Roblox Ghost Simulator codes (September 2022): Free Hoverboard, Pets, and more 

Among several Roblox simulator games, Ghost Simulator stands out due to its fun and interesting gameplay. In it, the objective is to capture ghosts with various gadgets. Pets can be used to enhance the player's skill set and help them in capturing a large number of ghosts.
However, Pets cost a fortune. The same can be said for the best devices in the game. Thankfully, with the help of the codes mentioned below, players can obtain the coolest-looking Pets and more.
Become the best ghost hunter with these Roblox Ghost Simulator codes
Active codes
- DOORKEY – One Crate Key (must be in Roblox Game group)
- LASTDAY – Pastel Fae pet
- FIREFLY – Firefly Pet
- R1FT – Purple Pegasus Pet
- SPAC3 – Dave Pet
- KINDHEART – Hoverboard heart
- PLAY – Cosmic Hand Pet
Note: Players must redeem the codes with haste as they will expire at anytime!
Hoverboards are used to travel around the Roblox Ghost Simulator map quickly and in style; there are several types of boards available in the game. Players are advised to use the Hoverboard code first before redeeming the Pet codes.
Another thing to keep in mind is that gamers must join the title's official group on Roblox to get the Crate Key. Lastly, Pets obtained through the active codes can be very useful as they increase the players' revenue and offer massive buffs.
Expired codes
Unfortunately, many codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator have expired. Here they are:
- INARUSH – Weekend event item.
- BASKET – Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs (must be in Game Group)
- NIGHTPUPPY – Hedgehog pet (must be in Game Group)
- TREEHUGGER – Koala pet
- PUGSARECOOL – Pug Pet (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group)
- 1YEAR – One-Year Bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group)
- 2YEARS – Godly Pet (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group)
- EXCITE – Excite
- BACONRA1D – Stack O’ Bacon
- BOOSTED – Lucky Gem
- SCARE – Possessed Pegasus
- SUNROTEC – SPF-GS
- SURFD – Flake Surfer hoverboard
- VDAY22 – Toaster pet
- EASTMAS – Santa skin
- CORN – Corn board
- Garlic – Garlicula pet
- KINDHEARY – Free reward
- MERRY – Free reward
- CORN – Free reward
- BADBAD – Free reward
- XMASBEATS – Free reward
- L1STED – Free reward
- FALLSEND – Free reward
- LEAFPOWER – Free reward
- WEKNOW – Mushi Pet
- TRAINER – One Crate Key
- JET – Tri-Jet Hoverboard
- SPIRAL – Trippy Pet
- HEART – Giggles Pet
- JOV3N – Dr. Dice Pet
- JOURNAL – Victory Pet
- PATTY – Lucky Boy Pet
- CHANCE – One Crate Key
- V1RTU4L – Grid Hoverboard
- EGGHUNT – Spring Pegasus Pet
- HOPHOP – One Crate Key
- LEADER – Leader One Pet
- BB100K (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Blox Bytes Hoverboard
- LUCK – One Crate Key
- ITSCOMING – Butterboy Pet
- RELIEF (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Dr. Doctor Pet
- HAPPY4TH – Firecracker Pet
- VANITY – Vanity Hoverboard
- CLASSIFIED – One Crate Key
- JUNE – Flop Hoverboard
- BIT – Bit Missile Hoverboard
- SQUAD – Sports King Pet
- Bubble – Gumball Pet
- GUMGUM – One Basic Zoom Gum
- SEA – Aqua Pegasus Skin
- FISHIN (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Ten Atlantis Keys
- BB250K (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Byte Pet
- SHOCKER – Shocker Pet
- BB500K (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Bloxy Boy 500 Pet
- HAUNTED – 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat
- SOUL – Ten Soul Keys
- GOBBLE (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – 250 Golden Turkey Legs
- EPILOGUE – Royal Kreepy Cat
- JOLLY – 300 Snowflakes
- 2020OVER (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021
- 100M – Free Pet
- WINTER – Free Starfly Pet
- R3B1RTH (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Star Striped Pegasus Pet
- TOYS – Lava Java Pet
- SH0P – T-Duck Pet
- m3ta (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Random Reward
- SUMM3R – Snazzy Pegasus
- BOSSRAID – Bloo Chonks
- PUZZLE (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Sorry Board
- LIBERTY – Freedom
- S1LLYBUNNY – One Crate Key
- REMNANT – Sugardrop
- UWURACER – Jinshi Hoverboard
- 2NDARC – Fallen Spirit
- 1STRANDO – 2 Boss Bait
- BOOST – Hoverboard
- SADGE – Sadge Pet
- SUNPROTEC – SPF-GS
- EXCITE! – Free reward
- BACONRA1D – Stack O’ Bacon
- BOOSTED – Boosted Lucky Gem
- SCARE – Possessed Pegasus
- EERIE – Pegasus Candy
- TOX1N – Toxic Treats
- LASTWEEK! – Arachna
How to redeem Roblox Ghost Simulator codes?
Players can easily redeem the codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator. To do so, they must follow the simple steps listed below:
- Run the game and log into the server
- Click on the Twitter logo on the left-hand side of the screen
- A new code box UI will open
- Type in the desired code in the text box that says 'Enter Code'
- Click the 'Redeem' option to claim the freebies
Generally, Robox codes are case-sensitive, so players might want to double-check them before hitting 'Redeem'.
For gamers looking for a better way to use the codes, they can copy the desired ones from the active list provided in this article and paste them into the relevant text box. This method is not only fast but also eliminates typos and other spelling errors. Players can redeem all the active codes within minutes.
How to get new Roblox Ghost Simulator codes
New codes are released during special events in the title, collaborations, and updates. Players can also follow the Ghost Simulator's official Twitter account to get new codes and other exclusive content.