Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes (February 2023): Free Gems, Pets, and more

In order to thrive in the popular simulation game of Roblox Game Company Tycoon, Robloxians will have to run a successful game development business. To that end, they must hire productive staff and install the best rigs to produce the finest games.

Naturally, players will require a fairly large amount of in-game resources to run and further improve their gaming companies. They can easily redeem the promo codes provided in this article to earn free Gems, Rebirths, and more. Instead of grinding for several hours, newer players can swiftly fill up their in-game coffers with Gems by redeeming these codes.

Active codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon

Unfortunately, no new codes have been issued by the developers this month. There's a silver lining to this as new codes will most likely be released in forthcoming patch updates and in-game events.

NewPetModels - Redeem for 250k Gems

Redeem for 250k Gems 20mvisits - Redeem for 2 million Gems

Redeem for 2 million Gems 18mvisits - Redeem for 1 million Gems

Redeem for 1 million Gems WinterUpdate - Redeem for 500k Gems

Redeem for 500k Gems MerryXmas2021 - Redeem for 500k Gems

Redeem for 500k Gems EnjoyTheSnow - Redeem for 100k Gems

Redeem for 100k Gems 1.9.6 - Redeem for 100k Gems

Redeem for 100k Gems AutumnUpdate - Redeem for 1 million Gems

Redeem for 1 million Gems ConsoleUpdate - Redeem for 2 million Gems

Redeem for 2 million Gems 1.9.0 - Redeem for 10 Rebirths

Redeem for 10 Rebirths NewFloors - Redeem for 500,000 Gems

Redeem for 500,000 Gems 150KFavs - Redeem for 150,000 Gems

Redeem for 150,000 Gems 25KLikes - Redeem for 250,000 Gems

Redeem for 250,000 Gems NewObbies - Redeem for 50,000 Gems

Redeem for 50,000 Gems TradingUpdate - Redeem for 100,000 Gems

Redeem for 100,000 Gems OneYearOfDevelopment - Redeem for 100,000 Gems

Redeem for 100,000 Gems 10KGroupMembers - Redeem for 100,000 Gems

Redeem for 100,000 Gems BinaryCodes - Redeem for 10,000 Gems

Redeem for 10,000 Gems SomeRandomCode - Redeem for 15,000 Gems

Redeem for 15,000 Gems 1001100010010110100000 - Redeem for 100,000 Gems

Redeem for 100,000 Gems 110000110101000 - Redeem for 25,000 Gems

Redeem for 25,000 Gems SomeFreeRebirths - Redeem for 5 Rebirths

Redeem for 5 Rebirths Baxtrix - Redeem for Baxtrix Pet

Redeem for Baxtrix Pet TwitterPet:D - Redeem for Twitter Pet

Redeem for Twitter Pet KODI - Redeem for ImaFlyNworker Pet

Redeem for ImaFlyNworker Pet EasyRebirths - Redeem for 3 Rebirths

Redeem for 3 Rebirths RebirthCode? - Redeem for a Rebirth

It's highly recommended that you redeem the pet codes before the other codes. This is because the value of pets claimed from free codes will significantly increase in the community market once their codes expire.

The newly obtained Gems can be used to hire new employees and purchase top-tier rigs in the game. New players can make use of these free resources to enhance their gaming experience fairly early on.

Inactive codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon

Sadly, a few of the older codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon have expired over the course of time and cannot be redeemed anymore:

ActivePlayers:) -This code was redeemed for 100,000 Cash

1.8.6 - This code was redeemed for 191K Gems

AnotherHiddenCode - This code was redeemed for a 150,000 Cash

17MVisits - This code was redeemed for one million Gems

1000ExTrEmErs - This code was redeemed for 15,000 Gems

35KGroupMembers - This code was redeemed for 350,000 Gems

40KGroupMembers - This code was redeemed for 400,000 Gems

16MVisits - This code was redeemed for one million Gems

CodeHunter0 - This code was redeemed for 5,000 Gems

-FreeGems - This code was redeemed for 15,000 Gems

NewTwitter - This code was redeemed for 10,000 Gems

How to redeem codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon

Interested readers can easily redeem the game's active codes within a matter of minutes. To obtain the free rewards, you must simply follow the steps given below:

Load up the game and get into the game's server.

You must click on the small blue-colored Twitter logo button that can be seen on the left hand side of the screen

The code redemption interface will pop up

You must copy an active code from the list in this article and paste it into the small "Type your code here" text box

Make sure that you hit the green Redeem button to claim your freebies instantly

Since Roblox codes are case-sensitive, you must avoid making typos and spelling mistakes while redeeming them.

