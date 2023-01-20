Roblox Giant Simulator codes for January 2023: Gold and free XP

Roblox Giant Simulator is one of the most played Roblox games right now. Players take on the role of a massively powerful giant that must smash enemy players. They can earn charming pets and equip themselves with weapons and armor that get more durable as they make progress in the game.
In January 2023, the Roblox Giant Simulator developers, Mithril Studios, introduced some brand-new codes that players can use to claim exciting rewards. These rewards include gold, quest points, and more. This article lists the active and inactive codes that are available for Giant Simulator in January 2023.
Redeem codes in Roblox Giant Simulator for XP, gold, credits, and snowflakes
Active codes For Roblox Giant Simulator
Here are the new active Roblox Giant Simulator codes for January 2023:
- beattheclock—Redeem for 1.1k Time Attack Coins (New)
- ancientaliens—Redeem for gold
- anunnaki—Redeem for gold
- TYFORTHELIKES—Redeem for 100k gold
- sugarcoat—Redeem for 1k season XP
- gifts—Use to get 1k season XP
- soluble—Use to get 1k season XP
- BONUS—Use to get 1,000 credits
- finderskeepers—Use to get 2,000 credits
- AzadArtifacts03—Use to get 10,000 gold
- CyberGiants—Use to get 1,000 credits
- Meatdept—Use to get 20,000 gold
- Winter21—Use to get 10,000 snowflakes
- Milo Evolved—Use to get 10,000 gold
- miloartifacts13—Use to get 10,000 gold
- explorer—Use to get 1,200 credits
- Artifact—Use to get 500 quest points
Expired codes for Roblox Giant Simulator
The expired codes for Giant Simulator are listed below:
- SUMMER - Redeem for 1K shells
- meatdept - Redeem for 20K gold
- Evolution - Redeem for 1K eggs
- EASTER2021 - Redeem for 1K eggs
- Xbox - Redeem for 25K gold
- Mythic - Redeem for 100K gold
- GiantNewYear - Redeem code for 500 snowflakes
- demonking - Redeem this code for 20,000 gold
- fiftymill - Redeem this code for 20,000 gold
- ShyTemple - Redeem this code for 20,000 gold
- temple - Redeem this code for 20,000 gold
- PurpleFemTemple - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold
- SoulFarm - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold
- mumazingtemple - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold
- milotemple - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold
- azadtemple - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold
- austintemple - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold
- dantemple - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold
- GiantTofuu - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold
- StPatrick - Redeem this code for 10,000 gold
- RazorFishPets - Redeem this code for 5,000 gold
- AustinPets - Redeem this code for 2,500 gold
- AzadPets - Redeem this code for 2,500 gold
- PlanetMiloPets - Redeem this code for 2,500 gold
- Clover2020 - Redeem this code for 2,000 clovers
- planetmilogaming - Redeem this code for 5,000 gold
- razorfishgaming - Redeem this code for 2,500 gold
- Tofuu - Redeem this code for 5,000 gold
- robzi - Redeem this code for 5,000 gold
- gravycatman - Redeem this code for 5,000 gold
- Arena - Redeem this code for 1,000 gold
- russoplays - Redeem this code for 5,000 gold
How to redeem codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
Players can receive free gifts upon redeeming codes for Giant Simulator after logging into the game on a mobile or a PC. After launching the game, players can follow the steps listed below to redeem the codes:
Step 1) Open Giant Simulator.
Step 2) Click on the Twitter bird icon that's located on the left side of the screen.
Step 3) Click on the Enter Code text box.
Step 4) Type in (or paste) any of the codes mentioned above and press the Enter button. Once the code is submitted, you will receive the appropriate gift/reward.
Giant Simulator codes offer a variety of benefits, like seasonal XP, gold, snowflakes, and more. Players can use all the codes at once, and they should do so as soon as possible since the codes can expire without warning.