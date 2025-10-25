Roblox Halloween Spotlight Keys guide

Keys is a survival escape simulation developed by Daybreaker that is part of Roblox's Halloween Spotlight event. This event requires players to complete two challenges to earn a Rune and a Key. These items are significant since you can unlock secret paths and UGC rewards with them.

Ad

It is worth noting that the event lasts till November 3, 2025, so players must redeem their rewards before it expires. To obtain the Rune and Key in Keys, you must complete two objectives: Collect 25 pumpkins and complete a set of four quests. This guide will help you complete both quests available in the Halloween Spotlight event.

How to get Rune in Keys

Quests offered for Keys (Image via Roblox)

To get the Rune badge, you must collect 25 pumpkins in the game. Follow these steps to get them easily:

Ad

Trending

Open the game and start a match.

You will find pumpkins scattered all over the map. Go near them to collect them.

Be aware of the monster, since he is always on the prowl for potential targets.

Complete a match to redeem the pumpkins.

This quest is easy and can be completed within two or three matches. It is advised to choose and collect pumpkins only from high towers and elevated places, since the ground has many blind spots from where the monster cannot be seen.

Ad

Also read: Roblox Halloween Spotlight Welcome to Bloxburg guide.

How to get the Key in Keys

Complete four mini quests to get the Key (Image via Roblox)

To get the Rune badge, you must complete four quests in the game. They are:

Ad

Escaped from the monster's pursuit one time.

Open a total of 15 doors.

Rescue other players three times.

Escape through the exit door three times.

Completing each of these quests is easier than it looks. Follow the steps to complete them easily:

First Quest: In the first quest, you must join any match and make the monster notice you by approaching it. To escape a monster's pursuit, go near the monster and wait for an eye option to pop up. When you get a cautionary message, escape it.

In the first quest, you must join any match and make the monster notice you by approaching it. To escape a monster's pursuit, go near the monster and wait for an eye option to pop up. When you get a cautionary message, escape it. Second Quest: In this quest, you must simply open 15 doors. You can do so by finding keys scattered across maps and opening any door.

In this quest, you must simply open 15 doors. You can do so by finding keys scattered across maps and opening any door. Third Quest: This quest requires you to rescue or revive three players. When a player gets caught by the monster, they get knocked down. To rescue them, go close to them, keeping in mind that the monster is close.

This quest requires you to rescue or revive three players. When a player gets caught by the monster, they get knocked down. To rescue them, go close to them, keeping in mind that the monster is close. Fourth Quest: For the final quest, you must escape from the exit door three times. An exit door is a random door on the map that everyone needs to work together to find using the keys on the doors.

Ad

Check out: Roblox Halloween Spotlight Dead Rails guide.

FAQs on Keys

How many quests do I have to complete for the second challenge?

You must complete a total of four mini quests to obtain the Key.

When is the Halloween Spotlight event ending in Roblox?

The Halloween Spotlight event ends on November 3, 2025.

How many pumpkins do we need to collect for the Rune?

Players need to collect 25 pumpkins to get the Rune.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayandeep Das Sayandeep Das is a Roblox content analyst at Sportskeeda, where he combines creativity, research, and writing to deliver engaging and insightful game reviews. His role centers on exploring the vast world of Roblox and translating gameplay experiences into reviews that help players discover new favorites.



Backed by over five years of professional writing experience, Sayandeep began his career at The Telegraph, one of India’s leading newspapers. There, he developed his strengths in storytelling, editing, and content creation. He later transitioned into digital media, spending more than a year in content creation and editing, where he expanded his expertise in connecting with online audiences.



Beyond work, Sayandeep enjoys reading books, directing films and is always in pursuit of knowledge. With a creative spirit and a natural inclination for leadership, he brings originality and vision to everything he does. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025