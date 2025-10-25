Roblox Halloween Spotlight Dead Rails guide

Dead Rails is an adventure simulation developed by RCM Games. The game has received two quests as part of Roblox's Halloween Spotlight event. During the event, players can complete these quests to earn a Rune and a Key. These rewards can later be redeemed for exclusive avatar items and to unlock secret paths.

To get the Rune and Key, you need to complete two challenges: collect two hidden Jack O' Lanterns in the normal mode and complete the limited-time Halloween mode.

This guide explains how to complete both the quests available in the Halloween Spotlight.

How to get the Rune in Dead Rails

Quests offered for Dead Rails (Image via Roblox)

To get the Rune badge in Dead Rails, you need to collect two Jack O' Lanterns. Follow these steps to get them easily:

Start a match in the normal mode only.

Since Jack O' Lanterns spawn randomly in houses, it can take some time to complete this quest.

Fuel up your train as much as you can since you will have to travel a lot.

Stop and search every house you see while traveling by train.

Jack O' Lanterns rarely spawn in the houses, but you can find them within one or two rounds of traveling.

It goes without saying that before embarking on the journey, you must stock supplies, weapons, ammo, and other essentials since enemies will be on the prowl. It is also advised to visit the Tesla Lab once for the chance of finding the Lanterns.

Also read: Roblox Halloween Spotlight Welcome to Bloxburg guide.

How to get the Key in Dead Rails

Players will spawn with this equipment in Edison's Revenge (Image via Roblox)

To obtain the Key in Dead Rails, you need to complete the limited-time Halloween mode. Follow these steps to do so:

Click on the Edison's Revenge game mode. Simply winning here will reward you with the Key and the badge. This mode can be hard for beginners since they will spawn with just three coals and one turret.

Find loads of gold and convert them into coal. The more the coal, the better, since stopping in this mode means fighting strong enemies. With the limited equipment, it will become hard for you to reach the end.

You have to travel a total of 80,000 meters, at the end of which a boss will spawn.

Defeat the boss and complete the match to get the Key.

It is recommended that you play this mode with a partner to make it easy and fun.

Check out: Roblox Halloween Spotlight Happy guide.

FAQs on Dead Rails

Where is the Tesla Lab in the game?

The Tesla Lab lies between nine to 30km or 40 to 60km on the right side of the track.

How much distance would I need to travel to finish Edison's Revenge?

You will need to travel 80,000 meters to complete Edison's Revenge.

How to defeat the boss?

Defeating the boss is not hard when you are playing in a team. Shoot him with different types of weapons from all sides to make him vulnerable. Moreover, the game will spawn a robot that will help you defeat him.

