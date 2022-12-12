Roblox Goal Kick Simulator codes (December 2022)

Roblox Goal Kick Simulator codes can be redeemed by players for a lot of gems, which will in turn allow them to get better equipment to score the best goals. The beginning of the game can otherwise be very boring as one has to earn gems by making short-distance repeated kicks. With free codes, players can easily jump to the next level. They can also customize their avatar to look like a pro-soccer player.

Roblox Goal Kick Simulator is all about kicking goals, upgrading the avatar to kick goals from long distances, master trick shots, and more. The game is currently hosting a BBC event where players can earn more rewards and open more chests to find unique footballs. With better balls, players can even reach Saturn.

All the active and expired free codes in Roblox Goal Kick Simulator

Working codes in Roblox Goal Kick Simulator

Below are the active codes in the game.

BBC - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 5,000 gems

150K - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 10,000 gems

15K - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 6,000 gems

ALIEN - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 2,500 gems

BALL - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 5,000 gems

COUNTTO10K - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 1,000 gems

FREEGEMS - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 3,500 gems

GEMPARTY - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 5,000 gems

JUPITER - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 10,000 gems

LIKEFORUPDATES - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 3,000 gems

MOON - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 5,000 gems

SATURN - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 10,000 gems

STARS - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 10,000 gems

SUPERKICK - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 1,000 gems

THANKS - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 10,000 gems

WELOVEFLOPPA - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 10,000 gems

You can find the steps to redeem the free codes further down the article.

Inactive codes in Roblox Goal Kick Simulator

Here is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

10K - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 10,000 coins

RELEASE - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 1.5,000 coins

ROBLOXWASDOWN - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 5,000 coins

UPDATECOMINGSOON - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive coins

UPDATETODAY - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive coins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Goal Kick Simulator?

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in-game:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

Once loaded, you will spawn in a soccer field.

Look to the right side of the screen for a list of icons. If the leaderboard is covering the icons, press the Tab key and it will disappear.

Now, click on the icon with the image of a bag. This will give you 3 more options. Select the Twitter icon.

A pop-up window will appear with a text box. Enter the code here.

Finally, press the Redeem button.

You may see an error even if the code is correct and active. Restarting the game and trying again should fix the issue.

