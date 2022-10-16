Giant Simulator codes in Roblox: Free XP, gold and more (October 2022)

Roblox Giant Simulator was created by a developer named Mithril Games on March 22, 2019. It is a competitive simulator game where players try to become the most agile, powerful, and wealthiest being. To accomplish this, they must practice. They must locate epic loot and legendary pets to level up and take control of the server.
Additionally, players can also use free Roblox codes to get gold credit and other items. These rewards could help them get ahead in the game quickly.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
Here are the active codes in this Roblox game:
- ancientaliens - This code can be redeemed in the game to get gold
- anunnaki - This code can be redeemed in the game to get gold
- Artifact - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 quest points
- AzadArtifacts03 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold
- beattheclock - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1.1K Time Attack Coins
- BONUS - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 credits
- CyberGiants - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 credits
- explorer - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,200 credits
- finderskeepers - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,000 credits
- gifts - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1K season XP
- Meatdept - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 20,000 gold
- Milo Evolved - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold
- miloartifacts13 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold
- soluble - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1K season XP
- sugarcoat - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1K Season XP
- TYFORTHELIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100K gold
- Winter21 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10,000 snowflakes
Expired codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
These Roblox codes do not work in Giant Simulator anymore:
- Arena - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1,000 gold
- AustinPets - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 gold
- austintemple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold
- AzadPets - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 gold
- azadtemple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold
- Clover2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,000 clovers
- dantemple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold
- demonking - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 20,000 gold
- fiftymill - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 20,000 gold
- GiantTofuu - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold
- gravycatman - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 gold
- milotemple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold
- mumazingtemple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold
- planetmilogaming - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 gold
- PlanetMiloPets - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 gold
- PurpleFemTemple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold
- razorfishgaming - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 2,500 gold
- RazorFishPets - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 gold
- robzi - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 gold
- russoplays - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 gold
- ShyTemple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 20,000 gold
- SoulFarm - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold
- StPatrick - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 10,000 gold
- temple - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 20,000 gold
- Tofuu - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 5,000 gold
- EASTER2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1K eggs
- Evolution - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 1K eggs
- GiantNewYear - This code can be redeemed in the game to get 500 Snowflakes
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Giant Simulator
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in the game:
- Start the Giant SImulator and visit the game's lobby.
- Look for the Twitter icon and select it. A pop-up window should appear now.
- You can either type in the desired code or copy-paste it in the text box.
- Press Enter to get the rewards.
If a code does not go through the first time, Roblox players should switch servers by rebooting the game and try using it again.