Roblox Martial Realm codes (September 2022): Free Shards, Rerolls, and more 

The Roblox metaverse is no stranger to anime titles. Roblox Martial Realm has several anime and webtoon worlds blended into one. Players and fans alike can have a memorable experience exploring the vast map of Martial Realm.

The objective of the game is to become the best fighter on the server. To achieve this, players tend to grind by defeating weaker opponents to earn money. Instead of spending hours grinding, players can redeem codes to get free resources and more.

It is quite easy to redeem the codes in Roblox Martial Realm. Players can use these codes to gain the upper hand in their quest to become the strongest.

New players can get a massive XP boost with Roblox Martial Realm codes and level up more quickly

Active codes

!code maidsinthecity! – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 6kfavs! – 5 Personality Shards

– 5 Personality Shards !code 220kvisits! – Eye Colors Reroll

– Eye Colors Reroll !code 230kvisits! – Hair Color Reroll

– Hair Color Reroll !code 1klikes! – 2 Origin Shards, 3 Personality Shards

– 2 Origin Shards, 3 Personality Shards !code 200kvisits! – 3 Origin Shards, 1 Personality Shard

– 3 Origin Shards, 1 Personality Shard !code 210kvisits! – Potential Reroll, it will instantly reroll it, it wont be stored with your shards

– Potential Reroll, it will instantly reroll it, it wont be stored with your shards !code firstprestigestyle – Style Reset

– Style Reset !code 900likes – 1 Origin Shard, 2 Personality Shards

– 1 Origin Shard, 2 Personality Shards !code 110kvisits! – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 120kvisits! – First Name Reroll

– First Name Reroll !code 130kvisits! – Face Reroll

– Face Reroll !code 140kvisits! – 2 Origin Shards, 3 Personality Shards

Note: Players must redeem the working codes in Roblox Martial Realm as soon as possible, as they will expire soon!

Free shards earned from the active codes can be used to empower the spell showcase. Players can easily become the most powerful fighters on the server if they use the free goodies smartly.

Rerolls can be used to get several in-game items. The lucky ones will get expensive and the finest items for free when they use rerolls.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, there are a lot of expired codes in Roblox Martial Realm. Players will receive a fresh set of codes in the forthcoming update.

!code 80kvisits! – Redeem code for 3 Personality Shards

– Redeem code for 3 Personality Shards !code 70kvisits! – Redeem code for 3 Origin Shards

– Redeem code for 3 Origin Shards !code newclans! – Redeem code for Clan Reroll

– Redeem code for Clan Reroll !code heistfix – Redeem code for 2 Personality Shards

– Redeem code for 2 Personality Shards !code 60kvisits! – Redeem code for 2 Personality Shards, 1 Origin Shard

– Redeem code for 2 Personality Shards, 1 Origin Shard !code performanceupdate? – Redeem code for Hair Color Reroll

– Redeem code for Hair Color Reroll !code 2kfavourites! – Redeem code for Face Reroll

– Redeem code for Face Reroll !code 500likes – Redeem code for 1 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards

– Redeem code for 1 Origin Shards, 2 Personality Shards !code 100hatersyay! – Redeem code for First Name Reroll

– Redeem code for First Name Reroll !code 50kvisits! – Redeem code for 6 Personality Shards, 4 Origin Shards

– Redeem code for 6 Personality Shards, 4 Origin Shards !code 400likes – Redeem code for 2 Origin Shards, 3 Personality Shards

– Redeem code for 2 Origin Shards, 3 Personality Shards !code twisteriscarryingthegame – Redeem code for 2 free personality shards

– Redeem code for 2 free personality shards !code 30kvisits! – Redeem code for 3 Potential Spins & 2 Clan Spins

– Redeem code for 3 Potential Spins & 2 Clan Spins !code miniupd – Redeem code for 1 Origin Shard & 1 Personality Shard

– Redeem code for 1 Origin Shard & 1 Personality Shard !code sorryforshutdown – Redeem code for Clan reroll

– Redeem code for Clan reroll !code prestigeupdate – Redeem code for 3 Origin Shards

– Redeem code for 3 Origin Shards !code 20kvisits! – Redeem code for 2 Personality Shards

– Redeem code for 2 Personality Shards !code 150likes – Redeem code for Face reroll

– Redeem code for Face reroll !code 10kvisits! – Redeem code for Clan reroll

– Redeem code for Clan reroll !code release – Redeem code for Potential reroll

– Redeem code for Potential reroll !code releasee – Redeem code for Clan reroll

– Redeem code for Clan reroll !code releaseee – Redeem code for First name reroll

– Redeem code for First name reroll !code releaseee! – Redeem code for Eyes color reroll

– Redeem code for Eyes color reroll !code 250likes – Redeem code for 1 Origin Shards

How to redeem codes in Roblox Martial Realm?

Players can redeem the codes in Roblox Martial Realm within minutes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps listed below

Launch the game and enter the server

Click the "/" button on the keyboard

A new code box will appear

Copy the required code from the list above and paste it in the text box

Make sure to hit the "Redeem" button to claim the freebies right away

Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive. Players must double check the codes before redeeming them. Instead of manually inputting the codes, they can copy and paste them throughout the redeeming procedure. This way, players can avoid making typos and other typographical mistakes.

Sometimes an error message pops up while redeeming the codes. Players should not panic and must restart the game. After the game launches, they must redeem the same code again. This transfers them to a new server where things may work smoothly.

If the error message still pops up, players can conclude that the specific code has expired. If this is the case, please let us know in the comments section.

Where to find new Roblox Martial Realm codes?

Accounts to follow on Twitter and Trello

Players are advised to bookmark the accounts listed below and monitor them during in-game special events, updates, and collaborations.

@DaemonLorde

@Infinite Realm Productions

@TwisterDaark

@AdventRyu

@blahful

@casst234

Players can find new codes on the game's official and developers' accounts on Twitter and Trello.

Players must also consider joining Roblox Martial Realm's dedicated Discord channel for new codes and to learn about other game-related information. They can also interact with the community and stay in touch with the game's media presence.

New players can interact with veteran players on the Discord server and learn a lot about the game. They can even pick up a trick or two and use them to defeat the strongest foes in the game.

