Roblox Giant Simulator codes for January 2023: Gold and free XP

Roblox Giant Simulator is one of the most played Roblox games right now. Players take on the role of a massively powerful giant that must smash enemy players. They can earn charming pets and equip themselves with weapons and armor that get more durable as they make progress in the game.

In January 2023, the Roblox Giant Simulator developers, Mithril Studios, introduced some brand-new codes that players can use to claim exciting rewards. These rewards include gold, quest points, and more. This article lists the active and inactive codes that are available for Giant Simulator in January 2023.

Redeem codes in Roblox Giant Simulator for XP, gold, credits, and snowflakes

Active codes For Roblox Giant Simulator

Here are the new active Roblox Giant Simulator codes for January 2023:

beattheclock —Redeem for 1.1k Time Attack Coins (New)

—Redeem for 1.1k Time Attack Coins ancientaliens —Redeem for gold

—Redeem for gold anunnaki —Redeem for gold

—Redeem for gold TYFORTHELIKES —Redeem for 100k gold

—Redeem for 100k gold sugarcoat —Redeem for 1k season XP

—Redeem for 1k season XP gifts —Use to get 1k season XP

—Use to get 1k season XP soluble —Use to get 1k season XP

—Use to get 1k season XP BONUS —Use to get 1,000 credits

—Use to get 1,000 credits finderskeepers —Use to get 2,000 credits

—Use to get 2,000 credits AzadArtifacts03 —Use to get 10,000 gold

—Use to get 10,000 gold CyberGiants —Use to get 1,000 credits

—Use to get 1,000 credits Meatdept —Use to get 20,000 gold

—Use to get 20,000 gold Winter21 —Use to get 10,000 snowflakes

—Use to get 10,000 snowflakes Milo Evolved —Use to get 10,000 gold

—Use to get 10,000 gold miloartifacts13 —Use to get 10,000 gold

—Use to get 10,000 gold explorer —Use to get 1,200 credits

—Use to get 1,200 credits Artifact—Use to get 500 quest points

Expired codes for Roblox Giant Simulator

The expired codes for Giant Simulator are listed below:

SUMMER - Redeem for 1K shells

- Redeem for 1K shells meatdept - Redeem for 20K gold

- Redeem for 20K gold Evolution - Redeem for 1K eggs

- Redeem for 1K eggs EASTER2021 - Redeem for 1K eggs

- Redeem for 1K eggs Xbox - Redeem for 25K gold

- Redeem for 25K gold Mythic - Redeem for 100K gold

- Redeem for 100K gold GiantNewYear - Redeem code for 500 snowflakes

- Redeem code for 500 snowflakes demonking - Redeem this code for 20,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 20,000 gold fiftymill - Redeem this code for 20,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 20,000 gold ShyTemple - Redeem this code for 20,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 20,000 gold temple - Redeem this code for 20,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 20,000 gold PurpleFemTemple - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 10,000 gold SoulFarm - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 10,000 gold mumazingtemple - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 10,000 gold milotemple - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 10,000 gold azadtemple - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 10,000 gold austintemple - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 10,000 gold dantemple - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 10,000 gold GiantTofuu - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 10,000 gold StPatrick - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 10,000 gold RazorFishPets - Redeem this code for 5,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 5,000 gold AustinPets - Redeem this code for 2,500 gold

- Redeem this code for 2,500 gold AzadPets - Redeem this code for 2,500 gold

- Redeem this code for 2,500 gold PlanetMiloPets - Redeem this code for 2,500 gold

- Redeem this code for 2,500 gold Clover2020 - Redeem this code for 2,000 clovers

- Redeem this code for 2,000 clovers planetmilogaming - Redeem this code for 5,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 5,000 gold razorfishgaming - Redeem this code for 2,500 gold

- Redeem this code for 2,500 gold Tofuu - Redeem this code for 5,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 5,000 gold robzi - Redeem this code for 5,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 5,000 gold gravycatman - Redeem this code for 5,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 5,000 gold Arena - Redeem this code for 1,000 gold

- Redeem this code for 1,000 gold russoplays - Redeem this code for 5,000 gold

How to redeem codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

Players can receive free gifts upon redeeming codes for Giant Simulator after logging into the game on a mobile or a PC. After launching the game, players can follow the steps listed below to redeem the codes:

Step 1) Open Giant Simulator.

Step 2) Click on the Twitter bird icon that's located on the left side of the screen.

Step 3) Click on the Enter Code text box.

Step 4) Type in (or paste) any of the codes mentioned above and press the Enter button. Once the code is submitted, you will receive the appropriate gift/reward.

Giant Simulator codes offer a variety of benefits, like seasonal XP, gold, snowflakes, and more. Players can use all the codes at once, and they should do so as soon as possible since the codes can expire without warning.

