Roblox God Simulator 2 Codes for December 2022: Free pets

Released in August 2017 by Salty Studio, Roblox God Simulator 2 has had more than 11 million visitors. With more than 150,000 users marking the game as their favorite, there is no doubt that it offers a fun experience.

A sequel to the popular game God Simulator, it presents quite a challenge to players as they get ready to take their place in the Pantheon of Gods. The stakes are higher than ever before.

Gamers need to choose deities like Zeus, Hades, or other neutral parties to initiate their ascension to godhood. They need to prove their worth by collecting items and taking on NPCs or other players. One needs to level up their in-game character, unlock new abilities, and take on raids to battle mega bosses.

The possibilities are endless as players explore and conquer the divine world of Olympus. Robloxians can redeem the following codes to acquire pets that can help them when they head out to battle.

Get free pets using these Roblox God Simulator 2 codes in December 2022

Active codes in God Simulator 2

These are the new active codes in Roblox God Simulator 2 for this month:

Dragon - Redeem this code to get Tiamat Pet

- Redeem this code to get Tiamat Pet camo - Redeem this code to get Camo Pegasus Pet

Inactive codes in God Simulator 2

Thankfully, there are no inactive codes as of December 24, 2022. Players can redeem the working codes and enjoy being a God in the Metaverse.

How to redeem God Simulator 2 codes in Roblox

To redeem the active Roblox God Simulator 2 codes, players must follow these simple steps:

Launch God Simulator 2.

Press the "Menu" button on the side of the screen.

Look for the Codes option and click on it.

Enter an active code in the text box.

Hit the Enter button to submit and claim the reward.

Redeeming codes correctly is an important step in the gaming experience. Players should ensure that they input the codes without any errors whatsoever if they want to access the bonuses and special features. Codes are usually case-sensitive, so it is best that you copy and paste them in the text box during the process.

As long as you follow all the instructions and read the Terms & Conditions carefully, you will be able to enjoy several rewards from redeeming codes without any hassle.

More about Roblox God Simulator 2

God Simulator 2 is a role-playing game that allows players to step into the shoes of popular deities as they try to become the strongest in the land by collecting items and battling NPCs as well as other players. There are a variety of weapons, like swords, staffs, bows, and more, that one can use to take on enemies. Each weapon has its own unique abilities.

The game features a number of challenges and missions, ranging from resource collection to monster battles, that players can complete to progress by earning rewards like new gods and cute little pets.

Poll : 0 votes