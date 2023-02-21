Roblox Gear ID codes (February 2023): Inactive codes, Usability, and more  

Modifying Roblox avatars has grown quite popular in the metaverse as it allows individuals to customize their avatar's unique features. With the constant surge in the player base, several new in-game accessories, hats, and other items have been released to the community.

Users must either use Robux or complete in-game challenges to add the aforementioned items to their inventory. They can also consider redeeming the promo codes issued by the developers to claim free gear, hats, and more.

Instead of spending a fortune on Robux, one can redeem the codes to add exclusive freebies to their in-game wardrobes. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the codes.

Active Roblox Gear ID codes

Unfortunately, all the old Gear ID codes have expired over the course of time. There is a silver lining to this, as new Roblox codes will be issued in the near future. Furthermore, follow us to get wind of the latest Roblox Gear ID codes once they are released.

Inactive Roblox Gear ID codes

A significant amount of old Roblox Gear ID codes have gone inactive.

Sword ID Codes

8-Bit Immortal Sword The Pixel Maker – 2041982658

8-Bit Sword – 361950297

8-Bit Sword and Shield – 2103274863

8-Bit SwordPack – 121925647

All Hallow’s Sword – 181356054

America’s Swordpack – 163491866

Amerisword – 108158439

Anime Sword of Destiny – 745790335

Bat Knight Bat Sword – 17680660

Beach Battle Sword – 112591894

Beach Umbrella Sword – 1903666770

Black and White Sword – 191261930

Black Hole Sword – 1340206957

Bluesteel Swordpack – 286519153

Bombastic Sword – 629893424

Bone Immortal Sword – 1100939881

Candycane Swordpack – 568894901

Carrot Swordpack – 1536056643

Champion Egg Beater Sword – 383609201

Checkerboard Sword – 46132907

Christmas Tree Sword – 189756588

Classic Swordpack Throwback – 106690045

Custom Sword – 327579790

Dark Age Ninja Swordpack – 62673504

Darkest Arts Sword – 147143863

Deluxe Ninja Swordpack – 67996263

Diamond Blade Sword – 173755801

Double Sword Punch – 243791329

Dragon Slayers Sword and Shield – 73232803

Dragonheart Sword & Shield – 172298750

Dragon’s Blaze Sword – 105351545

Dragon’s Flame Sword – 168140949

Dynamically Lit Sword – 160198363

EKoSS Sword and Shield – 178076749

Epic Golden Sword and Shield – 416846710

Evil Knight Sword – 1060280135

Fallen Artemis Sword & Shield – 243778818

Fierce Roman Swordpack – 1492182830

Fire and Ice Swordpack – 833771729

First Class Fencing Sword – 88146486

Frozen Swordpack – 190204972

Futuristic Swordpack – 218674280

Gearworks Sword – 356213216

Ghostfire Sword – 64220933

Glorious Sword – 1760406591

Gold Eagle Sword – 264990158

Golden Sword of Spring Growth – 226205948

Guitar Sword – 60357982

Homemade Sword and Shield – 244082303

Immortal Sword American Splendor – 891980433

Immortal Sword Celtic Blade – 689391156

Endless Ice Slasher Immortal Sword – 568920951

Immortal Sword Future Falchion – 1678356850

Immortal Sword The Piece Maker – 416828455

Venom’s Bite Immortal Sword – 638089422

Inflatable Sword – 1560608167

Intergalactic Sword – 170903610

Interplanetary Light Sword – 1033136271

Keytar Sword – 1789547756

Knights of Redcliff Sword and Shield – 49929767

Knight’s Sword – 10831509

Knights of the Splintered Skies Sword – 156467926

Korblox Sword and Shield – 68539623

Laser Sword and Shield – 1241586595

LightAge Pirate Swordpack – 319655422

Linked Sword – 125013769

Magic Rainbow Swordpack Crown – 380201789

Mardi Gras Sword – 147937443

Midnight Sword – 160198658

Military Dress Sword – 88885481

Mythic Tides – 241017568

Mythic West Wind – 241017426

Motherboard Sword – 1046323916

Mystic Flames – 241511828

Mythic Earth – 241512134

Noob Attack Golden Sword Gladiator – 833771102

Omega Rainbow Sword – 287426148

Orinthian Sword and Shield – 92628079

Otterhead Longsword – 183797762

Otterhead Shortsword – 21439778

Overseer Short Sword – 156467990

Overseer Sword & Shield – 223439643

Overseer-Warlord’s Sword – 483308034

Paper Sword – 57229357

Periastron Swordpack – 1191150855

Pizza Sword – 602146440

Plunger Swordpack – 417456986

Pot O’ Gold Sword – 1513260464

Recycled Cardboard Swordpack – 238903800

Red Energy Sword – 68233678

Riddling Skull Sword – 37821996

ROBLOX Classic Brigand’s Sword – 10468915

Rolling Pin Swordpack – 1016164480

Roman Sword and Shield – 1492226137

Sandwich Swordpack – 602144081

Saw Sword – 54694324

Shadow Sword – 103359953

Sharp Shark Sword – 212500257

Skeleton King’s Sword – 95951291

Snowflake Shield and Sword – 583157224

Sorcus’ Sword of Judgement – 53623322

Soulthief Swordpack – 1016141577

Spartan Sword – 20721924

Spartan Sword and Shield – 96669943

Spec Alpha Biograft Energy Sword – 11999235

Spec Beta Biograft Energy Sword – 14876573

Chi Biograft Energy Sword Spec – 139578571

Spec Epsilon Biograft Energy Sword – 23727705

Spec Gamma Biograft Energy Sword – 21416138

Omega Biograft Energy Sword Spec – 98411325

Spec Zeta Biograft Energy Sword – 66416579

Spectral Sword of Illusions – 68848741

Spring Sword of Growth – 48159731

Stealthy Ninja Swordpack – 1180432276

Sun Slayer Sword – 1829078563

Cane Sword – 25740034

Sword Fish – 54130543

Sword of Ancalagon – 62350883

Darkness Sword – 77443491

Fiery Justice – 99797381

Sword of Glowing Hope – 431038614

Sword of Heartsongs – 1402322831

Light – 77443461

Sword of Nefertiti – 21802000

Starlight – 1981813154

Sword of Swords – 139578136

Autumnal Winds – 40493542

Epicblueness – 365674685

Epicredness – 409745306

Eternal Abyss – 532254782

Highlander – 12187319

Lands – 183826384

Seas – 155661985

Seven Winters – 93136666

Summer Sun – 54694329

Waves – 928794651

Winter Winds – 42847923

Sword of Unvanquished Snakes – 149612243

Sword Punch – 147143881

Swordbreaker – 77443436

Swordfish Sword – 1241156683

Swordpack – 19398258

The Pharaohs Guard Sword – 317593302

The Sword of Shai – 174752186

Tiger’s Wrath Sword – 176087505

Towering Inferno Sword – 83704169

Turkey Carving Swordpack – 549059775

Turkey’s Vengeance Sword – 65969704

Uppercut Sword – 93136674

Winters Greatsword – 261439002

Wooden Sword – 12145515

Boombox codes

Beat Up Super Jank Boombox – 319655993 Boombox Gear 3.0 – 193769809 Dual Golden Super Fly Boomboxes – 409746054 Dubstep Boombox – 84417281 Golden Super Fly Boombox – 212641536

Gun codes

ABS GUN – 852552995

Bamboo Dart Blowgun – 51346271

BB Gun – 42845609

Bear Mine Gun – 90718350

Black Tie Affair Gun – 192456288

Blue Bloxxers Paintball Gun – 26017478

Breakfast Gun – 163353363

Deep Space Raygun – 563287969

Deluxe Coil Gun – 503957396

Disintergrex Blast Gun – 18268645

Double Fire Laser Gun – 183355892

Galactic Laser Gun – 168143042

Gravity Gun – 34901961

Green Gremlins Paintball Gun – 27245855

GUN – 840362298

Gunslinger – 32357766

Historic ‘Timmy’ Gun – 116693764

Hyperlaser Gun – 130113146

Laser Gun of Tomorrow – 336370943

Magnificent Magenta Paintball Gun – 30649735

Nuclear Winter Icicle Gun – 22971409

Party Blaster Paint Gun – 456221232

Pink Guns – 681419733

Red Hyperlaser Gun – 212296936

Red Rebels Paintball Gun – 26014536

Retro Super Villain Laser Gun – 268533563

Robot Dance Gun – 467138029

Steamgun – 157205837

Steampunk Steam Gun – 356212933

Suit Up Gun – 91360052

Transmorph Ray Gun – 29099749

Trench Warfare Shotgun – 94233344

Z Ray Gun – 65082275

Zebra Laser Gun – 176087466

Hammer and Ban Hammer codes

Ban Hammer – 774864444

Ban Hammer – 1242677

50 ban hammers for 50 Robux – 867958517

All-Seeing Golem’s Hammer – 478707595

Builderman’s Hammer of Shimmering Light – 53623248

Foam Hammerhead – 57134119

Future Hammer – 972189904

Gravitational Radiation Hammer v0.01 – 33866846

Overseer Smashing Hammer – 335085355

Sledge Hammer – 45177979

Star Hammer – 45513203

Stone Hammer – 13207169

Telamon’s Foe Hammer – 53623350

Rocket Launcher codes

Exponential Rocket Launcher – 90718505

Rocket Launcher – 32356064

Super Rocket Launcher – 190094159

How to redeem the Roblox Gear ID codes?

Follow the steps outlined below to activate the Roblox codes:

Launch Roblox and log into your account

Now go to the Roblox Home Page

Press the "Menu" button located on the top left side of the screen

Next, click the "Gift Cards" tab to open the Gift Card page

Select the "Redeem Card" button located on the top left of the page

Enter the desired code into the empty white text box

Click the "Redeem" button to activate the Roblox code right away!

Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive, hence players are advised to copy and paste them to avoid typographical errors.

