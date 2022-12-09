Roblox Ghost Simulator codes (December 2022)

Roblox Ghost Simulator codes can be redeemed by players for a lot of free items and Pets. Gamers will need these items to be able to capture ghosts. The more apparitions they sell, the more Ectoplasm they will earn. Ectoplasm and Gems are the main currencies in the game. Players can also use their in-game money to upgrade their equipment and get more storage for ghosts.

The title was heavily influenced by the movie Ghostbusters. Like most Roblox games, Ghost Simulator also has Pets. They are extremely useful as they increase the accumulation of Ectoplasm and help in catching more ghosts. Since players have to cover a lot of ground, they can use Hoverboards to roam around.

The codes mentioned in this article offer various rewards, including Pets. The ones that are currently active can be found in the next section.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

All working codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

Below are the active codes in the Roblox game Ghost Simulator:

2NDROUTE - This active code can be redeemed for one Crate Key

BB500K - This active code can be redeemed for the Blox Boy 500

CORN - This active code can be redeemed for the Corn Board McCoard

FIREFLY - This active code can be redeemed for the Firefly pet

LASTDAY - This active code can be redeemed for a Hoverboard

PLAY - This active code can be redeemed for the Cosmic Hand pet

R1FT - This active code can be redeemed for the Purple Pegasus pet

SPAC3 - This active code can be redeemed for the Dave pet

TREAT - This active code can be redeemed for the Krepy Bat and 500 candy

Detailed steps for redeeming these free codes are provided in a later section of this article.

All inactive codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

Here is a list of all the codes that do not work in the Roblox Ghost Simulator anymore:

100TH - Players could redeem this code to receive a free pet

1STRANDO - Players could redeem this code to receive two Boss Baits

2NDARC - Players could redeem this code to receive Fallen Spirit

2YEARS - Players could redeem this code to receive a Godly pet

ALANSTEVEALAN - Players could redeem this code to receive a pet

BASKET - Players could redeem this code to receive a pet

BOOST - Players could redeem this code to receive Squeezed

BOOSTED - Players could redeem this code to receive Boosted Lucky Gem

BOSSRAID - Players could redeem this code to receive Bloo Chonks pet

CHATTYPEEPS - Players could redeem this code to receive a reward

ETERNAL12 - Players could redeem this code to receive Crate Key

EXCITE! - Players could redeem this code to receive Excite Hoverboard

FALLSEND - Players could redeem this code to receive Fall Staff

FRIDGE - Players could redeem this code to receive a Legendary pet

GARLIC - Players could redeem this code to receive a Legendary pet

GHOSTSIM2 - Players could redeem this code to receive a pet

GS2022 - Players could redeem this code to receive Shooting Star 2022 pet

HUMBLE - Players could redeem this code to receive Pumpkin Pie

L1STED - Players could redeem this code to receive Santa’s List pet

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any code in Roblox Ghost Simulator :

Start the game as usual and click on the Twitter icon.

A pop-up window should appear next.

In the text box, copy and paste an active code.

Hit the redeem button to complete the process.

You should start the game and try using the active code again if it doesn't work the first time.

Poll : 0 votes