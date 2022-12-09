Roblox Ghost Simulator codes (December 2022)

Roblox Ghost Simulator codes can be redeemed by players for a lot of free items and Pets. Gamers will need these items to be able to capture ghosts. The more apparitions they sell, the more Ectoplasm they will earn. Ectoplasm and Gems are the main currencies in the game. Players can also use their in-game money to upgrade their equipment and get more storage for ghosts.
The title was heavily influenced by the movie Ghostbusters. Like most Roblox games, Ghost Simulator also has Pets. They are extremely useful as they increase the accumulation of Ectoplasm and help in catching more ghosts. Since players have to cover a lot of ground, they can use Hoverboards to roam around.
The codes mentioned in this article offer various rewards, including Pets. The ones that are currently active can be found in the next section.
All free active and expired codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
All working codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
Below are the active codes in the Roblox game Ghost Simulator:
- 2NDROUTE - This active code can be redeemed for one Crate Key
- BB500K - This active code can be redeemed for the Blox Boy 500
- CORN - This active code can be redeemed for the Corn Board McCoard
- FIREFLY - This active code can be redeemed for the Firefly pet
- LASTDAY - This active code can be redeemed for a Hoverboard
- PLAY - This active code can be redeemed for the Cosmic Hand pet
- R1FT - This active code can be redeemed for the Purple Pegasus pet
- SPAC3 - This active code can be redeemed for the Dave pet
- TREAT - This active code can be redeemed for the Krepy Bat and 500 candy
Detailed steps for redeeming these free codes are provided in a later section of this article.
All inactive codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
Here is a list of all the codes that do not work in the Roblox Ghost Simulator anymore:
- 100TH - Players could redeem this code to receive a free pet
- 1STRANDO - Players could redeem this code to receive two Boss Baits
- 2NDARC - Players could redeem this code to receive Fallen Spirit
- 2YEARS - Players could redeem this code to receive a Godly pet
- ALANSTEVEALAN - Players could redeem this code to receive a pet
- BASKET - Players could redeem this code to receive a pet
- BOOST - Players could redeem this code to receive Squeezed
- BOOSTED - Players could redeem this code to receive Boosted Lucky Gem
- BOSSRAID - Players could redeem this code to receive Bloo Chonks pet
- CHATTYPEEPS - Players could redeem this code to receive a reward
- ETERNAL12 - Players could redeem this code to receive Crate Key
- EXCITE! - Players could redeem this code to receive Excite Hoverboard
- FALLSEND - Players could redeem this code to receive Fall Staff
- FRIDGE - Players could redeem this code to receive a Legendary pet
- GARLIC - Players could redeem this code to receive a Legendary pet
- GHOSTSIM2 - Players could redeem this code to receive a pet
- GS2022 - Players could redeem this code to receive Shooting Star 2022 pet
- HUMBLE - Players could redeem this code to receive Pumpkin Pie
- L1STED - Players could redeem this code to receive Santa’s List pet
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
You can follow these easy steps to redeem any code in Roblox Ghost Simulator :
- Start the game as usual and click on the Twitter icon.
- A pop-up window should appear next.
- In the text box, copy and paste an active code.
- Hit the redeem button to complete the process.
You should start the game and try using the active code again if it doesn't work the first time.