemed by players to get Funky Cheese Animation
- 1MILFAVS - This active code can be redeemed by players to get the Boombox Animation
- 1YEARFUNKY - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 1k Points
- 1YEARSCOOP - This active code can be redeemed by players to get the One Year Scoop Microphone
- 250M - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 250 Points
- 2v2!! - This active code can be redeemed by players to get Sakuroma Microphone
- 9keyishere - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 500 Points
- CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU - This active code can be redeemed by players to get Cheese Microphone
- funkymillion - This active code can be redeemed by players to get the Lyte Lantern mic
- Halfbillion - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 500 Points
- MILLIONLIKES - This active code can be redeemed by players to get Radio Emote
- smashthatlikebutton - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 300 Points
- SPOOKYMIC - This active code can be redeemed by players to get the Spooky Time Microphone
- TAMBRUSHISBACK - This active code can be redeemed by players to get FNF Speaker
- XMAS2021 - This active code can be redeemed by players to get Candy Cane Animation
All inactive codes in Roblox Funky Friday
The following codes have expired, which means redeeming them would be a waste of your time:
- 500KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players for an emote
- 750KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed by players for an emote
- smashthelikebutton - This inactive was redeemed by players for 250 points
How to redeem codes in Roblox Funky Friday
Although the code redemption process is almost the same across all Roblox games, the icons and layout may confuse you. Thus, you can follow these easy steps to redeem a code on Funky Friday:
- Log in to the Roblox platform using your username and password.
- Now, find Funky Friday by entering its name in the search bar.
- Click on the game's thumbnail and start it up as usual.
- Once you are in the game, select the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen.
- If you have done everything right, a pop-up window should appear.
- The next step needs to be flawless, or you may see an error message. Copy and paste a code into the text box. Make sure that there is no extra space before or after the code.
- Complete the process by clicking on the Redeem button.
Note: You can also manually type in a code, but this often leads to typos or other errors.