Roblox Strongman Simulator codes for December 2022: Free boosts, pets, and more 

Strongman Simulator is an adventurous game on Roblox. It was released in May 2021 by The Gang Stockholm. Since then, the game has accrued more than 861 million visitors.

This metaverse tasks players with lugging heavy items to increase their strength, unlock new areas, seek treasure, and complete quests for rewards. Players should outlift their competition by using in-game energy to gain power and overcome every obstacle.

After playing the game for quite a long time, the character becomes low on energy. Certain Strongman Simulator codes can help in this kind of situation. With numerous two-time energy boosts and even the occasional rare pet, players will surely soon be lifting the heaviest items with style and ease.

Get free energy boosts, pets, and more using Roblox Strongman Simulator codes in December 2022

Active codes in Strongman Simulator

Users can find all the new active codes in Roblox Strongman Simulator below:

HOLIDAY - Redeem this code and earn 10 minutes of 2x Workout

- Redeem this code and earn 10 minutes of 2x Workout 400M - Redeem this code and earn a Reward

- Redeem this code and earn a Reward 100M - Redeem this code and earn a Boost

- Redeem this code and earn a Boost Chad - Redeem this code and earn a Rubber Duck

- Redeem this code and earn a Rubber Duck 10m - Redeem this code and earn a Reward

- Redeem this code and earn a Reward 25k - Redeem this code and earn x2 Energy Boost

- Redeem this code and earn x2 Energy Boost 1500likes - Redeem this code and earn x2 Energy Boost

- Redeem this code and earn x2 Energy Boost 5000likes - Redeem this code and earn x2 Energy Boost

- Redeem this code and earn x2 Energy Boost 10000 - Redeem this code and earn x2 Energy Boost

- Redeem this code and earn x2 Energy Boost strongman - Redeem this code and earn a Pet

Inactive codes in Strongman Simulator

The following Roblox Strongman Simulator codes no longer work as they have already expired:

season1 - Redeem this code and earn 10 minutes of 2x Workout

- Redeem this code and earn 10 minutes of 2x Workout 500likes - Redeem this code and earn x2 Energy Boost

How to redeem Strongman Simulator codes in Roblox

If players need a little help redeeming their Strongman Simulator codes, the steps below can be helpful:

Open Strongman Simulator codes in your device

Press the Twitter icon button

Type in your desirable code

Hit the confirm button

Enjoy the reward

As mentioned above, players must drag incredibly heavy items across an enclosed arena, train as much as possible, and use their energy in the gym to become muscular. The popular Roblox game also has some cool pets for players to look after and leaderboards to boost their in-game competitive spirit.

Note: Players will receive rewards immediately after hitting the "Redeem" button. They are advised to double-check since they are usually case-sensitive. Players can also copy-paste the working codes to avoid typographical errors and save time.

