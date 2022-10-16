Giant Simulator codes in Roblox: Free XP, gold and more (October 2022)

Roblox Giant Simulator was created by a developer named Mithril Games on March 22, 2019. It is a competitive simulator game where players try to become the most agile, powerful, and wealthiest being. To accomplish this, they must practice. They must locate epic loot and legendary pets to level up and take control of the server.

Additionally, players can also use free Roblox codes to get gold credit and other items. These rewards could help them get ahead in the game quickly.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

Here are the active codes in this Roblox game:

ancientaliens - This code can be redeemed in the game to get gold

anunnaki - This code can be redeemed in the game to get gold

Artifact - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 quest points

AzadArtifacts03 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold

beattheclock - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1.1K Time Attack Coins

BONUS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 credits

CyberGiants - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 credits

explorer - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,200 credits

finderskeepers - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,000 credits

gifts - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1K season XP

Meatdept - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 20,000 gold

Milo Evolved - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold

miloartifacts13 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold

soluble - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1K season XP

sugarcoat - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1K Season XP

TYFORTHELIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100K gold

Winter21 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10,000 snowflakes

Expired codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

These Roblox codes do not work in Giant Simulator anymore:

Arena - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 gold

AustinPets - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 gold

austintemple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold

AzadPets - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 gold

azadtemple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold

Clover2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,000 clovers

dantemple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold

demonking - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 20,000 gold

fiftymill - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 20,000 gold

GiantTofuu - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold

gravycatman - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 gold

milotemple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold

mumazingtemple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold

planetmilogaming - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 gold

PlanetMiloPets - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 gold

PurpleFemTemple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold

razorfishgaming - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 gold

RazorFishPets - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 gold

robzi - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 gold

russoplays - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 gold

ShyTemple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 20,000 gold

SoulFarm - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold

StPatrick - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold

temple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 20,000 gold

Tofuu - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 gold

EASTER2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1K eggs

Evolution - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1K eggs

GiantNewYear - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Snowflakes

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Giant Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in the game:

Start the Giant SImulator and visit the game's lobby.

Look for the Twitter icon and select it. A pop-up window should appear now.

You can either type in the desired code or copy-paste it in the text box.

Press Enter to get the rewards.

If a code does not go through the first time, Roblox players should switch servers by rebooting the game and try using it again.

