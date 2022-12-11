Roblox Gym Training Simulator codes (December 2022)

Roblox Gym Training Simulator is a simple title where players help their characters bulk up and get some muscles. To help gamers on their journey, developers keep releasing free codes that can be redeemed for Energy, which is essential for the avatars' growth. For now, there is just one code.

When gamers start playing the title, their characters will be slim. They have to work out to gain some weight and develop those in-game muscles. To accomplish this, they must lift heavy objects that are scattered throughout the game. The code offered this month grants players Energy, which can help them get ripped.

All free active and expired codes in Roblox Gym Training Simulator

All working codes in Roblox Gym Training Simulator

Below are the active codes in the Roblox game Gym Training Simulator:

85KLIKES - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 75 million Energy

Thankfully, a new code will be released soon. The developers have promised that they will offer one when the title reaches 95K likes. So far, the game has acquired 91K likes.

All inactive codes in Roblox Gym Training Simulator

The codes mentioned in this section no longer work in Gym Training Simulator. This means that if players try using any of them, it will simply not work.

12MVISITS - This inactive code was used by players to get a Luck Boost

13KFAVS - This inactive code was used by players to get 50K Energy

15MVISITS - This inactive code was used by players to get a Boost

350LIKES - This inactive code was used by players to get 50 Gems

3MVISITS - This inactive code was used by players to get 10K Gems

43KLIKES - This inactive code was used by players to get Gems

65KLIKES - This inactive code was used by players to get Gems

80KLIKES - This inactive code was used by players to get Gems

8KLIKES - This inactive code was used by players to get 10K Energy

8MVISITS - This inactive code was used by players to get 200K Gems

Derp - This inactive code was used by players to get 250K Energy

Derpy - This inactive code was used by players to get Gems

Digito - This inactive code was used by players to get a Boost and Energy

DigitoGTS - This inactive code was used by players to get a Luck Boost

Drydus - This inactive code was used by players to get 425K Gems

Release - This inactive code was used by players to get 80 Energy

Vagner - This inactive code was used by players to get Gems

VagnerGames - This inactive code was used by players to get 200K Gems

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Gym Training Simulator

Redeeming codes in the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are the simple steps to redeem the active provided earlier:

Start the Roblox Gym Training Simulator and wait for it to load.

On the right side, look under the Gems Balance indicator. You will find an icon with an envelope; click on it. Once you do that, a pop-up window will appear.

Enter the code in the text box and click on Redeem.

This marks the end of the redemption process, and the promised rewards will be credited immediately to your account. If you make a mistake while typing in the code you want to use, you will see an error message displayed on the screen. Hence, copy and paste active codes to ensure they work.

