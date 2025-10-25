Roblox Halloween Spotlight Funky Friday guide

Funky Friday is a beatbox battle simulator developed by Lyte Interactive that is part of Roblox's Halloween Spotlight event. For this event, players must complete two challenges to earn a Rune and a Key. These items are important for unlocking secret paths and UGC rewards. The event will last till November 3, 2025, so players must redeem their rewards before it expires.

To obtain the Rune and Key in Funky Friday, you must complete two objectives: Play and complete all songs listed for the Rune tier and achieve 80% accuracy or higher on all songs listed for the Key tier. This guide will help you complete both quests available in the Halloween Spotlight event.

How to get Rune in Funky Friday

Quests offered for Funky Friday (Image via Roblox)

To get the Rune badge in Funky Friday, players must play and complete the following songs with an accuracy above 25%:

Mistful Crimson Morning (Reboot)- Humiliation

Perdition- Malfunction

VS Camellia- First Town

Monstercat- New Horizons

Funkin' At Freddy's- Fourth Wall

This is a rather easy quest between the two. Follow the steps to complete them easily:

To get started, head to any empty song area in the game.

Open the song selection menu and select the first song, "Mistful Crimson Morning (Reboot)- Humiliation." Upon selecting it, choose to play solo.

After the song starts, you must select the correct key at the right time when the colours go over their area to get the score.

Continue this with all songs to complete the Rune tier quest.

How to get the Key in Funky Friday

Participate in battles using stages (Image via Roblox)

To get the Key badge in Funky Friday, players need to play and complete the following songs with an accuracy above 80%:

VS Camellia- Quaoar

Mistful Crimson Morning (Reboot)- Surrogate

Perdition- Strangled

Funkin' At Freddy's- Umbra

VS Imposter- Identity Crisis

To complete this quest, you can follow the exact steps for the Rune quest. It is suggested that if you are having a hard time with this challenge, try spamming the keys to get the accuracy, since it works most of the time. After you complete singing all five songs in this quest, the Key and the badge will be awarded to you.

FAQs on Funky Friday

How many songs will I have to play in total?

You will have to play a total of 10 songs in Funky Friday's Halloween Spotlight event.

How long will the event last in Welcome to Bloxburg?

The Halloween Spotlight event will last till November 3, 2025.

How much song accuracy is needed for the Key quest?

You will need an accuracy of 80% or above for the Key Quest.

