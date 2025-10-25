Roblox Halloween Spotlight Epic Mini games guide

Epic Mini Games is a casual and party simulation title developed by TypicalType that has received two quests as part of Roblox's Halloween Spotlight event. Upon completing these challenges, players will receive a Rune and a Key, which can be used to unlock UGC in the Spotlight event hub.

To obtain the Rune and Key in Epic Mini Games, players must complete two objectives: Gather all the ingredients and successfully brew Steve's spooky concoction, and finish all of his quests and help him invent a spooky item.

This guide explains the Halloween Spotlight challenges in Roblox Epic Mini Games.

How to get the Rune in Epic Mini Games

Play any mini game to obtain the ingredients (Image via Roblox)

To obtain the Rune Badge in Epic mini Games, gather all the ingredients and successfully brew Steve's spooky concoction. He is an NPC that spawns near the lobby. Upon interacting with him, players can initiate a series of conversations in which he expresses his need to brew a spooky potion and requests their help.

After accepting Steve's offer and starting the Halloween Spotlight event, you will have to play a couple of matches to obtain all the ingredients. Here are the quests for the Rune badge:

First: The first mini quest that Steve will give you is to find one spooky recipe from playing games. You can find it easily by playing any game once or twice.

The first mini quest that Steve will give you is to find one spooky recipe from playing games. You can find it easily by playing any game once or twice. Second: For the second quest, you will have to find three types of herbs. This can be tricky, since each of them will spawn in different maps. You will find the Spooky herb in Survival or Luck minigames. The Scary herb can be found only in Versus or Team minigames. Lastly, the Skeleton Herb can be found in Controller or Racing minigames.

For the second quest, you will have to find three types of herbs. This can be tricky, since each of them will spawn in different maps. You will find the Spooky herb in Survival or Luck minigames. The Scary herb can be found only in Versus or Team minigames. Lastly, the Skeleton Herb can be found in Controller or Racing minigames. Third: For the final quest, mix all the ingredients into the cauldron to get the Rune and the badge.

How to get the Key in Epic Mini Games

The first monster in the Key quest (Image via Roblox)

To obtain the Rune Badge in Epic mini Games, you must successfully brew Steve's spooky concoction. He will provide you with a set of three long quests, completing which will yield you the Key and the badge. The quests are:

Assist The Werewolf

Assist Mr. Monster

Assist Count Tenance

Follow the steps to complete the challenge:

The Werewolf: This monster is located to the west of the art building. To get started, you will need the Soul Lantern from the shop. The Werewolf will ask you to collect five souls for him, and in turn, you can also earn candies. You can find souls in the lobby and in the games themselves. They look like fluorescent, lifeless figures hovering aimlessly mid-air.

This monster is located to the west of the art building. To get started, you will need the Soul Lantern from the shop. The Werewolf will ask you to collect five souls for him, and in turn, you can also earn candies. You can find souls in the lobby and in the games themselves. They look like fluorescent, lifeless figures hovering aimlessly mid-air. Mr. Monster: This monster can be found near the leaderboard building. In this quest, players need to find one trafigurator in a free-roam minigame. The trafigurator looks like a gun and can spawn anywhere. Once obtained, use it to retrieve the candy buckets that are stuck in crystals.

This monster can be found near the leaderboard building. In this quest, players need to find one trafigurator in a free-roam minigame. The trafigurator looks like a gun and can spawn anywhere. Once obtained, use it to retrieve the candy buckets that are stuck in crystals. Count Tenance: This monster is located right beside the lighthouse. You are required to complete two small objectives in this quest. The first one is collecting three spider eggs scattered across the lobby. In the second objective, you will have to complete a match mode called Monster Melee, where you must kill a giant spider with other players.

Once you have completed all three monster tasks, head back to Steve, and you will be asked to brew a concoction for 25 candies to get an exclusive cauldron. Shortly after, you will be awarded the Key and the badge.

FAQs on Epic Mini Games

How many candies do you need to brew the last concoction?

You will need 25 candies to brew the last concoction.

How many monsters are there in the Key challenge?

There are a total of three monsters for the Key challenge.

How long will the event last in Epic Mini Games?

The Halloween Spotlight event will last till November 3, 2025.

