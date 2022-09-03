Roblox Ghost Simulator codes (September 2022): Free Hoverboard, Pets, and more 

Among several Roblox simulator games, Ghost Simulator stands out due to its fun and interesting gameplay. In it, the objective is to capture ghosts with various gadgets. Pets can be used to enhance the player's skill set and help them in capturing a large number of ghosts.

However, Pets cost a fortune. The same can be said for the best devices in the game. Thankfully, with the help of the codes mentioned below, players can obtain the coolest-looking Pets and more.

Become the best ghost hunter with these Roblox Ghost Simulator codes

Active codes

DOORKEY – One Crate Key (must be in Roblox Game group)

– One Crate Key (must be in Roblox Game group) LASTDAY – Pastel Fae pet

– Pastel Fae pet FIREFLY – Firefly Pet

– Firefly Pet R1FT – Purple Pegasus Pet

– Purple Pegasus Pet SPAC3 – Dave Pet

– Dave Pet KINDHEART – Hoverboard heart

– Hoverboard heart PLAY – Cosmic Hand Pet

Note: Players must redeem the codes with haste as they will expire at anytime!

Hoverboards are used to travel around the Roblox Ghost Simulator map quickly and in style; there are several types of boards available in the game. Players are advised to use the Hoverboard code first before redeeming the Pet codes.

Another thing to keep in mind is that gamers must join the title's official group on Roblox to get the Crate Key. Lastly, Pets obtained through the active codes can be very useful as they increase the players' revenue and offer massive buffs.

Expired codes

Unfortunately, many codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator have expired. Here they are:

INARUSH – Weekend event item.

– Weekend event item. BASKET – Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs (must be in Game Group)

– Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs (must be in Game Group) NIGHTPUPPY – Hedgehog pet (must be in Game Group)

– Hedgehog pet (must be in Game Group) TREEHUGGER – Koala pet

– Koala pet PUGSARECOOL – Pug Pet (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group)

Pug Pet (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group) 1YEAR – One-Year Bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group)

– One-Year Bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group) 2YEARS – Godly Pet (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group)

– Godly Pet (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group) EXCITE – Excite

– Excite BACONRA1D – Stack O’ Bacon

– Stack O’ Bacon BOOSTED – Lucky Gem

– Lucky Gem SCARE – Possessed Pegasus

– Possessed Pegasus SUNROTEC – SPF-GS

– SPF-GS SURFD – Flake Surfer hoverboard

– Flake Surfer hoverboard VDAY22 – Toaster pet

– Toaster pet EASTMAS – Santa skin

– Santa skin CORN – Corn board

– Corn board Garlic – Garlicula pet

– Garlicula pet KINDHEARY – Free reward

– Free reward MERRY – Free reward

– Free reward CORN – Free reward

– Free reward BADBAD – Free reward

– Free reward XMASBEATS – Free reward

– Free reward L1STED – Free reward

– Free reward FALLSEND – Free reward

– Free reward LEAFPOWER – Free reward

– Free reward WEKNOW – Mushi Pet

– Mushi Pet TRAINER – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key JET – Tri-Jet Hoverboard

– Tri-Jet Hoverboard SPIRAL – Trippy Pet

– Trippy Pet HEART – Giggles Pet

– Giggles Pet JOV3N – Dr. Dice Pet

– Dr. Dice Pet JOURNAL – Victory Pet

– Victory Pet PATTY – Lucky Boy Pet

– Lucky Boy Pet CHANCE – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key V1RTU4L – Grid Hoverboard

– Grid Hoverboard EGGHUNT – Spring Pegasus Pet

– Spring Pegasus Pet HOPHOP – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key LEADER – Leader One Pet

– Leader One Pet BB100K (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Blox Bytes Hoverboard

– Blox Bytes Hoverboard LUCK – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key ITSCOMING – Butterboy Pet

– Butterboy Pet RELIEF (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Dr. Doctor Pet

– Dr. Doctor Pet HAPPY4TH – Firecracker Pet

– Firecracker Pet VANITY – Vanity Hoverboard

– Vanity Hoverboard CLASSIFIED – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key JUNE – Flop Hoverboard

– Flop Hoverboard BIT – Bit Missile Hoverboard

– Bit Missile Hoverboard SQUAD – Sports King Pet

– Sports King Pet Bubble – Gumball Pet

– Gumball Pet GUMGUM – One Basic Zoom Gum

– One Basic Zoom Gum SEA – Aqua Pegasus Skin

– Aqua Pegasus Skin FISHIN (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Ten Atlantis Keys

– Ten Atlantis Keys BB250K (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Byte Pet

– Byte Pet SHOCKER – Shocker Pet

– Shocker Pet BB500K (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Bloxy Boy 500 Pet

– Bloxy Boy 500 Pet HAUNTED – 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat

– 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat SOUL – Ten Soul Keys

– Ten Soul Keys GOBBLE (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – 250 Golden Turkey Legs

– 250 Golden Turkey Legs EPILOGUE – Royal Kreepy Cat

– Royal Kreepy Cat JOLLY – 300 Snowflakes

– 300 Snowflakes 2020OVER (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021

– Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021 100M – Free Pet

– Free Pet WINTER – Free Starfly Pet

– Free Starfly Pet R3B1RTH (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Star Striped Pegasus Pet

– Star Striped Pegasus Pet TOYS – Lava Java Pet

– Lava Java Pet SH0P – T-Duck Pet

– T-Duck Pet m3ta (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Random Reward

– Random Reward SUMM3R – Snazzy Pegasus

– Snazzy Pegasus BOSSRAID – Bloo Chonks

– Bloo Chonks PUZZLE (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Sorry Board

– Sorry Board LIBERTY – Freedom

– Freedom S1LLYBUNNY – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key REMNANT – Sugardrop

– Sugardrop UWURACER – Jinshi Hoverboard

– Jinshi Hoverboard 2NDARC – Fallen Spirit

– Fallen Spirit 1STRANDO – 2 Boss Bait

– 2 Boss Bait BOOST – Hoverboard

– Hoverboard SADGE – Sadge Pet

– Sadge Pet SUNPROTEC – SPF-GS

– SPF-GS EXCITE! – Free reward

– Free reward BACONRA1D – Stack O’ Bacon

– Stack O’ Bacon BOOSTED – Boosted Lucky Gem

– Boosted Lucky Gem SCARE – Possessed Pegasus

– Possessed Pegasus EERIE – Pegasus Candy

– Pegasus Candy TOX1N – Toxic Treats

– Toxic Treats LASTWEEK! – Arachna

How to redeem Roblox Ghost Simulator codes?

Players can easily redeem the codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator. To do so, they must follow the simple steps listed below:

Run the game and log into the server

Click on the Twitter logo on the left-hand side of the screen

A new code box UI will open

Type in the desired code in the text box that says 'Enter Code'

Click the 'Redeem' option to claim the freebies

Generally, Robox codes are case-sensitive, so players might want to double-check them before hitting 'Redeem'.

For gamers looking for a better way to use the codes, they can copy the desired ones from the active list provided in this article and paste them into the relevant text box. This method is not only fast but also eliminates typos and other spelling errors. Players can redeem all the active codes within minutes.

How to get new Roblox Ghost Simulator codes

New codes are released during special events in the title, collaborations, and updates. Players can also follow the Ghost Simulator's official Twitter account to get new codes and other exclusive content.

