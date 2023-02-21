Roblox Gear ID codes (February 2023): Inactive codes, Usability, and more  

Modifying Roblox avatars has grown quite popular in the metaverse as it allows individuals to customize their avatar's unique features. With the constant surge in the player base, several new in-game accessories, hats, and other items have been released to the community.
Users must either use Robux or complete in-game challenges to add the aforementioned items to their inventory. They can also consider redeeming the promo codes issued by the developers to claim free gear, hats, and more.
Instead of spending a fortune on Robux, one can redeem the codes to add exclusive freebies to their in-game wardrobes. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the codes.
Active Roblox Gear ID codes
Unfortunately, all the old Gear ID codes have expired over the course of time. There is a silver lining to this, as new Roblox codes will be issued in the near future. Furthermore, follow us to get wind of the latest Roblox Gear ID codes once they are released.
Inactive Roblox Gear ID codes
A significant amount of old Roblox Gear ID codes have gone inactive.
Sword ID Codes
- 8-Bit Immortal Sword The Pixel Maker – 2041982658
- 8-Bit Sword – 361950297
- 8-Bit Sword and Shield – 2103274863
- 8-Bit SwordPack – 121925647
- All Hallow’s Sword – 181356054
- America’s Swordpack – 163491866
- Amerisword – 108158439
- Anime Sword of Destiny – 745790335
- Bat Knight Bat Sword – 17680660
- Beach Battle Sword – 112591894
- Beach Umbrella Sword – 1903666770
- Black and White Sword – 191261930
- Black Hole Sword – 1340206957
- Bluesteel Swordpack – 286519153
- Bombastic Sword – 629893424
- Bone Immortal Sword – 1100939881
- Candycane Swordpack – 568894901
- Carrot Swordpack – 1536056643
- Champion Egg Beater Sword – 383609201
- Checkerboard Sword – 46132907
- Christmas Tree Sword – 189756588
- Classic Swordpack Throwback – 106690045
- Custom Sword – 327579790
- Dark Age Ninja Swordpack – 62673504
- Darkest Arts Sword – 147143863
- Deluxe Ninja Swordpack – 67996263
- Diamond Blade Sword – 173755801
- Double Sword Punch – 243791329
- Dragon Slayers Sword and Shield – 73232803
- Dragonheart Sword & Shield – 172298750
- Dragon’s Blaze Sword – 105351545
- Dragon’s Flame Sword – 168140949
- Dynamically Lit Sword – 160198363
- EKoSS Sword and Shield – 178076749
- Epic Golden Sword and Shield – 416846710
- Evil Knight Sword – 1060280135
- Fallen Artemis Sword & Shield – 243778818
- Fierce Roman Swordpack – 1492182830
- Fire and Ice Swordpack – 833771729
- First Class Fencing Sword – 88146486
- Frozen Swordpack – 190204972
- Futuristic Swordpack – 218674280
- Gearworks Sword – 356213216
- Ghostfire Sword – 64220933
- Glorious Sword – 1760406591
- Gold Eagle Sword – 264990158
- Golden Sword of Spring Growth – 226205948
- Guitar Sword – 60357982
- Homemade Sword and Shield – 244082303
- Immortal Sword American Splendor – 891980433
- Immortal Sword Celtic Blade – 689391156
- Endless Ice Slasher Immortal Sword – 568920951
- Immortal Sword Future Falchion – 1678356850
- Immortal Sword The Piece Maker – 416828455
- Venom’s Bite Immortal Sword – 638089422
- Inflatable Sword – 1560608167
- Intergalactic Sword – 170903610
- Interplanetary Light Sword – 1033136271
- Keytar Sword – 1789547756
- Knights of Redcliff Sword and Shield – 49929767
- Knight’s Sword – 10831509
- Knights of the Splintered Skies Sword – 156467926
- Korblox Sword and Shield – 68539623
- Laser Sword and Shield – 1241586595
- LightAge Pirate Swordpack – 319655422
- Linked Sword – 125013769
- Magic Rainbow Swordpack Crown – 380201789
- Mardi Gras Sword – 147937443
- Midnight Sword – 160198658
- Military Dress Sword – 88885481
- Mythic Tides – 241017568
- Mythic West Wind – 241017426
- Motherboard Sword – 1046323916
- Mystic Flames – 241511828
- Mythic Earth – 241512134
- Noob Attack Golden Sword Gladiator – 833771102
- Omega Rainbow Sword – 287426148
- Orinthian Sword and Shield – 92628079
- Otterhead Longsword – 183797762
- Otterhead Shortsword – 21439778
- Overseer Short Sword – 156467990
- Overseer Sword & Shield – 223439643
- Overseer-Warlord’s Sword – 483308034
- Paper Sword – 57229357
- Periastron Swordpack – 1191150855
- Pizza Sword – 602146440
- Plunger Swordpack – 417456986
- Pot O’ Gold Sword – 1513260464
- Recycled Cardboard Swordpack – 238903800
- Red Energy Sword – 68233678
- Riddling Skull Sword – 37821996
- ROBLOX Classic Brigand’s Sword – 10468915
- Rolling Pin Swordpack – 1016164480
- Roman Sword and Shield – 1492226137
- Sandwich Swordpack – 602144081
- Saw Sword – 54694324
- Shadow Sword – 103359953
- Sharp Shark Sword – 212500257
- Skeleton King’s Sword – 95951291
- Snowflake Shield and Sword – 583157224
- Sorcus’ Sword of Judgement – 53623322
- Soulthief Swordpack – 1016141577
- Spartan Sword – 20721924
- Spartan Sword and Shield – 96669943
- Spec Alpha Biograft Energy Sword – 11999235
- Spec Beta Biograft Energy Sword – 14876573
- Chi Biograft Energy Sword Spec – 139578571
- Spec Epsilon Biograft Energy Sword – 23727705
- Spec Gamma Biograft Energy Sword – 21416138
- Omega Biograft Energy Sword Spec – 98411325
- Spec Zeta Biograft Energy Sword – 66416579
- Spectral Sword of Illusions – 68848741
- Spring Sword of Growth – 48159731
- Stealthy Ninja Swordpack – 1180432276
- Sun Slayer Sword – 1829078563
- Cane Sword – 25740034
- Sword Fish – 54130543
- Sword of Ancalagon – 62350883
- Darkness Sword – 77443491
- Fiery Justice – 99797381
- Sword of Glowing Hope – 431038614
- Sword of Heartsongs – 1402322831
- Light – 77443461
- Sword of Nefertiti – 21802000
- Starlight – 1981813154
- Sword of Swords – 139578136
- Autumnal Winds – 40493542
- Epicblueness – 365674685
- Epicredness – 409745306
- Eternal Abyss – 532254782
- Highlander – 12187319
- Lands – 183826384
- Seas – 155661985
- Seven Winters – 93136666
- Summer Sun – 54694329
- Waves – 928794651
- Winter Winds – 42847923
- Sword of Unvanquished Snakes – 149612243
- Sword Punch – 147143881
- Swordbreaker – 77443436
- Swordfish Sword – 1241156683
- Swordpack – 19398258
- The Pharaohs Guard Sword – 317593302
- The Sword of Shai – 174752186
- Tiger’s Wrath Sword – 176087505
- Towering Inferno Sword – 83704169
- Turkey Carving Swordpack – 549059775
- Turkey’s Vengeance Sword – 65969704
- Uppercut Sword – 93136674
- Winters Greatsword – 261439002
- Wooden Sword – 12145515
Boombox codes
- Beat Up Super Jank Boombox – 319655993
- Boombox Gear 3.0 – 193769809
- Dual Golden Super Fly Boomboxes – 409746054
- Dubstep Boombox – 84417281
- Golden Super Fly Boombox – 212641536
Gun codes
- ABS GUN – 852552995
- Bamboo Dart Blowgun – 51346271
- BB Gun – 42845609
- Bear Mine Gun – 90718350
- Black Tie Affair Gun – 192456288
- Blue Bloxxers Paintball Gun – 26017478
- Breakfast Gun – 163353363
- Deep Space Raygun – 563287969
- Deluxe Coil Gun – 503957396
- Disintergrex Blast Gun – 18268645
- Double Fire Laser Gun – 183355892
- Galactic Laser Gun – 168143042
- Gravity Gun – 34901961
- Green Gremlins Paintball Gun – 27245855
- GUN – 840362298
- Gunslinger – 32357766
- Historic ‘Timmy’ Gun – 116693764
- Hyperlaser Gun – 130113146
- Laser Gun of Tomorrow – 336370943
- Magnificent Magenta Paintball Gun – 30649735
- Nuclear Winter Icicle Gun – 22971409
- Party Blaster Paint Gun – 456221232
- Pink Guns – 681419733
- Red Hyperlaser Gun – 212296936
- Red Rebels Paintball Gun – 26014536
- Retro Super Villain Laser Gun – 268533563
- Robot Dance Gun – 467138029
- Steamgun – 157205837
- Steampunk Steam Gun – 356212933
- Suit Up Gun – 91360052
- Transmorph Ray Gun – 29099749
- Trench Warfare Shotgun – 94233344
- Z Ray Gun – 65082275
- Zebra Laser Gun – 176087466
Hammer and Ban Hammer codes
- Ban Hammer – 774864444
- Ban Hammer – 1242677
- 50 ban hammers for 50 Robux – 867958517
- All-Seeing Golem’s Hammer – 478707595
- Builderman’s Hammer of Shimmering Light – 53623248
- Foam Hammerhead – 57134119
- Future Hammer – 972189904
- Gravitational Radiation Hammer v0.01 – 33866846
- Overseer Smashing Hammer – 335085355
- Sledge Hammer – 45177979
- Star Hammer – 45513203
- Stone Hammer – 13207169
- Telamon’s Foe Hammer – 53623350
Rocket Launcher codes
- Exponential Rocket Launcher – 90718505
- Rocket Launcher – 32356064
- Super Rocket Launcher – 190094159
How to redeem the Roblox Gear ID codes?
Follow the steps outlined below to activate the Roblox codes:
- Launch Roblox and log into your account
- Now go to the Roblox Home Page
- Press the "Menu" button located on the top left side of the screen
- Next, click the "Gift Cards" tab to open the Gift Card page
- Select the "Redeem Card" button located on the top left of the page
- Enter the desired code into the empty white text box
- Click the "Redeem" button to activate the Roblox code right away!
Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive, hence players are advised to copy and paste them to avoid typographical errors.